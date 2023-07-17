National Bank of Greece SA is a Greece-based company, which provides a range of financial services. Its financial services include retail and commercial banking, asset management, brokerage, investment banking, insurance and real estate at a global level. The Group operates in Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South East Europe (SEE) which includes Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Cyprus, Malta, Egypt and South Africa. The Bank operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Special Asset Unit (SAU), Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, Turkish Banking Operations, as well as Other that includes real estate management, hotel and warehousing businesses.

Sector Banks