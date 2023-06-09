Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  National Bank of Greece S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41:11 2023-06-09 am EDT
6.027 EUR   -1.03%
01:09aNational Bank Of Greece S A : The National Bank of Greece announces the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET SA as well as the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement
PU
05/23National Bank Of Greece S A : NBG Group 1Q23 Financial Results
PU
05/23Transcript : National Bank of Greece S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 23, 2023
CI
National Bank of Greece S A : The National Bank of Greece announces the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET SA as well as the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement

06/09/2023 | 01:09am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - The National Bank of Greece announces the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET SA as well as the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement

PRESS RELEASE - The National Bank of Greece announces the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET SA as well as the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement

01:09aNational Bank Of Greece S A : The National Bank of Greece announces the completion of the ..
05/23National Bank Of Greece S A : NBG Group 1Q23 Financial Results
05/23Transcript : National Bank of Greece S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 23, 202..
05/23National Bank Of Greece S A : 1Q23 Results Press Release
05/23National Bank Of Greece S A : 1Q23 Results Presentation
05/23National Bank of Greece S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
05/22Greek Banking Shares Rise After National Election
05/22Mitsotakis wins in Greek election: five questions for ..
05/16Greek election: five questions for markets
05/05National Bank Of Greece S A : Announcement Date & Time of 1Q23 Results
Financials
Sales 2023 2 151 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
Net income 2023 700 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,89x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 5 570 M 6 002 M 6 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 103
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,09 €
Average target price 6,10 €
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.62.53%6 002
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
