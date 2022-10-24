Advanced search
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:26 2022-10-24 am EDT
3.441 EUR   -1.40%
National Bank Of Greece S A : Press Release-Announcement Date & Time of 3Q22 Results
PU
Barclays bolsters financial institutions group with new EMEA co-head
RE
JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus to 'overweight'
RE
National Bank of Greece S A : Press Release-Announcement Date & Time of 3Q22 Results

10/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 863 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2022 790 M 774 M 774 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 131 M 3 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 773
Free-Float 59,6%
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,49 €
Average target price 4,55 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.19.03%3 131
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776