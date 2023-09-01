SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30th JUNE 2023

#inspiregreatness

Financial

Highlights

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Interest income and similar income

Interest expense

Net interest income

Other income

Net income

Operating expenses

Profit before impairment losses on loans and advances Net impairment losses on loans and advances

Profit before taxation

Income tax expense

Profit after tax

Other comprehensive income

Gains on property valuations

Deferred tax on revalued assets

Other comprehensive income net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit attributable to shareholders

Owners of the Parent

Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)

Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders Owners of the Parent

Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)

DIVIDENDS PAID

Interim

Final (for prior year)

Total

Earnings per share (Kwacha) Dividend per share (Kwacha)

Number of ordinary shares in issue (millions)

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION LIABILITIES & EQUITY

Customer deposits

Current income tax liabilities

Other liabilities

Lease liability

Deferred tax

Loans and borrowings

GROUP

COMPANY

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

71,449

53,731

111,984

64,054

47,889

99,662

(10,871)

(5,308)

(13,111)

(9,267)

(4,265)

(10,775)

60,578

48,423

98,873

54,787

43,624

88,887

40,959

21,851

45,232

37,085

19,943

40,919

101,537

70,274

144,105

91,872

63,567

129,806

(42,414)

(33,031)

(70,747)

(34,552)

(26,850)

(57,587)

59,123

37,243

73,358

57,320

36,717

72,219

(1,787)

(4,586)

(3,995)

(2,507)

(4,050)

(1,002)

57,336

32,657

69,363

54,813

32,667

71,217

(21,853)

(10,539)

(23,419)

(20,925)

(10,127)

(22,082)

35,483

22,118

45,944

33,888

22,540

49,135

-

-

3,696

-

-

3,696

-

-

2,032

-

-

2,032

-

-

5,728

-

-

5,728

35,483

22,118

51,672

33,888

22,540

54,863

35,424

22,280

47,474

33,888

22,540

49,135

59

(162)

(1,530)

-

-

-

35,483

22,118

45,944

33,888

22,540

49,135

35,424

22,280

53,202

33,888

22,540

54,863

59

(162)

(1,530)

-

-

-

35,483

22,118

51,672

33,888

22,540

54,863

10,002

7,003

8,003

10,002

7,003

8,003

-

11,038

18,005

-

11,001

18,005

10,002

18,041

26,008

10,002

18,004

26,008

75.85

47.71

101.66

72.57

48.27

105.21

21.42

38.63

55.69

21.42

38.55

55.69

467

467

467

467

467

467

819,217

638,953

809,562

631,323

502,931

568,644

14,979

5,777

7,712

14,034

5,628

7,189

47,679

52,824

64,292

35,930

43,748

53,276

6,057

7,377

6,849

1,335

2,226

1,838

2

-

2

-

-

-

13,387

10,651

11,108

5,644

10,651

8,105

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES/NON PERFORMING CREDIT FACILITIES AND PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES BY INDUSTRY SECTOR

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

Expected

Expected

Outstanding

Impaired

Credit

Outstanding

Impaired

Credit

Sector

Amount

Amount

Losses

Amount

Amount

Losses

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

K'm

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and Fishing

49,690

5,825

1,773

58,731

2,043

1,446

Manufacturing

21,470

623

165

37,416

4,430

804

Mining and Quarrying

3,252

2,885

859

107

2

2

Construction and Engineering

6,016

1,623

437

4,190

472

142

Energy/Electricity, Gas, Air conditioning,

Water supply & Waste management

19,027

863

156

19,665

12,758

245

Transport/Storage

11,818

3,413

466

9,129

881

353

Communication

12,815

133

720

9,961

121

512

Financial/Insurance/Professional/Scientific

& Technical services

21,340

1,369

1,166

8,516

301

337

Wholesale/Retail

60,913

7,296

2,136

50,038

10,128

3,170

Individual/Households

78,700

2,098

1,788

56,123

1,855

1,681

Real Estate

6,887

4,988

10

7,238

5,636

28

Tourism

29,038

14,984

184

28,096

1,460

716

Other

13,460

601

273

18,954

3,017

1,210

TOTAL

334,426

46,702

10,134

308,164

43,104

10,646

CREDIT CONCENTRATION

Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.

SECTOR OF BORROWER

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

K'm

% OF CORE CAPITAL

K'm

% OF CORE CAPITAL

Wholesale/Retail

-

0%

-

0%

LOANS TO DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION, BONUSES AND

MANAGEMENT FEES

Profit

Net

After Tax

Income

K35.48b K101.54b

60%44%

Customer

Loans &

Balance

Deposits

Advances

Sheet

K819.22b K324.29b K1,100.50b

28%

9%

27%

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

The Board is pleased to announce unaudited interim results for the Group for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023.

