  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Greece S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:02 2022-07-15 pm EDT
2.842 EUR   +1.14%
2.842 EUR   +1.14%
12:44pNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Press Release-National Bank of Greece completes the disposal of Cypriot-risk non-performing loans to Bain Capital Credit (Project Marina)
PU
10:34aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Press Release-2022 ECB Climate risk Stress Test Results
PU
07/14NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Data privacy notice on the processing of personal data of the shareholders and other participants to the remote shareholders meeting of the national bank of greece
PU
National Bank of Greece S A : Press Release-National Bank of Greece completes the disposal of Cypriot-risk non-performing loans to Bain Capital Credit (Project Marina)

07/15/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 494 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
Net income 2022 527 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 2 570 M 2 573 M 2 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 8 773
Free-Float 59,6%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,81 €
Average target price 4,46 €
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.-4.16%2 573
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%149 383
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.58%63 596
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.77%57 496
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%55 349
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.94%48 180