PUBLIC

PUBLIC 2Q/1H 2024 National Bank of Kuwait Earnings Call Sunday, 21 July 2024 Edited transcript of National Bank of Kuwait earnings conference call that took place on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 3:00 pm Kuwait time. Corporate participants: Mr. Isam Al-Sager - Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, NBK Mr. Sujit Ronghe - Group CFO, NBK Mr. Amir Hanna - Head of Investor Relations and Communications, NBK Chairperson: Elena Sanchez - EFG Hermes Page 2 of 14

PUBLIC Elena Sanchez: Good afternoon everyone. This is Elena Sanchez and on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to the National Bank of Kuwait second quarter and first half earnings call for the year 2024. It is a pleasure to have with us in the call today Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Sujit Ronghe, NBK Group CFO and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at NBK. At this time, I would like to handover the call now to Mr. Amir Hanna. Please go ahead Amir. Amir Hanna: Thank you Elena. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's webcast. We will start the call with our usual disclaimer as I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These comments reflect the Bank's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein. The Bank does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein. Please also refer to the full disclaimer in our presentation for today's call. Today's call will follow our usual agenda. Our Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, will start the call by giving some opening remarks on the operating environment and the highlights of the reporting period. Then Mr. Sujit Ronghe, our Group CFO will go through the financials in more details. Following our presentation, there will be a Q&A session through Webex platform. If you have any follow-up questions after the call please direct it all to our Investor Relations email address and we will answer them at the earliest. Today's presentation is available on our website for your convenience. Now let me hand over the call to Mr. Isam Al-Sager for his opening remarks. Isam Al-Sager: Thank you Amir. Good afternoon everyone. I am pleased to join you today for our second quarter and first half earnings call for the year 2024. In light of the recent divergence in economic performance globally, market expectations for the global economic outlook have varied. Higher than expected levels of inflation still exist while geopolitical tensions are escalating, indicating a cautious approach to monetary easing for the remainder of the year. Page 3 of 14

PUBLIC Regionally, growth in the GCC area is expected to remain solid as oil prices continue to feed fiscal positions of GCC governments and supporting strides in its diversification agendas and capital expenditure plans. In Kuwait, inflation remains stable as consumer spending, business credit and project activity recorded moderate growth. We forecast a modest deceleration of inflation to 3.0% on average for the year as inflexibility in some price areas persists. GDP growth on the other hand is to witness muted growth on the back of oil production cut mandates by OPEC+ members while improvement thus far in consumer spending, business credit, real estate and project activity may provide grounds for optimism to non-oil growth ahead. Furthermore, project activity rebounded significantly in the second quarter, growing at 5-foldquarter-on-quarter. This is driven mainly by activity related to infrastructure works in the construction, transport and power & water sectors. The project awards outlook for the remainder of 2024 is promising with projects valued at around KD 7 billion in the pipeline for the year. As for NBK, we continue implementing our diversification strategy and utilizing our adaptable business model against the volatile macroeconomic environment to maintain our strong performance. We reported net profits of KD 292.4 million in the first half of the year, growing by 6.2%. As for the three months ended-June 2024; NBK posted year-on-year growth of 3.3% in net profits to reach KD 145.8 million. Moreover, NBK's Board of Directors has approved its third semi-annual cash dividend distribution of 10 fils per share. Growth in core banking income continues to boost our performance and is well diversified across our business segments. Our diversification strategy continues to prove its success and effectiveness in mitigating risks and maximizing efficiency. We achieved a growth of 8.2% year on year in net operating income to reach KD 612.4 million. As we continue to steadfast our commitment towards long-term value creation for stakeholders and tailored customer experience to our clients, we continued to leverage our strong fundamentals and strategic investments in technology and innovation to maximize returns and optimize costs. Our return on average assets for the reporting period reached 1.55% whereas our return on average equity reached 15.0%. In Kuwait, we continue to focus on optimizing our market position in key sectors, expanding our customer base with digital products, and offering excellent customer service. Spearheading Kuwait's infrastructure program is our top priority as we expect financing national mega-projects. Page 4 of 14