PERFORMANCE

The Group registered a profit after tax of K35.48 bn representing a 60% increase from K22.12 bn reported in 2022. These results were driven by growth in both net interest income and other income which grew by 25% and 87% respectively. Overall net revenue grew by 44%. Operating expenses increased by 28%. Net Impairment losses decreased by 61% on account of more recoveries.

Customer deposits increased by 28% (2022:34%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 9%. (2022: 31%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 13% (2022:48%).

All the subsidiaries and an associate of the Bank posted profits that contributed positively to the Group half year performance.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company Minority interest

Total liabilities and equity

ASSETS

Cash and funds with Central Banks

Placements with other banks

Other money market investments

Other assets

Income Tax Receivable

Equity investments

Government of Malawi Promissory Notes

Government Securities

Loans and advances to customers

Investment in associates

Investment in subsidiaries

Property and equipment

Intangible assets

Right of use assets

Deferred tax

Goodwill

Total assets

Memorandum items

Contingent liabilities - Letters of credit and guarantees

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

As at beginning of period

Total comprehensive income for the year

Dividends paid

Translation differences

As at end of period

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of right of use of assets Interest on lease liability

Net gains on financial instruments classified as held for trading

Gains on disposal of financial instruments classified as held for trading (Profit) loss on disposal of property and equipment

Dividends received

Share of (profits)/loss of associate

Net fair value loss on revaluation of property Net losses on modified and restructured loans

Movement in allowance for impairment in loans and advances

Operating cashflows before working capital movements Increase in operating assets

Movement in investments

Movement in liabilities to other banks

Increase in operating liabilities

Net cash flow from operating activities Tax paid

Net cash from operating activities

Net cash outflow from investing activities Net cash outflow from financing activities

Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

197,470

149,509

172,180

193,117

144,912

169,231

1,704

3,012

1,644

-

-

-

1,100,495

868,103

1,073,349

881,383

710,096

808,283

56,497

51,216

64,650

45,127

38,484

53,604

101,507

45,555

83,515

100,692

45,555

83,302

139,422

65,869

169,277

19,123

-

-

21,436

9,633

16,580

15,709

6,057

11,408

-

947

16

-

-

-

15,498

4,905

6,892

15,498

4,905

6,892

307

-

-

307

-

-

363,249

321,251

345,939

326,933

283,058

309,930

324,292

297,516

310,440

273,087

257,293

262,768

1,050

1,450

918

992

992

992

-

-

-

18,169

15,641

15,641

46,675

40,121

44,936

45,642

39,569

44,338

10,582

8,965

9,496

10,355

8,717

9,268

4,228

5,577

4,946

401

1,177

792

11,793

11,139

11,785

9,348

8,648

9,348

3,959

3,959

3,959

-

-

-

1,100,495

868,103

1,073,349

881,383

710,096

808,283

22,536

18,283

29,376

22,536

18,283

29,376

173,824

146,169

146,169

169,231

140,376

140,376

35,483

22,118

51,672

33,888

22,540

54,863

(10,002)

(18,041)

(26,045)

(10,002)

(18,004)

(26,008)

(131)

2,275

2,028

-

-

-

199,174

152,521

173,824

193,117

144,912

169,231

57,336

32,657

69,363

54,813

32,667

71,217

1,885

1,556

3,146

1,697

1,414

2,913

654

638

1,356

654

638

1,288

705

663

1,347

395

393

787

454

500

1,035

143

230

417

(8,606)

387

(931)

(8,606)

387

(931)

-

23

163

-

23

163

(76)

3

3

(76)

3

3

(113)

(48)

(202)

(863)

(558)

(731)

(131)

10

1,042

-

-

-

-

-

(93)

-

-

(93)

(55)

553

126

(55)

553

126

3,445

4,884

6,141

3,345

4,737

2,785

55,498

41,826

82,496

51,447

40,487

77,944

(21,726)

(50,456)

(81,201)

(17,384)

(50,772)

(58,534)

-

-

(2,174)

-

-

6,173

(21,543)

-

(16,037)

(21,692)

-

(21,551)

13,793

71,646

256,547

66,522

46,739

115,564

26,022

63,016

239,631

78,893

36,454

119,596

(14,560)

(9,647)

(18,511)

(14,080)

(9,288)

(18,350)

11,462

53,369

221,120

64,813

27,166

101,246

(23,118)

(7,863)

(38,927)

