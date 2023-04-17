Advanced search
    NBM   MWNBM0010074

NATIONAL BANK OF MALAWI PLC

(NBM)
End-of-day quote Malawi Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
1810.03 MWK    0.00%
National Bank Of Malawi : NBM plc FY2022 Financials
PU
2022Malawi National Bank Introduces Amayi Angathe Loan Facility
AQ
2022National Bank Of Malawi : NBM plc FY2021 Financials
PU
National Bank of Malawi : NBM plc FY2022 Financials

04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
SUMMARY OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Key Perfomance Highlights 34%

Profit After Tax 38%

Net Interest &

45%

Customer Deposits 29%

Loan Book

Investment Income

GROUP

COMPANY

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-2231-Dec-21

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interest income and similar income

111,984

79,476

99,662

69,441

Interest expense

(13,111)

(7,778)

(10,775)

(5,462)

Net interest income

98,873

71,698

88,887

63,979

Other income

45,232

42,495

40,919

38,807

Net income

144,105

114,193

129,806

102,786

Operating expenses

(70,747)

(61,106)

(57,587)

(50,011)

Profit before impairment losses on financial assets

73,358

53,087

72,219

52,775

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(3,995)

(2,499)

(1,002)

(1,648)

Profit before taxation

69,363

50,588

71,217

51,127

Taxation

(23,419)

(16,378)

(22,082)

(15,902)

Profit after tax

45,944

34,210

49,135

35,225

Other Comprehensive Income

Gains on property valuations

3,696

4,454

3,696

4,454

Deferred tax on revalued assets

2,032

735

2,032

735

Other Comprehensive Income net of tax

5,728

5,189

5,728

5,189

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

51,672

39,399

54,863

40,414

Profit attributable to shareholders

Owners of the Parent

47,474

34,928

49,135

35,225

Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)

(1,530)

(718)

0

0

Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders

45,944

34,210

49,135

35,225

Owners of the Parent

53,202

40,117

54,863

40,414

Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)

(1,530)

(718)

0

0

DIVIDENDS PAID

51,672

39,399

54,863

40,414

Interim

8,003

5,001

8,003

5,001

Final (for prior year)

18,005

10,501

18,005

10,501

Total

26,008

15,502

26,008

15,502

Earnings per share (Kwacha)

101.66

74.79

Dividend per share (Kwacha)

55.69

33.19

Number of ordinary shares in issue (millions)

467

467

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

Customer deposits

809,562

558,245

568,644

456,412

Current income tax liabilities

7,712

4,901

7,189

4,789

Other liabilities

64,292

75,099

53,276

70,730

Loans and borrowings

11,108

10,596

8,105

10,596

Lease liability

6,849

7,900

1,838

2,603

Deferred tax

2

0

0

0

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

172,180

142,958

169,231

140,376

Minority interest

1,644

3,211

0

0

Total liabilities and equity

1,073,349

802,910

808,283

685,506

ASSETS

Cash and funds with Central Banks

64,650

35,768

53,604

26,054

Placements with other banks

83,515

31,367

83,302

31,367

RESTATEMENT OF THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In order to correct non-compliance with IAS 7, the statement of cashflows has been restated to disclose separately gross receipts and payments of investing activities (investment in government securities), gross receipts and payments of long-term loans and reclassification of non -cash items from investment income to working capital under operating activities, reclassification of liabilities to other banks from cash and cash equivalents to working capital movements under operating activities.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Directors have prepared the summary consolidated and separate financial statements to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange. The Directors have considered the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 and the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statements of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements. The amounts in the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements have been derived from the Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements which were approved by the board of Directors on 31 March 2023, and are available on the company's website, www.natbank.co.mw.

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES/NON PERFORMING CREDIT FACILITIES AND PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES BY INDUSTRY SECTOR

GROUP

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

Sector

Outstanding

Impaired

Expected

Outstanding

Impaired

Expected

Amount

Amount

Credit Losses

Amount

Amount

Credit Losses

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and Fishing

36,740

2,926

693

34,311

1,977

451

Manufacturing

28,412

1,190

184

21,950

1,835

191

Mining and Quarrying

2,193

1

1

1,112

21

35

Construction and Engineering

5,227

889

346

4,211

252

164

Energy/Electricity, Gas, Air conditioning, Water supply & Waste

18,834

375

123

10,692

7,551

1412

management

Transport/Storage

14,601

935

477

2,613

522

204

Communication

8,204

26

658

13,377

66

301

Financial/Insurance/Professional/Scientific & Technical services

9,367

703

488

8,473

2,340

251

Wholesale/Retail

65,821

9,835

3629

59,671

6,565

2911

Individual/Households

81,037

1,760

1241

55,963

2,197

1847

Real Estate

7,016

5,323

29

7,403

154

46

Tourism

30,286

15,185

168

20,577

1,345

170

Other

11,903

4,059

1165

9,228

1,261

714

TOTAL

319,641

43,207

9,202

249,581

26,086

8,697

CREDIT CONCENTRATION

Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.

