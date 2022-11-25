National Bank of Greece S A : PRESS RELEASE-National Bank of Greece issues GBP 200,000,000 Senior Preferred Notes
Disclaimer
National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 16:09:24 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Sales 2022
1 887 M
1 964 M
1 964 M
Net income 2022
821 M
854 M
854 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,56x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 540 M
3 683 M
3 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,03x
Nbr of Employees
8 773
Free-Float
59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
3,87 €
Average target price
4,60 €
Spread / Average Target
18,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.