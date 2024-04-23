Deloitte & Touche

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT S.A.K.P.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") as at 31 March 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of income, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended. The management of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Bank. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, as amended, and its executive regulation, as amended, or of the Bank's Articles of Association and Memorandum of Incorporation, as amended, during the three months period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.

We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No. 32 of 1968, as amended, concerning currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the organization of banking business, and its related regulations, during the three months period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.

ABDULKARIM ALSAMDAN

BADER A. AL-WAZZAN

LICENCE NO. 208 A

LICENCE NO. 62 A

EY

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNERS

AL-WAZZAN & CO.

23 April 2024

Kuwait

National Bank of Kuwait Group

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

Three months ended

2024

31 March

2023

Notes

KD 000's

KD 000's

Interest income

452,047

361,366

Interest expense

262,873

190,673

─────────

─────────

Net interest income

189,174

170,693

─────────

─────────

Murabaha and other Islamic financing income

110,584

92,197

Finance cost and Distribution to depositors

61,644

51,138

─────────

─────────

Net income from Islamic financing

48,940

41,059

─────────

─────────

Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing

238,114

211,752

─────────

─────────

Net fees and commissions

53,185

51,392

Net investment income

6,783

5,813

Net gains from dealing in foreign currencies

10,248

7,984

Other operating income

635

921

─────────

─────────

Non-interest income

70,851

66,110

─────────

─────────

Net operating income

308,965

277,862

─────────

─────────

Staff expenses

58,858

54,851

Other administrative expenses

40,696

35,629

Depreciation of premises and equipment

11,514

10,573

Amortisation of intangible assets

412

412

─────────

─────────

Operating expenses

111,480

101,465

─────────

─────────

Operating profit before provision for credit losses and impairment losses

197,485

176,397

Provision charge for credit losses and impairment losses

3

25,499

28,100

─────────

─────────

Operating profit before taxation

171,986

148,297

Taxation

4

15,754

9,023

─────────

─────────

Profit for the period

156,232

139,274

Attributable to:

═════════

═════════

146,581

Shareholders of the Bank

134,203

Non-controlling interests

9,651

5,071

─────────

─────────

156,232

139,274

═════════

═════════

Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Bank

5

17 fils

15 fils

═════════

═════════

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

2

National Bank of Kuwait Group

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March

2024

2023

KD 000's

KD 000's

Profit for the period

156,232

139,274

Other comprehensive income (loss)

─────────

─────────

Investment in debt securities measured at FVOCI :

27,271

Net change in fair value

(29,489)

Net transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income

628

619

─────────

─────────

27,899

(28,870)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(65,841)

(25,289)

Other comprehensive loss for the period reclassifiable to

─────────

─────────

(37,942)

(54,159)

interim condensed consolidated statement of income in subsequent periods

Net loss on investments in equity instruments designated at FVOCI (not reclassifiable to interim

(418)

condensed consolidated statement of income in subsequent periods)

(28)

─────────

─────────

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(38,360)

(54,187)

═════════

═════════

Total comprehensive income for the period

117,872

85,087

Attributable to:

═════════

═════════

107,598

Shareholders of the Bank

82,616

Non-controlling interests

10,274

2,471

─────────

─────────

117,872

85,087

═════════

═════════

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

3

National Bank of Kuwait Group

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

31 March

Audited

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2023

Assets

Notes

KD 000's

KD 000's

KD 000's

4,271,244

Cash and short term funds

4,384,700

5,108,257

Central Bank of Kuwait bonds

859,682

856,815

893,538

Kuwait Government treasury bonds

192,764

194,111

198,441

Deposits with banks

1,918,465

1,318,121

1,427,160

Loans, advances and Islamic financing to customers

6

22,389,414

22,281,004

21,189,473

Investment securities

6,899,771

6,884,821

5,970,157

Land, premises and equipment

496,892

506,812

474,709

Goodwill and other intangible assets

508,010

508,416

529,910

Other assets

791,613

730,191

672,030

Total assets

────────

────────

────────

38,327,855

37,664,991

36,463,675

════════

════════

════════

Liabilities

4,181,296

Due to banks

3,963,802

4,021,252

Deposits from other financial institutions

3,068,456

3,725,629

3,700,514

Customer deposits

22,271,091

21,948,957

20,436,400

Certificates of deposit issued

1,643,823

822,899

1,480,744

Other borrowed funds

1,237,072

1,331,006

1,371,457

Other liabilities

1,119,186

966,123

942,961

Total liabilities

────────

────────

────────

33,520,924

32,758,416

31,953,328

Equity

────────

────────

────────

792,995

792,995

755,233

Share capital

7

Proposed bonus shares

7

39,649

39,649

37,762

Statutory reserve

396,499

396,499

377,618

Share premium account

803,028

803,028

803,028

Treasury shares reserve

34,961

34,961

34,961

Other reserves

7

1,720,432

1,816,640

1,502,082

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank

────────

────────

────────

3,787,564

3,883,772

3,510,684

Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities

8

439,032

439,032

439,032

Non-controlling interests

580,335

583,771

560,631

Total equity

────────

────────

────────

4,806,931

4,906,575

4,510,347

Total liabilities and equity

────────

────────

────────

38,327,855

37,664,991

36,463,675

════════

════════

════════

Hamad Mohamed Al-Bahar

Chairman

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

4

National Bank of Kuwait Group

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March

2024

2023

Operating activities

Notes

KD 000's

KD 000's

156,232

Profit for the period

139,274

Adjustments for:

(6,783)

Net investment income

(5,813)

Depreciation of premises and equipment

11,514

10,573

Amortisation of intangible assets

412

412

Provision charge for credit losses and impairment losses

3

25,499

28,100

Taxation

4

15,754

9,023

─────────

─────────

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities

202,628

181,569

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(2,867)

Central Bank of Kuwait bonds

(12,297)

Kuwait Government treasury bonds

-

14,968

Deposits with banks

(599,550)

66,983

Loans, advances and Islamic financing to customers

(331,497)

(217,871)

Other assets

(3,417)

100,912

Due to banks

217,500

3,273

Deposits from other financial institutions

(649,973)

(40,363)

Customer deposits

584,214

258,338

Certificates of deposit issued

820,924

(320,879)

Other liabilities

(95,345)

(19,134)

Tax paid

(8,948)

(2,996)

─────────

─────────

Net cash from operating activities

133,669

12,503

Investing activities

─────────

─────────

(962,580)

Purchase of investment securities

(896,542)

Proceeds from sale/redemption of investment securities

823,610

581,737

Dividend income

145

12

Change in holding in subsidiaries

22

(5,457)

Proceeds from sale of land, premises and equipment

-

917

Purchase of land, premises and equipment

(10,583)

(8,136)

Purchase of investment properties

-

(21,773)

Proceeds from sale of investment properties

1,424

-

─────────

─────────

Net cash used in investing activities

(147,962)

(349,242)

Financing activities

─────────

─────────

(3,907)

Interest paid on Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities

(3,900)

Profit distribution on Perpetual Tier 1 Sukuk by a subsidiary

(3,036)

(3,027)

Net movement in other borrowed funds

(92,220)

128,471

─────────

─────────

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(99,163)

121,544

─────────

─────────

Decrease in cash and short term funds

(113,456)

(215,195)

Cash and short term funds at 1 January

4,384,700

5,323,452

─────────

─────────

Cash and short term funds at 31 March

4,271,244

5,108,257

════════

════════

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

5

