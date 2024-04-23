Deloitte & Touche
Al-Wazzan & Co.
Ahmed Al-Jaber Street, Sharq
Dar Al-Awadi Complex, Floors 7 & 9
P.O. Box 20174, Safat 13062
Ernst & Young
Tel: +965 2295 5000
Kuwait
Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners
Fax: +965 2245 6419
P.O. Box 74
kuwait@kw.ey.com
Tel : + 965 22408844, 22438060
18-21st Floor, Baitak Tower
ey.com/mena
Fax: + 965 22408855, 22452080
Ahmed Al Jaber Street
www.deloitte.com
Safat Square 13001, Kuwait
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT S.A.K.P.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") as at 31 March 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of income, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended. The management of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Bank. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, as amended, and its executive regulation, as amended, or of the Bank's Articles of Association and Memorandum of Incorporation, as amended, during the three months period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.
We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No. 32 of 1968, as amended, concerning currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the organization of banking business, and its related regulations, during the three months period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.
ABDULKARIM ALSAMDAN
BADER A. AL-WAZZAN
LICENCE NO. 208 A
LICENCE NO. 62 A
EY
DELOITTE & TOUCHE
AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNERS
AL-WAZZAN & CO.
23 April 2024
Kuwait
National Bank of Kuwait Group
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
Three months ended
2024
31 March
2023
Notes
KD 000's
KD 000's
Interest income
452,047
361,366
Interest expense
262,873
190,673
─────────
─────────
Net interest income
189,174
170,693
─────────
─────────
Murabaha and other Islamic financing income
110,584
92,197
Finance cost and Distribution to depositors
61,644
51,138
─────────
─────────
Net income from Islamic financing
48,940
41,059
─────────
─────────
Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing
238,114
211,752
─────────
─────────
Net fees and commissions
53,185
51,392
Net investment income
6,783
5,813
Net gains from dealing in foreign currencies
10,248
7,984
Other operating income
635
921
─────────
─────────
Non-interest income
70,851
66,110
─────────
─────────
Net operating income
308,965
277,862
─────────
─────────
Staff expenses
58,858
54,851
Other administrative expenses
40,696
35,629
Depreciation of premises and equipment
11,514
10,573
Amortisation of intangible assets
412
412
─────────
─────────
Operating expenses
111,480
101,465
─────────
─────────
Operating profit before provision for credit losses and impairment losses
197,485
176,397
Provision charge for credit losses and impairment losses
3
25,499
28,100
─────────
─────────
Operating profit before taxation
171,986
148,297
Taxation
4
15,754
9,023
─────────
─────────
Profit for the period
156,232
139,274
Attributable to:
═════════
═════════
146,581
Shareholders of the Bank
134,203
Non-controlling interests
9,651
5,071
─────────
─────────
156,232
139,274
═════════
═════════
Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Bank
5
17 fils
15 fils
═════════
═════════
The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
2
National Bank of Kuwait Group
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
Three months ended
31 March
2024
2023
KD 000's
KD 000's
Profit for the period
156,232
139,274
Other comprehensive income (loss)
─────────
─────────
Investment in debt securities measured at FVOCI :
27,271
Net change in fair value
(29,489)
Net transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income
628
619
─────────
─────────
27,899
(28,870)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(65,841)
(25,289)
Other comprehensive loss for the period reclassifiable to
─────────
─────────
(37,942)
(54,159)
interim condensed consolidated statement of income in subsequent periods
Net loss on investments in equity instruments designated at FVOCI (not reclassifiable to interim
(418)
condensed consolidated statement of income in subsequent periods)
(28)
─────────
─────────
Other comprehensive loss for the period
(38,360)
(54,187)
═════════
═════════
Total comprehensive income for the period
117,872
85,087
Attributable to:
═════════
═════════
107,598
Shareholders of the Bank
82,616
Non-controlling interests
10,274
2,471
