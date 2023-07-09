Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and others.

2. About NBK

2022 marked 70 years since NBK's founding in 1952 as the first local, domestic GCC bank and the first shareholding company in Kuwait. Today, NBK is one of the leading banking groups in Kuwait. NBK also ranks among leading regional banks in credit ratings and brand value. NBK has operations in 13 countries, with a total of 68 branches in Kuwait, having the Headquarters in Kuwait and various other international branches around the world.

The Bank's core businesses include (i) Consumer and private banking, (ii) Corporate banking, (iii) Investment banking and asset management, and (iv) Islamic Banking.

3. ESG at NBK

NBK's leadership is committed to the Bank's sustainability journey and views sustainability as integral to business performance. In 2022, we transformed our ESG Framework and Strategy, making a step-leap strategic commitment to more fully integrating ESG with our core business strategy, risk management, products and services, and operations. Our ESG Strategy focuses on promoting economic prosperity and serving as a model for sustainable development, organized around four pillars: Governance for Resilience; Responsible Banking; Capitalizing on our Capabilities; and Investing in our Communities

4. Governance For Resilience

NBK Group is committed to robust ethical standards that are hand-in-hand with comprehensive strategic planning and effective, transparent, and reliable governance structures, policies, and processes. In concert with our robust risk management to develop economic, environmental and social risk resilience, these foundational elements of governance at NBK provide assurance to our stakeholders about the strength of our leadership, oversight, and accountability.