SECTOR OF BORROWER

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

K'm

% OF CORE CAPITAL

K'm

% OF CORE CAPITAL

Wholesale and Retail

0

0%

0

0%

The Board is pleased to announce the audited financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022.

PERFORMANCE

The Group registered a profit after tax of K45.94b representing a 34% increase from K34.21b reported in 2021. These results were largely driven by growth in customer deposits which resulted in increases in the loan book and fixed income securities. Consequently, Net interest and investment income grew by 38%. In addition, there was growth in foreign exchange commissions. Overall net revenue grew by 26%. Operating expenses increased by 16%, a pace lower than the average inflation for the year. On the other hand, impairment losses increased by 60% due to cleaning up of our foreign subsidiary's loan book.

Customer deposits increased by 45% year on year (2021: 38%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 29% (2021: 20%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 16% (2021:66%).

All the subsidiaries of the Bank reported profits that contributed positively to the Group performance except for Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB) in Tanzania and an associate company, United General Insurance which reported losses.

THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The Malawi economy grew by 1.7% in 2022 (2021: 4.2%). The growth in 2022 was adversely affected by weather related shocks in some parts of the country such as erratic rains and cyclones, low supply of foreign exchange and the Russia/Ukraine war which led to global supply chain challenges and high commodity prices. The country also experienced protracted power supply disruptions in addition to fuel supply shortages.

Average annual inflation increased to 22% from an average of 9.3% in 2021. Similarly interest rates were on the rise, with the Policy rate being raised by 400 basis points to 18% in the last quarter of the year. Generally, consumer demand was constrained.

The Malawi kwacha was devalued by 25% in May 2022. However, despite the devaluation foreign exchange supply challenges continued resulting in a significant build up of arrears in foreign payments.

DIVIDEND

The Bank paid a first interim dividend of K8b in September 2022 (2021: K5b) and a second interim dividend amounting to K10b in April 2023 (2022: K7b). The

directors recommend a final dividend of K15b (2022: K11b) making a total dividend of K33.0b in respect of 2022 profits representing K70.67 per ordinary share

(2021: K49.26 per share). The final dividend will be payable after approval by the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 2023.

OUTLOOK*

The economy was expected to grow by 2.7% in 2023. However, the impact of the most recent cyclone Freddy which has affected most parts of the southern region and the protracted electricity and the foreign exchange supply challenges are expected to weigh heavily on the growth prospects.

The Bank completed implementation of its 5-year strategic plan in 2022. A new strategic plan has been developed for 2023 to 2027 to take the Group to the next level and turn around strategies have been put in place to turn the two entities ACB and UGI that made losses into profitable entities. The Board envisages a continuing challenging operating environment due the factors enumerated above. However, the Bank is expected to sustain its enviable performance through its ability to leverage on its core strengths, address challenges and exploit opportunities in the market, the hostile environment notwithstanding.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

M.M. Kawawa

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Other money market investments

169,277

95,681

0

49,583

Other assets

16,580

9,554

11,408

7,506

Income Tax Receivable

16

839

0

0

Equity investments

6,892

5,357

6,892

5,357

Government of Malawi Promissory Notes

0

12,126

0

12,126

Government Securities

345,939

298,916

309,930

271,254

Loans and advances to customers

310,440

240,884

262,768

210,320

Investment in associate

918

1,558

992

992

Investment in subsidiaries

0

0

15,641

12,029

Property and equipment

44,936

40,047

44,338

39,557

Intangible assets

9,496

9,424

9,268

9,143

Right of use assets

4,946

6,293

792

1,570

Deferred tax

11,785

11,137

9,348

8,648

Goodwill

3,959

3,959

0

0

Total assets

1,073,349

802,910

808,283

685,506

Memorandum items

29,376

35,548

29,376

35,548

Contingent liabilities: Letters of credit and guarantees

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

As at beginning of period

146,169

117,918

140,376

115,464

Total comprehensive income for the year

51,672

39,399

54,863

40,414

Transfer of minority interest on acquisition of Akiba Commercial Bank

0

3,832

0

0

Translation differences

2,028

538

0

0

Dividends paid

(26,045)

(15,518)

(26,008)

(15,502)

As at end of period

173,824

146,169

169,231

140,376

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

GROUP

COMPANY

31-Dec-2231-Dec-21

31-Dec-2231-Dec-21

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

Cash flows from operating activities

Restated

Restated

Profit before tax

69,363

50,588

71,217

51,127

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment

3,146

2,929

2,913

2,661

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,356

1,326

1,288

1,256

Amortisation of right of use of assets

1,347

1,314

787

785

Interest on lease liability

1,035

1,078

417

526

Net gains on financial instruments classified as held for trading

(931)