(23,677)

(3,996)

(41,654)

(8,360)

(19,024)

(27,567)

(13,100)

(18,558)

(29,690)

(20,016)

26,482

154,626

28,036

4,612

29,902

317,442

111,139

162,816

136,906

57,494

107,004

297,426

137,621

317,442

164,942

62,106

136,906

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

K'm

K'm

DIRECTORS:

Balance at beginning of the half year

173

429

Loans granted during the half year

130

140

Repayments

(67)

(361)

Balance at end of half year

236

208

SENIOR MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS:

Balance at beginning of year

12,861

1,150

Loans granted during the half year

5,266

157

Repayments

(68)

(134)

Balance at end of half year

18,059

1,173

OTHER RELATED PARTIES:

Balance at beginning of half year

1,098

7,554

Loans granted during the half year

135

6,726

Repayments

(325)

(2,542)

Balance at end of half year

908

11,738

Total related party lending

19,203

13,119

Total related party lending as a

percentage of core capital

16%

15%

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES

Name of

Percentage

Subsidiary

Holding

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

NBM Capital Markets Limited

100%

100%

100%

NBM Securities Limited

100%

National Bank of Malawi Nominees Limited

100%

100%

NBM Bureau De Change Limited

100%

100%

NBM Development Bank Limited

100%

100%

NBM Pension Administration Limited

100%

100%

Akiba Commercial Bank

60.48%

60.48%

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

75%

75%

LENDING RATES

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

Malawi Kwacha facilities

Base Lending Rate

21.4%

13.9%

Lending Rate Spread

1% to 11%

1% to 11%

Foreign Currency facilities

7% to 12%

7% to 12%

30th

30th

June 2023

June 2022

K'm

K'm

Directors Remuneration

774

696

Total Bonuses Paid by

the Group

6,110

5,959

DEPOSIT RATES

30th

30th

Type of Deposit

June 2023

June 2022

Rate %

Rate %

Malawi Kwacha

Current Account

0.00

0.00

Savings

6.25

3.50

Special savings

4.50

2.00

Savings Bond

12.00

9.00

Student Save

5.50

2.20

Fiesta Save

9.25

6.50

7 Day Call

5.50

3.00

30 Day Call

6.50

3.50

2 Months

7.00

4.50

3 Months

8.00

5.00

6 Months

8.50

5.50

9 Months

Negotiable

Negotiable

12 Months

Negotiable

Negotiable

Foreign Currency Denominated Accounts (FCDAs)

USD

0.50

0.50

GBP

0.50

0.50

ZAR

1.50

1.50

EUR

0.25

0.25

THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The growth in the first half of 2023 was adversely affected by exogenous weather-related shocks in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Freddy and dry weather conditions in the Northern Region. The excess foreign exchange demand conditions remain the catalyst for continued local currency depreciation against currencies of the major trading partners despite the ongoing tobacco auction season. The monetary policy authorities signaled the introduction of a foreign exchange rate price discovery initiative by introducing currency auctions, the first one of which was conducted mid-June 2023. The auction resulted in a mild 3% depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha. The country also experienced fuel supply shortages.

Headline inflation edged up to an average of 26.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from 26.0% in the last quarter of 2022. It closed at 27.30% in June 2023 and the reference rate closed at 21% (December 2022: 17.3%).

DIVIDEND

The directors declared an interim dividend of K11.0bn (2022: K8bn) for the half year ended 30 June 2023 representing K23.50

per share (2022: K17.14 per share). The Dividend will be paid on 29th September 2023 to members whose names appear on the register as at the close of business on 15th September 2023.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for 2023 is for inflation to remain elevated, premised on the short crop size and heightened demand side inflationary pressures emanating from fiscal risks, second round effects of cyclone Freddy and the exchange rate depreciation.

The economy is expected to grow by approximately 1.9% in 2023. This is a revision downwards from a preliminary estimate of 2.7%. The downward revision resulted from exogenous weather-related shocks as explained above. It is expected that these conditions will contribute to lower-than-projected agriculture output and affect non-agricultural output as well.

The Board envisages a continuing challenging operating environment. Pressure on inflation and foreign exchange is expected to continue. In spite of this, the Board remains cautiously optimistic and expects the Bank to continue with its strong performance in the second half of the year.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

M.M.Kawawa, Chief Executive Officer

M. Katsala, Chief Financial Officer

Mr J.Lipunga, Chairman

Mrs D. Ngwira, Director

28th July, 2023

Registered Office:

7 Henderson Street,

BLANTYRE

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

National Bank of Malawi published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 13:17:38 UTC.