─────────
─────────
117,872
85,087
═════════
═════════
The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
3
National Bank of Kuwait Group
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
31 March
Audited
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Notes
KD 000's
KD 000's
KD 000's
4,271,244
Cash and short term funds
4,384,700
5,108,257
Central Bank of Kuwait bonds
859,682
856,815
893,538
Kuwait Government treasury bonds
192,764
194,111
198,441
Deposits with banks
1,918,465
1,318,121
1,427,160
Loans, advances and Islamic financing to customers
6
22,389,414
22,281,004
21,189,473
Investment securities
6,899,771
6,884,821
5,970,157
Land, premises and equipment
496,892
506,812
474,709
Goodwill and other intangible assets
508,010
508,416
529,910
Other assets
791,613
730,191
672,030
Total assets
────────
────────
────────
38,327,855
37,664,991
36,463,675
════════
════════
════════
Liabilities
4,181,296
Due to banks
3,963,802
4,021,252
Deposits from other financial institutions
3,068,456
3,725,629
3,700,514
Customer deposits
22,271,091
21,948,957
20,436,400
Certificates of deposit issued
1,643,823
822,899
1,480,744
Other borrowed funds
1,237,072
1,331,006
1,371,457
Other liabilities
1,119,186
966,123
942,961
Total liabilities
────────
────────
────────
33,520,924
32,758,416
31,953,328
Equity
────────
────────
────────
792,995
792,995
755,233
Share capital
7
Proposed bonus shares
7
39,649
39,649
37,762
Statutory reserve
396,499
396,499
377,618
Share premium account
803,028
803,028
803,028
Treasury shares reserve
34,961
34,961
34,961
Other reserves
7
1,720,432
1,816,640
1,502,082
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank
────────
────────
────────
3,787,564
3,883,772
3,510,684
Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities
8
439,032
439,032
439,032
Non-controlling interests
580,335
583,771
560,631
Total equity
────────
────────
────────
4,806,931
4,906,575
4,510,347
Total liabilities and equity
────────
────────
────────
38,327,855
37,664,991
36,463,675
════════
════════
════════
Hamad Mohamed Al-Bahar
Chairman
The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
4
National Bank of Kuwait Group
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
Three months ended
31 March
2024
2023
Operating activities
Notes
KD 000's
KD 000's
156,232
Profit for the period
139,274
Adjustments for:
(6,783)
Net investment income
(5,813)
Depreciation of premises and equipment
11,514
10,573
Amortisation of intangible assets
412
412
Provision charge for credit losses and impairment losses
3
25,499
28,100
Taxation
4
15,754
9,023
─────────
─────────
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
202,628
181,569
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(2,867)
Central Bank of Kuwait bonds
(12,297)
Kuwait Government treasury bonds
-
14,968
Deposits with banks
(599,550)
66,983
Loans, advances and Islamic financing to customers
(331,497)
(217,871)
Other assets
(3,417)
100,912
Due to banks
217,500
3,273
Deposits from other financial institutions
(649,973)
(40,363)
Customer deposits
584,214
258,338
Certificates of deposit issued
820,924
(320,879)
Other liabilities
(95,345)
(19,134)
Tax paid
(8,948)
(2,996)
─────────
─────────
Net cash from operating activities
133,669
12,503
Investing activities
─────────
─────────
(962,580)
Purchase of investment securities
(896,542)
Proceeds from sale/redemption of investment securities
823,610
581,737
Dividend income
145
12
Change in holding in subsidiaries
22
(5,457)
Proceeds from sale of land, premises and equipment
-
917
Purchase of land, premises and equipment
(10,583)
(8,136)
Purchase of investment properties
-
(21,773)
Proceeds from sale of investment properties
1,424
-
─────────
─────────
Net cash used in investing activities
(147,962)
(349,242)
Financing activities
─────────
─────────
(3,907)
Interest paid on Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities
(3,900)
Profit distribution on Perpetual Tier 1 Sukuk by a subsidiary
(3,036)
(3,027)
Net movement in other borrowed funds
(92,220)
128,471
─────────
─────────
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(99,163)
121,544
─────────
─────────
Decrease in cash and short term funds
(113,456)
(215,195)
Cash and short term funds at 1 January
4,384,700
5,323,452
─────────
─────────
Cash and short term funds at 31 March
4,271,244
5,108,257
════════
════════
The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NBK - National Bank of Kuwait SAK published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 06:03:06 UTC.