NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Press Release
Announcement Date & Time of 2Q21 Results
National Bank of Greece will announce 2Q21 results on Thursday 5 August 2021, at 17:30 Greek time (GMT +3:00). A conference call for the presentation and discussion of the results is scheduled to follow at 18:00 on the same day.
Athens, 23 July 2021
Disclaimer
National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:07:06 UTC.