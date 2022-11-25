Advanced search
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:30 2022-11-25 am EST
3.794 EUR   -1.96%
11:10aNational Bank Of Greece S A : PRESS RELEASE-National Bank of Greece issues GBP 200,000,000 Senior Preferred Notes
PU
11/16National Bank Of Greece S A : issues 500m senior preferred bonds with a coupon of 7.25% and a yield of 7.50%
PU
11/16National Bank Of Greece S A : Press Release-National Bank of Greece announces the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Epsilon Net SA(Correct Repetition)
PU
National Bank of Greece S A : PRESS RELEASE-National Bank of Greece issues GBP 200,000,000 Senior Preferred Notes

11/25/2022 | 11:10am EST
See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 16:09:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 887 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
Net income 2022 821 M 854 M 854 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 540 M 3 683 M 3 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 773
Free-Float 59,6%
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.31.99%3 683
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%202 538
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.44%149 591