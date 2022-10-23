National Bank of Kuwait K P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference

performance during the period as well as our key strategic initiatives for the

This has led the IMF to downgrade its projected global growth for 2022 to 3.2%; implying a risk of slowdown in the global economy.

Against the challenging geopolitical turmoil and negative global economic outlook, the GCC economies including Kuwait continued to exhibit positive sentiment backed by higher oil prices. Moreover, the strong consumer and business sentiments are reflecting positively on non-oil activity thereby accelerating GCC growth. IMF forecasts a 6.5% growth for the region in 2022.

In Kuwait, the economy continues to witness overall positive signs despite concerns on global outlook. The oil sector continues to be a key contributor to GDP growth with both production and oil prices posting gains that are high enough to result in a meaningful fiscal surplus. Kuwait's GDP growth is expected to reach 7.8% in 2022 led by an anticipated 12.1% growth in the oil sector and 3.1% in the non-oil sector. With oil prices averaging $100 per barrel, we estimate Kuwait's fiscal balance to post a surplus of 10.2% of GDP in 2022/23 on modest increase in expenditure. We are confident that these encouraging trends will provide positive momentum in strengthening the banking sector's prospects; as calls to increase capex already dominating the scene.

On the political front, we remain optimistic that the recent formed cabinet and elected Parliament are committed to reach common grounds to provide a reset that will improve political cooperation and kick-start a period of political stability and creating a supportive environment for economic growth and diversification.

Moving to NBK, during the nine months ended September 2022, NBK built on its robust business model recording KD 374.2 million in net profits, growing by 46.9% year on year. As for the three months ended September 2022, we delivered a growth of 45.0% in net profits to reach KD 136.4 million; the highest quarterly profits recorded for the bank. That solid growth was attributed to higher core banking income and a healthy improvement in the cost of risk.

The Bank continues to operate from a position of strength, building on our strategy and financial solidness. NBK's prudent risk management, strong capital and liquidity positions as well as its dynamic-financial management, enables the Group to effectively overcome headwinds.

The Group will continue executing its responsible growth strategy, investing in innovation and new technologies, while advancing its sustainable practices across businesses and operations.

In Kuwait, we will build on our market position to benefit from the anticipated pickup in activity that will reflect positively on wholesale banking, the strong consumer sentiment and spending contributing to retail lending and our ability to deliver innovative products and services. Additionally, we continue to benefit from our