PUBLIC Moreover, our Islamic banking arm, Boubyan Bank, along with our international operations both continue to support our diversification strategy with their growing contributions to the Group. Additionally, our wealth management business continued expanding globally to position itself as a major player in the wealth management industry. Our leadership in the ESG space was further strengthened with the recently issued USD 500 million green bonds, the first green bond issuance from a Kuwaiti financial institution. We will continue contributing to the sustainable development of our communities and providing the support for our clients' sustainable and transition finance initiatives. With that, I will conclude my comments and leave you with my colleague Sujit Ronghe, our Group CFO, to cover quarterly and midyear results in more details. Please go ahead Sujit. Sujit Ronghe: Thank you Mr. Isam. Hello everyone and welcome. I am very pleased for the opportunity to take you through the financial results in respect of the first six months of 2024. We have announced a net profit of KD292.4m for 1H24, a 6.2% increase over the corresponding period of 2023. These results stem from a strong operating performance by the Group and demonstrate the continued growth in our business. Before going on to details of our financial results, I would first like to say a few words regarding the overall operating environment during the current reporting period. The continued higher interest rate regime and an overall stable operating environment in Kuwait have benefitted the Bank in general. Inflationary conditions in the USA and some other advanced economies have improved over time, although bench-mark interest rates are generally expected to decrease only in the later months of the year. At the same time, geo-political developments in the region and beyond have affected the global operating environment unfavorably. Now turning to the financial results for 1H24. As shown at the top left of this slide, net profit at KD292.4m reflects a yoy growth of KD17.1m i.e. 6.2%. Underlying drivers for the robust bottom-line performance are a combination of yoy growth in business volumes, relatively higher interest rates, and a stronger operating performance. Group loans and advances grew year on year by 5.4%. Investment securities also contributed strongly to Group assets with a growth of 12.3% v June 23. Page 5 of 14

PUBLIC The top right chart reflects operating surplus i.e. profit before provisions and tax for the current half-year at KD385.8m, a growth of KD26.6m, +7.4% over 1H23. Net operating income increased by KD46.5m, +8.2% whilst operating expenses grew by KD19.9m, +9.6% over last year. 2Q24 net profit at KD145.8m was at par with the previous quarter. The operating income mix profiled at the bottom right hand continues to show a healthy mix with 21% coming from non-interest income sources. I will go into the main drivers behind movements in income, margins and costs shortly. Moving on now to the next slide. We now will look at net interest income and drivers behind its performance. The chart at top left reflects the net interest income of KD482.3m for 1H24, a growth of 11.6% over 2023. NII largely benefited from higher interest rates and growth in loans and investment securities across geographies and segments. You would also note from the chart at the top right that Average earning assets grew by KD1.6bn i.e. 4.5% from June 23, to reach KD36.1bn. We see from the chart at the bottom left, that average NIM for 1H24 at 2.69% reflects an improvement of 17bps over 1H23 driven by a higher yield, despite increased funding cost. Group yield and funding cost for the current half year were 6.25% and 4.02% respectively. The higher funding cost relative to 1H23 results from the repricing of deposits at increased market rates and a limited migration of lower cost deposits to time deposits. However, the funding cost has trended downwards recently, when compared to the last two quarters. Also, an overall sticky and stable base of retail customer deposits continues to benefit the Group. At the bottom right of this slide, we can see drivers behind the 17bps yoy increase in NIM from 2.52% in 1H23 to 2.69% in 1H24. Loans and other interest earning assets backed by a strong year on year growth in volumes and interest rates, contributed 75bps to the NIM. Higher funding cost negatively affected the NIM by 58bps. Moving on now to the next slide. As we can see at the top left of this slide, total non-interest income at KD130.1m for 1H24 was KD3.7m lower than the comparable period in 2023. Fees and commissions income was strong at KD101.1m, reflecting robust contributions across different lines of business and geographies. Fx income was stable at KD17.5m, whereas other non- interest income sources (mainly investment income) at KD11.5m reflected a year-on- year decrease due to lower valuations, relative to previous year. Our fees and commissions income are from a well-diversified pool of geographies and lines of business. Also, major sources of non-interest income are core banking activities in respect of business-related factors. Page 6 of 14