(606)

(931)

(606)

Gains on disposal of financial instruments classified as held for trading

163

(119)

163

(119)

Profit(loss) on disposal

of property and equipment

3

32

3

40

Dividends received

(202)

(175)

(731)

(553)

Share of loss (profits) of

associate

1,042

(313)

0

0

Net fair value loss(gain) on revaluation of properties

(93)

(105)

(93)

(105)

Net losses on modified and restructured loans

126

461

126

461

Movement in allowance for impairment on financial assets

6,141

5,686

2,785

4,497

Operating cashflows before working capital movements

82,496

62,096

77,944

59,970

Movement in operating assets

(81,201)

(21,390)

(58,534)

(18,133)

Movement in investments

(2,174)

14,110

6,173

20,397

Movement in liabilities to other banks

(16,037)

39,120

(21,551)

36,953

Movement in operating liabilities

256,547

117,773

115,564

93,368

Net cash flow from operating activities

239,631

211,709

119,596

192,555

Tax paid

(18,511)

(15,070)

(18,350)

(14,621)

Net cash from operating activities

221,120

196,639

101,246

177,934

Net cash used in investing activities

(38,927)

(121,489)

(41,654)

(128,827)

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(27,567)

(20,584)

(29,690)

(19,700)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

154,626

54,566

29,902

29,407

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

162,816

108,250

107,004

77,597

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

317,442

162,816

136,906

107,004

LOANSTO DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES

GROUP AND COMPANY

31st

31st

December

December

2022

2021

K'm

K'm

DIRECTORS:

Balance at beginning of year

429

406

Loans granted during the year

123

179

Repayments

(379)

(156)

Balance at end of year

173

429

OTHER RELATED PARTIES:

Balance at beginning of year

7,554

7,811

Loans granted during the year

7,877

6,888

Repayments

(2,570)

(7,145)

Balance at end of year

12,861

7,554

SENIOR MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS:

Balance at beginning of year

1,150

887

Loans granted during the year

311

377

Repayments

(363)

(114)

Balance at end of year

1,098

1,150

Total related party lending

14,132

9,133

Total related party lending as a percentage of core capital

11%

9%

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES

Name of Subsidiary

Percentage Holding

31st Dec

31st Dec

2022

2021

NBM Capital Markets Limited

100%

100%

NBM Securities Limited

100%

100%

National Bank of Malawi Nominees Limited

100%

100%

NBM Bureau De Change Limited

100%

100%

NBM Development Bank Limited

100%

100%

NBM Pension Administration Limited

100%

100%

Akiba Commercial Bank

60.48%

60.48%

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

75%

75%

LENDING RATES

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

Malawi Kwacha facilities

Base Lending Rate

17.30%

12.20%

Lending Rate Spread

+1.1% to +11%

+1.1% to +11%

Foreign Currency facilities

7% to 12%

7.5% to 10%

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION,BONUSES AND MANAGEMENT FEES

2022

2021

K'm

K'm

Directors Remuneration

1,403

1,233

Total Bonuses Paid by the Group

5,959

3,715

Management Fees

Nil

Nil

DEPOSIT RATES

31st December 2022

31st December 2021

Type of Deposit

Rate %

Rate %

Malawi Kwacha

Current Account

0.00

0.00

Savings

6.00

2.00

Special savings

4.50

1.00

Savings Bond

11.00

4.00

Student Save

5.00

2.00

Fiesta Save

9.00

5.00

7 Day Call

5.50

2.50

30 Day Call

6.00

2.25

2 Months

7.00

4.25

3 Months

7.50

4.00

6 Months

8.00

3.00

9 Months

Negotiable

Negotiable

12 Months

Negotiable

Negotiable

Foreign Currency Denominated

Accounts (FCDAs)

USD

0.50

0.50

GBP

0.50

0.50

ZAR

1.50

1.50

EUR

0.25

0.25

Chairman

Director

31 March 2023

Registered Office:

7 Henderson Street,

BLANTYRE

* Unaudited

REPORT OFTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ONTHE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the members of National Bank of Malawi plc

Opinion

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the summary consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive incomes, summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, summary consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended and related notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of National Bank of Malawi plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent in all material respects, with the consolidated and separate financial statements, and the basis described on the basis for preparation paragraph.

Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the audited consolidated and separate financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements.

The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements in our report dated 13 April 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current year.

Director's Responsibility for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis for preparation paragraph.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised), Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.

Chartered Accountants

Nkondola Uka

Partner

17th April 2023

www.natbank.co.mw

Disclaimer

National Bank of Malawi published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
