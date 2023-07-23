second quarter and first half. This will be followed by a detailed presentation on the

The growth outlook for most advanced economies has improved in the last few months. While in China, post-Covid economic recovery has been disappointingly uneven, influencing external balances for many countries including the GCC and arguably oil prices too.

As for the GCC region, economic growth is set to moderate after a solid year in 2022. The IMF revised down its GCC growth outlook for 2023 from 3.58% to 2.86% citing lower oil and gas output after the OPEC+ production cut and the effect of a global economic slowdown as main drivers; albeit still decent non-oil growth.

In Kuwait, economic conditions, although solid, are expected to soften in 2023 as post-pandemic bounce fades alongside lower oil output in compliance with OPEC+ cuts. As for consumer activity, the underlying drivers remain solid, including sustained job gains, supportive government measures and favorable demographics. On the other hand, corporate activity started gaining some traction after a period of stagnation on the back of improved sentiment, which is supported by some revival of the project market. We forecasts GDP in Kuwait to be flat in 2023 before rebounding by 3.3% in 2024.

The proposed expansionary draft budget by the government is likely to support domestic consumption and economic activity despite cuts to budgeted capex. That said, if execution rates pick up, on the back of some political stability, we can see year on year growth in Capex figures even on a budgeted reduction. Project activity has been a strong leading indicator with year-to-date project awards reaching around KD 900 million; signaling a significant recovery compared to 2022 levels. Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, positive momentum could continue as the newly appointed government comes to prioritize an acceleration in the development plan execution.

As for NBK, we continued to deliver very strong profitability trends both for the quarter and year-to-date figures. We delivered solid performance during the six months ended June 2023, with net profits of KD 275.3 million, growing by 15.8% year on year. This outstanding bottom line growth was mainly driven by higher core banking income. As for the three months ended-June 2023; NBK posted year-on- year growth of 16.4% in net profits to reach KD 141.1 million, the highest quarterly profits on record for the bank. Moreover, NBK's Board of Directors has approved its second semi-annual dividend distribution of 10 fils per share.

More importantly, we continued to deliver very strong trends operationally, with our revenue growth surpassing the increase in our operating expenses and hence delivering very solid growth in our pre-provision income to reach KD 359.2 milllion, growing by 23.1% year on year.

