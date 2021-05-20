Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. National Bank of Greece S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Bank of Greece S A : completes the disposal of a Romanian-risk non-performing loan portfolio (Project Danube)

05/20/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

National Bank of Greece completes the disposal of a Romanian-risknon-performing loan portfolio (Project Danube)

Athens, 20 May 2021

Following the relevant announcement on December 22nd, 2020, National Bank of Greece ("NBG") informs investors that it has completed the disposal of a Romanian-risk corporate NPE portfolio ("Project Danube") with a total Gross Book Value of c. €174 million (€102 million of allocated collateral value) to Bain Capital Credit ("Bain Capital"). The transaction is capital neutral.

Deloitte Business Solutions SA acted as financial advisor to NBG, Milbank LLP and CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP SCP as international and local external legal counsels.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
11:43aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : completes the disposal of a Romanian-risk non-per..
PU
05/18Greece banks on tourists for bad loan relief
RE
05/12PRESS RELEASE : Announcement Date & Time of 1Q21 Results
PU
04/22NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : RESULT OF VOTING at the Banks Extraordinary Gener..
PU
04/21NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly ..
PU
04/19NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Announcement
PU
04/16NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Data privacy notice on the processing of personal..
PU
04/16NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Terms and conditions for the remote Extraordinary..
PU
04/16NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Additional announcement concerning the extraordin..
PU
04/07NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A  : Extraordinary General Meeting of 21 April 2021 - ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 569 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
Net income 2021 228 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 194 M 2 681 M 2 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 107
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,02 €
Last Close Price 2,40 €
Spread / Highest target 79,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Costas P. Michaelides Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Group Chief Information Officer & Assistant GM
Nektarios Divaris Assistant General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.6.10%2 681
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.79%487 701
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.47%359 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%274 187
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%216 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 096