Table of Contents

At a glance

National Bank of Greece S.A.

Who we are: National Bank of Greece S.A. (hereinafter "NBG" or the "Bank") was founded in 1841 and

its shares have been listed on the Athens Exchange since 1880. The Bank's headquarters are located at 86 Eolou Street, 10559 Athens, Greece, (Register number G.E.MH. 237901000), tel. (+30) 210 334 1000, www.nbg.gr. By resolution of the Board of Directors, the Bank can establish branches, agencies, and correspondence offices in Greece and abroad. In its 182 years of operation, the Bank has expanded on its commercial banking business by entering into related business areas. The Bank and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the "NBG Group" or "Group") provide a wide range of financial services including mainly retail, corporate and investment banking, non- performing management & Specialized Asset Solutions, transactional banking, leasing, factoring, brokerage, asset management, real estate management and insurance related services. The Group operates mainly in Greece but also abroad through its branch in Cyprus and its subsidiaries in North Macedonia, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Netherland and U.K. Following the respective Bank's decision in 2021, the Group ceased its operation in Egypt, Malta and NBG London Branch; and therefore the NBG Egypt Branch, the NBG London Branch and the subsidiaries NBG Malta Ltd (formerly known as NBG Bank Malta Ltd) and NBG Malta Holdings Ltd are currently under liquidation.

The Bank is one of the four systemic banks in Greece and one of the largest financial institutions in Greece by market capitalization, holding a significant position in Greece's financial services sector.

About our Purpose, Vision and Values

In NBG, our purpose statement is "Together we create Future".

Our vision is to be the "Bank of First Choice" for customers, talent and investors.

A trustworthy, human, responsive bank that acts as a catalyst for sustainable growth and unlocks potential for households, businesses, communities and our employees.

Throughout our history, from 1841 until today, we recognize that our successful business activity is mainly based on the fact that we operate guided by our values and our principles. Those values are, and will remain, etched in our DNA in order to move forward together to the next day.

We are:

Α Growth Human Trustworthy Responsive Catalyst