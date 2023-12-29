#inspiregreatness

TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE PERIOD ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2023

In terms of the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a listed company is required to publish a Trading Statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial statements for the period to be reported upon will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

National Bank of Malawi Plc accordingly advises that its profit after tax for the year ending 31st December 2023 is expected to be within the range of K64.4 billion and K71.2 billion. This represents an increase of between 40% and 55% from previous corresponding period ending 31st December 2022 where the Company reported a profit after tax of K45.9 billion.

The information on which the above Trading Statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by our external auditors.

The summary of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Bank for the year ending 31st December 2023 are expected to be published within the required period.

By Order of the Board Dated this 22nd day of December 2023.

ZUNZO E. MITOLE

COMPANY SECRETARY