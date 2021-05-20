National Bank of Greece S A : completes the disposal of a Romanian-risk non-performing loan portfolio (Project Danube)

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

National Bank of Greece completes the disposal of a Romanian-risknon-performing loan portfolio (Project Danube)

Athens, 20 May 2021

Following the relevant announcement on December 22nd, 2020, National Bank of Greece ("NBG") informs investors that it has completed the disposal of a Romanian-risk corporate NPE portfolio ("Project Danube") with a total Gross Book Value of c. €174 million (€102 million of allocated collateral value) to Bain Capital Credit ("Bain Capital"). The transaction is capital neutral.

Deloitte Business Solutions SA acted as financial advisor to NBG, Milbank LLP and CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP SCP as international and local external legal counsels.