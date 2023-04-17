National Bank of Malawi : NBM plc FY2022 Financials

Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.

The Directors have prepared the summary consolidated and separate financial statements to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange. The Directors have considered the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statements of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements. The amounts in the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements have been derived from the Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements which were approved by the board of Directors on 31 March 2023, and are available on the company's website, www.natbank.co.mw.

In order to correct non-compliance with IAS 7, the statement of cashflows has been restated to disclose separately gross receipts and payments of investing activities (investment in government securities), gross receipts and payments of long-term loans and reclassification of non -cash items from investment income to working capital under operating activities, reclassification of liabilities to other banks from cash and cash equivalents to working capital movements under operating activities.

The Board is pleased to announce the audited financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022.

PERFORMANCE

The Group registered a profit after tax of K45.94b representing a 34% increase from K34.21b reported in 2021. These results were largely driven by growth in customer deposits which resulted in increases in the loan book and fixed income securities. Consequently, Net interest and investment income grew by 38%. In addition, there was growth in foreign exchange commissions. Overall net revenue grew by 26%. Operating expenses increased by 16%, a pace lower than the average inflation for the year. On the other hand, impairment losses increased by 60% due to cleaning up of our foreign subsidiary's loan book.

Customer deposits increased by 45% year on year (2021: 38%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 29% (2021: 20%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 16% (2021:66%).

All the subsidiaries of the Bank reported profits that contributed positively to the Group performance except for Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB) in Tanzania and an associate company, United General Insurance which reported losses.

THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The Malawi economy grew by 1.7% in 2022 (2021: 4.2%). The growth in 2022 was adversely affected by weather related shocks in some parts of the country such as erratic rains and cyclones, low supply of foreign exchange and the Russia/Ukraine war which led to global supply chain challenges and high commodity prices. The country also experienced protracted power supply disruptions in addition to fuel supply shortages.

Average annual inflation increased to 22% from an average of 9.3% in 2021. Similarly interest rates were on the rise, with the Policy rate being raised by 400 basis points to 18% in the last quarter of the year. Generally, consumer demand was constrained.

The Malawi kwacha was devalued by 25% in May 2022. However, despite the devaluation foreign exchange supply challenges continued resulting in a significant build up of arrears in foreign payments.

DIVIDEND

The Bank paid a first interim dividend of K8b in September 2022 (2021: K5b) and a second interim dividend amounting to K10b in April 2023 (2022: K7b). The

directors recommend a final dividend of K15b (2022: K11b) making a total dividend of K33.0b in respect of 2022 profits representing K70.67 per ordinary share

(2021: K49.26 per share). The final dividend will be payable after approval by the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 2023.

OUTLOOK*

The economy was expected to grow by 2.7% in 2023. However, the impact of the most recent cyclone Freddy which has affected most parts of the southern region and the protracted electricity and the foreign exchange supply challenges are expected to weigh heavily on the growth prospects.

The Bank completed implementation of its 5-year strategic plan in 2022. A new strategic plan has been developed for 2023 to 2027 to take the Group to the next level and turn around strategies have been put in place to turn the two entities ACB and UGI that made losses into profitable entities. The Board envisages a continuing challenging operating environment due the factors enumerated above. However, the Bank is expected to sustain its enviable performance through its ability to leverage on its core strengths, address challenges and exploit opportunities in the market, the hostile environment notwithstanding.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD