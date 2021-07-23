Log in
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Bank of Greece S A : Press Release Announcement Date & Time of 2Q21 Results

07/23/2021 | 05:08am EDT
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

Press Release

Announcement Date & Time of 2Q21 Results

National Bank of Greece will announce 2Q21 results on Thursday 5 August 2021, at 17:30 Greek time (GMT +3:00). A conference call for the presentation and discussion of the results is scheduled to follow at 18:00 on the same day.

Athens, 23 July 2021

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 743 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net income 2021 397 M 468 M 468 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 010 M 2 369 M 2 366 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 107
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,20 €
Average target price 3,26 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Costas P. Michaelides Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Group Chief Information Officer & Assistant GM
Nektarios Divaris Assistant General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.-2.79%2 764
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.96%202 066