PUBLIC Turning now to operating expenses reflected in the top right hand side of this slide. Total operating expenses for 1H24 at KD226.6m, were 9.6% higher than the previous year. The cost growth reflects increased activity levels at Kuwait and across the Group's network as well as investments in key businesses initiatives, digital technologies, and processes. This enables the Group to offer best-in-class service to its customers and optimize resources to improve operational efficiency. NBK's digital channels and products continue to play a vital role in attracting and servicing customers, with increased volume of electronic transactions. We also continue to press ahead with selective product offerings in certain geographies e.g. through our global wealth management business now known as NBK Wealth, Islamic banking through Boubyan Bank and by leveraging our overseas network. As a result of the marked growth in operating income and controlled cost growth, the 1H24 cost to income ratio was at 37% compared to 36.5%, one year ago. Moving on to provisions and impairments profiled on the bottom right-hand side of the slide. Total credit provisions and impairment losses for 1H24 amounted to KD42.7m, a decrease of KD5.3m over 1H23. KD46.6m of the current six month's charge was for provisions for credit facilities. Specific provision of KD36.0m was in course of normal business activities at Kuwait and overseas locations. KD10.7m was towards general provisions which included a component of precautionary provisions. The Group remains committed to its conservative approach in managing credit exposures. The Group wrote back a net amount of KD4m towards ECL and other impairment losses, due to lower net provisions requirement for non-credit financial assets. The cost of risk for 1H24 was 40bps compared to 44bps in 1H23. It is worth noting that the Group's Balance Sheet remains strong with a stable credit quality. NBK's capital base along with the ability to generate healthy operating profits provides a strong credit loss-absorption capacity. Moving now to the next slide. On this slide, I would like to expand on the matter of earnings diversification of the Group through different lines of business. NBK Group continues to benefit from its unique position amongst Kuwaiti banks in terms of geographical spread through International Banking and the ability to conduct business in both Conventional and Islamic Banking. NBK's business segments serve as main pillars of diversification, providing a strong competitive advantage and a significant degree of resilience to Group earnings. Page 7 of 14

PUBLIC You would note that NBK's Consumer Banking contributed 20% and 16% to the Group's net operating income and profit respectively. Similarly, Corporate Banking contributed 13% and 19% to the Group's net operating income and profit. International Banking contributed 24% to net operating income and 23% to the Group's profit, reflecting a strong operating performance. The Group's Islamic banking subsidiary Boubyan Bank delivered a net profit of KD49.6m, up 20.2% on 1H23 boosted by a strong growth of 10.5% in operating surplus and lower provisions for credit losses. NBK Wealth contributed to 9% and 11% of the Group operating income and profit respectively. NBK Wealth provides asset management, brokerage, lending, deposits and other customized and innovative offerings to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, further advancing the Group's diversification agenda. Finally, chart at the bottom right corner, you will note that International Banking and Boubyan Bank contributed 40% and 24% respectively to Group's total assets enforcing the diversification agenda of the Group. Moving to the next slide. Here we will look at some of the movements in key volumes during the year. As profiled on the chart at top left, the Group total assets reached KD37.7bn as of June 24, a 4.4% yoy growth. The recent devaluation of EGP in March 24 has adversely affected the KD value of balance sheet items and resulted in lower growth percentages. Group loans and advances at KD22.7bn registered a growth of KD1.2bn i.e. 5.4% from June 23 and 2% during the current half year. Loan growth was achieved at Kuwait and International locations, in both - conventional and Islamic banking. Similarly, investment securities reflected a yoy growth of 12.3%, to reach KD6.9bn. Customer Deposits, i.e. non-bank and non-FI deposits at KD21.8bn, reflect a yoy growth of 7.6%. The Group has continued to benefit from its strong base of core, franchise retail deposits. As can be expected in a rising interest rate scenario, we noted a limited migration from lower cost deposits to time deposits. NBK's stable deposit base reflects a sustained focus on the deposit gathering aspects of our business, leveraging our longstanding ability to capitalize on the Group's strong brand, customer appeal and credit ratings. Customer deposits comprise a healthy 68% of total funding mix of the Group. I want to highlight that the Group continues to maintain healthy liquidity levels & comfortably exceeds the minimum requirements of Basel III ratios. Moving now to the next slide. Page 8 of 14