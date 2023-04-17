National Bank of Malawi : NBM plc FY2022 Financials
04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
SUMMARY OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
Key Perfomance Highlights34%
Profit After Tax 38%
Net Interest &
45%
Customer Deposits 29%
Loan Book
Investment Income
GROUP
COMPANY
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-2231-Dec-21
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Interest income and similar income
111,984
79,476
99,662
69,441
Interest expense
(13,111)
(7,778)
(10,775)
(5,462)
Net interest income
98,873
71,698
88,887
63,979
Other income
45,232
42,495
40,919
38,807
Net income
144,105
114,193
129,806
102,786
Operating expenses
(70,747)
(61,106)
(57,587)
(50,011)
Profit before impairment losses on financial assets
73,358
53,087
72,219
52,775
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(3,995)
(2,499)
(1,002)
(1,648)
Profit before taxation
69,363
50,588
71,217
51,127
Taxation
(23,419)
(16,378)
(22,082)
(15,902)
Profit after tax
45,944
34,210
49,135
35,225
Other Comprehensive Income
Gains on property valuations
3,696
4,454
3,696
4,454
Deferred tax on revalued assets
2,032
735
2,032
735
Other Comprehensive Income net of tax
5,728
5,189
5,728
5,189
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
51,672
39,399
54,863
40,414
Profit attributable to shareholders
Owners of the Parent
47,474
34,928
49,135
35,225
Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)
(1,530)
(718)
0
0
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders
45,944
34,210
49,135
35,225
Owners of the Parent
53,202
40,117
54,863
40,414
Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)
(1,530)
(718)
0
0
DIVIDENDS PAID
51,672
39,399
54,863
40,414
Interim
8,003
5,001
8,003
5,001
Final (for prior year)
18,005
10,501
18,005
10,501
Total
26,008
15,502
26,008
15,502
Earnings per share (Kwacha)
101.66
74.79
Dividend per share (Kwacha)
55.69
33.19
Number of ordinary shares in issue (millions)
467
467
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Customer deposits
809,562
558,245
568,644
456,412
Current income tax liabilities
7,712
4,901
7,189
4,789
Other liabilities
64,292
75,099
53,276
70,730
Loans and borrowings
11,108
10,596
8,105
10,596
Lease liability
6,849
7,900
1,838
2,603
Deferred tax
2
0
0
0
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
172,180
142,958
169,231
140,376
Minority interest
1,644
3,211
0
0
Total liabilities and equity
1,073,349
802,910
808,283
685,506
ASSETS
Cash and funds with Central Banks
64,650
35,768
53,604
26,054
Placements with other banks
83,515
31,367
83,302
31,367
RESTATEMENT OF THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In order to correct non-compliance with IAS 7, the statement of cashflows has been restated to disclose separately gross receipts and payments of investing activities (investment in government securities), gross receipts and payments of long-term loans and reclassification of non -cash items from investment income to working capital under operating activities, reclassification of liabilities to other banks from cash and cash equivalents to working capital movements under operating activities.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The Directors have prepared the summary consolidated and separate financial statements to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange. The Directors have considered the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statements of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements. The amounts in the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements have been derived from the Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements which were approved by the board of Directors on 31 March 2023, and are available on the company's website, www.natbank.co.mw.
IMPAIRMENT LOSSES/NON PERFORMING CREDIT FACILITIES AND PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES BY INDUSTRY SECTOR
GROUP
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Sector
Outstanding
Impaired
Expected
Outstanding
Impaired
Expected
Amount
Amount
Credit Losses
Amount
Amount
Credit Losses
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and Fishing
36,740
2,926
693
34,311
1,977
451
Manufacturing
28,412
1,190
184
21,950
1,835
191
Mining and Quarrying
2,193
1
1
1,112
21
35
Construction and Engineering
5,227
889
346
4,211
252
164
Energy/Electricity, Gas, Air conditioning, Water supply & Waste
Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.
SECTOR OF BORROWER
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
K'm
% OF CORE CAPITAL
K'm
% OF CORE CAPITAL
Wholesale and Retail
0
0%
0
0%
The Board is pleased to announce the audited financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022.
