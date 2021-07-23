NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

Press Release

Announcement Date & Time of 2Q21 Results

National Bank of Greece will announce 2Q21 results on Thursday 5 August 2021, at 17:30 Greek time (GMT +3:00). A conference call for the presentation and discussion of the results is scheduled to follow at 18:00 on the same day.

Athens, 23 July 2021