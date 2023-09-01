Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders Owners of the Parent

Profit before impairment losses on loans and advances Net impairment losses on loans and advances

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Interest income and similar income

LOANS TO DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES

Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES/NON PERFORMING CREDIT FACILITIES AND PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES BY INDUSTRY SECTOR

Profit Net After Tax Income

K35.48b K101.54b

60%44%

Customer Loans & Balance Deposits Advances Sheet

K819.22b K324.29b K1,100.50b

28% 9% 27%

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

The Board is pleased to announce unaudited interim results for the Group for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023.

PERFORMANCE

The Group registered a profit after tax of K35.48 bn representing a 60% increase from K22.12 bn reported in 2022. These results were driven by growth in both net interest income and other income which grew by 25% and 87% respectively. Overall net revenue grew by 44%. Operating expenses increased by 28%. Net Impairment losses decreased by 61% on account of more recoveries.

Customer deposits increased by 28% (2022:34%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 9%. (2022: 31%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 13% (2022:48%).

All the subsidiaries and an associate of the Bank posted profits that contributed positively to the Group half year performance.