PERFORMANCE
The Group registered a profit after tax of K45.94b representing a 34% increase from K34.21b reported in 2021. These results were largely driven by growth in customer deposits which resulted in increases in the loan book and fixed income securities. Consequently, Net interest and investment income grew by 38%. In addition, there was growth in foreign exchange commissions. Overall net revenue grew by 26%. Operating expenses increased by 16%, a pace lower than the average inflation for the year. On the other hand, impairment losses increased by 60% due to cleaning up of our foreign subsidiary's loan book.
Customer deposits increased by 45% year on year (2021: 38%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 29% (2021: 20%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 16% (2021:66%).
All the subsidiaries of the Bank reported profits that contributed positively to the Group performance except for Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB) in Tanzania and an associate company, United General Insurance which reported losses.
THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The Malawi economy grew by 1.7% in 2022 (2021: 4.2%). The growth in 2022 was adversely affected by weather related shocks in some parts of the country such as erratic rains and cyclones, low supply of foreign exchange and the Russia/Ukraine war which led to global supply chain challenges and high commodity prices. The country also experienced protracted power supply disruptions in addition to fuel supply shortages.
Average annual inflation increased to 22% from an average of 9.3% in 2021. Similarly interest rates were on the rise, with the Policy rate being raised by 400 basis points to 18% in the last quarter of the year. Generally, consumer demand was constrained.
The Malawi kwacha was devalued by 25% in May 2022. However, despite the devaluation foreign exchange supply challenges continued resulting in a significant build up of arrears in foreign payments.
DIVIDEND
The Bank paid a first interim dividend of K8b in September 2022 (2021: K5b) and a second interim dividend amounting to K10b in April 2023 (2022: K7b). The
directors recommend a final dividend of K15b (2022: K11b) making a total dividend of K33.0b in respect of 2022 profits representing K70.67 per ordinary share
(2021: K49.26 per share). The final dividend will be payable after approval by the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 2023.
OUTLOOK*
The economy was expected to grow by 2.7% in 2023. However, the impact of the most recent cyclone Freddy which has affected most parts of the southern region and the protracted electricity and the foreign exchange supply challenges are expected to weigh heavily on the growth prospects.
The Bank completed implementation of its 5-year strategic plan in 2022. A new strategic plan has been developed for 2023 to 2027 to take the Group to the next level and turn around strategies have been put in place to turn the two entities ACB and UGI that made losses into profitable entities. The Board envisages a continuing challenging operating environment due the factors enumerated above. However, the Bank is expected to sustain its enviable performance through its ability to leverage on its core strengths, address challenges and exploit opportunities in the market, the hostile environment notwithstanding.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
M.M. Kawawa
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Other money market investments
169,277
95,681
0
49,583
Other assets
16,580
9,554
11,408
7,506
Income Tax Receivable
16
839
0
0
Equity investments
6,892
5,357
6,892
5,357
Government of Malawi Promissory Notes
0
12,126
0
12,126
Government Securities
345,939
298,916
309,930
271,254
Loans and advances to customers
310,440
240,884
262,768
210,320
Investment in associate
918
1,558
992
992
Investment in subsidiaries
0
0
15,641
12,029
Property and equipment
44,936
40,047
44,338
39,557
Intangible assets
9,496
9,424
9,268
9,143
Right of use assets
4,946
6,293
792
1,570
Deferred tax
11,785
11,137
9,348
8,648
Goodwill
3,959
3,959
0
0
Total assets
1,073,349
802,910
808,283
685,506
Memorandum items
29,376
35,548
29,376
35,548
Contingent liabilities: Letters of credit and guarantees
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
As at beginning of period
146,169
117,918
140,376
115,464
Total comprehensive income for the year
51,672
39,399
54,863
40,414
Transfer of minority interest on acquisition of Akiba Commercial Bank
0
3,832
0
0
Translation differences
2,028
538
0
0
Dividends paid
(26,045)
(15,518)
(26,008)
(15,502)
As at end of period
173,824
146,169
169,231
140,376
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
GROUP
COMPANY
31-Dec-2231-Dec-21
31-Dec-2231-Dec-21
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
Cash flows from operating activities
Restated
Restated
Profit before tax
69,363
50,588
71,217
51,127
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,146
2,929
2,913
2,661
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,356
1,326
1,288
1,256
Amortisation of right of use of assets
1,347
1,314
787
785
Interest on lease liability
1,035
1,078
417
526
Net gains on financial instruments classified as held for trading
(931)
(606)
(931)
(606)
Gains on disposal of financial instruments classified as held for trading
163
(119)
163
(119)
Profit(loss) on disposal
of property and equipment
3
32
3
40
Dividends received
(202)
(175)
(731)
(553)
Share of loss (profits) of
associate
1,042
(313)
0
0
Net fair value loss(gain) on revaluation of properties
(93)
(105)
(93)
(105)
Net losses on modified and restructured loans
126
461
126
461
Movement in allowance for impairment on financial assets
6,141
5,686
2,785
4,497
Operating cashflows before working capital movements
82,496
62,096
77,944
59,970
Movement in operating assets
(81,201)
(21,390)
(58,534)
(18,133)
Movement in investments
(2,174)
14,110
6,173
20,397
Movement in liabilities to other banks
(16,037)
39,120
(21,551)
36,953
Movement in operating liabilities
256,547
117,773
115,564
93,368
Net cash flow from operating activities
239,631
211,709
119,596
192,555
Tax paid
(18,511)
(15,070)
(18,350)
(14,621)
Net cash from operating activities
221,120
196,639
101,246
177,934
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,927)
(121,489)
(41,654)
(128,827)
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(27,567)
(20,584)
(29,690)
(19,700)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
154,626
54,566
29,902
29,407
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
162,816
108,250
107,004
77,597
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
317,442
162,816
136,906
107,004
LOANSTO DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES
GROUP AND COMPANY
31st
31st
December
December
2022
2021
K'm
K'm
DIRECTORS:
Balance at beginning of year
429
406
Loans granted during the year
123
179
Repayments
(379)
(156)
Balance at end of year
173
429
OTHER RELATED PARTIES:
Balance at beginning of year
7,554
7,811
Loans granted during the year
7,877
6,888
Repayments
(2,570)
(7,145)
Balance at end of year
12,861
7,554
SENIOR MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS:
Balance at beginning of year
1,150
887
Loans granted during the year
311
377
Repayments
(363)
(114)
Balance at end of year
1,098
1,150
Total related party lending
14,132
9,133
Total related party lending as a percentage of core capital
11%
9%
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES
Name of Subsidiary
Percentage Holding
31st Dec
31st Dec
2022
2021
NBM Capital Markets Limited
100%
100%
NBM Securities Limited
100%
100%
National Bank of Malawi Nominees Limited
100%
100%
NBM Bureau De Change Limited
100%
100%
NBM Development Bank Limited
100%
100%
NBM Pension Administration Limited
100%
100%
Akiba Commercial Bank
60.48%
60.48%
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
75%
75%
LENDING RATES
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Malawi Kwacha facilities
Base Lending Rate
17.30%
12.20%
Lending Rate Spread
+1.1% to +11%
+1.1% to +11%
Foreign Currency facilities
7% to 12%
7.5% to 10%
DIRECTORS REMUNERATION,BONUSES AND MANAGEMENT FEES
2022
2021
K'm
K'm
Directors Remuneration
1,403
1,233
Total Bonuses Paid by the Group
5,959
3,715
Management Fees
Nil
Nil
DEPOSIT RATES
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Type of Deposit
Rate %
Rate %
Malawi Kwacha
Current Account
0.00
0.00
Savings
6.00
2.00
Special savings
4.50
1.00
Savings Bond
11.00
4.00
Student Save
5.00
2.00
Fiesta Save
9.00
5.00
7 Day Call
5.50
2.50
30 Day Call
6.00
2.25
2 Months
7.00
4.25
3 Months
7.50
4.00
6 Months
8.00
3.00
9 Months
Negotiable
Negotiable
12 Months
Negotiable
Negotiable
Foreign Currency Denominated
Accounts (FCDAs)
USD
0.50
0.50
GBP
0.50
0.50
ZAR
1.50
1.50
EUR
0.25
0.25
Chairman
Director
31 March 2023
Registered Office:
7 Henderson Street,
BLANTYRE
* Unaudited
REPORT OFTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ONTHE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the members of National Bank of Malawi plc
Opinion
The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the summary consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive incomes, summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, summary consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended and related notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of National Bank of Malawi plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent in all material respects, with the consolidated and separate financial statements, and the basis described on the basis for preparation paragraph.
Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
The summary consolidated and separate financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the audited consolidated and separate financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements.
The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon
We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements in our report dated 13 April 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current year.
Director's Responsibility for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis for preparation paragraph.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised), Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.
National Bank of Malawi published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:16:10 UTC.