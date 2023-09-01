SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30th JUNE 2023
Financial
Highlights
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Interest income and similar income
Interest expense
Net interest income
Other income
Net income
Operating expenses
Profit before impairment losses on loans and advances Net impairment losses on loans and advances
Profit before taxation
Income tax expense
Profit after tax
Other comprehensive income
Gains on property valuations
Deferred tax on revalued assets
Other comprehensive income net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit attributable to shareholders
Owners of the Parent
Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders Owners of the Parent
Non-Controlling Interest (Minorities)
DIVIDENDS PAID
Interim
Final (for prior year)
Total
Earnings per share (Kwacha) Dividend per share (Kwacha)
Number of ordinary shares in issue (millions)
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Customer deposits
Current income tax liabilities
Other liabilities
Lease liability
Deferred tax
Loans and borrowings
GROUP
COMPANY
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
71,449
53,731
111,984
64,054
47,889
99,662
(10,871)
(5,308)
(13,111)
(9,267)
(4,265)
(10,775)
60,578
48,423
98,873
54,787
43,624
88,887
40,959
21,851
45,232
37,085
19,943
40,919
101,537
70,274
144,105
91,872
63,567
129,806
(42,414)
(33,031)
(70,747)
(34,552)
(26,850)
(57,587)
59,123
37,243
73,358
57,320
36,717
72,219
(1,787)
(4,586)
(3,995)
(2,507)
(4,050)
(1,002)
57,336
32,657
69,363
54,813
32,667
71,217
(21,853)
(10,539)
(23,419)
(20,925)
(10,127)
(22,082)
35,483
22,118
45,944
33,888
22,540
49,135
-
-
3,696
-
-
3,696
-
-
2,032
-
-
2,032
-
-
5,728
-
-
5,728
35,483
22,118
51,672
33,888
22,540
54,863
35,424
22,280
47,474
33,888
22,540
49,135
59
(162)
(1,530)
-
-
-
35,483
22,118
45,944
33,888
22,540
49,135
35,424
22,280
53,202
33,888
22,540
54,863
59
(162)
(1,530)
-
-
-
35,483
22,118
51,672
33,888
22,540
54,863
10,002
7,003
8,003
10,002
7,003
8,003
-
11,038
18,005
-
11,001
18,005
10,002
18,041
26,008
10,002
18,004
26,008
75.85
47.71
101.66
72.57
48.27
105.21
21.42
38.63
55.69
21.42
38.55
55.69
467
467
467
467
467
467
819,217
638,953
809,562
631,323
502,931
568,644
14,979
5,777
7,712
14,034
5,628
7,189
47,679
52,824
64,292
35,930
43,748
53,276
6,057
7,377
6,849
1,335
2,226
1,838
2
-
2
-
-
-
13,387
10,651
11,108
5,644
10,651
8,105
IMPAIRMENT LOSSES/NON PERFORMING CREDIT FACILITIES AND PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES BY INDUSTRY SECTOR
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
Expected
Expected
Outstanding
Impaired
Credit
Outstanding
Impaired
Credit
Sector
Amount
Amount
Losses
Amount
Amount
Losses
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
K'm
Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and Fishing
49,690
5,825
1,773
58,731
2,043
1,446
Manufacturing
21,470
623
165
37,416
4,430
804
Mining and Quarrying
3,252
2,885
859
107
2
2
Construction and Engineering
6,016
1,623
437
4,190
472
142
Energy/Electricity, Gas, Air conditioning,
Water supply & Waste management
19,027
863
156
19,665
12,758
245
Transport/Storage
11,818
3,413
466
9,129
881
353
Communication
12,815
133
720
9,961
121
512
Financial/Insurance/Professional/Scientific
& Technical services
21,340
1,369
1,166
8,516
301
337
Wholesale/Retail
60,913
7,296
2,136
50,038
10,128
3,170
Individual/Households
78,700
2,098
1,788
56,123
1,855
1,681
Real Estate
6,887
4,988
10
7,238
5,636
28
Tourism
29,038
14,984
184
28,096
1,460
716
Other
13,460
601
273
18,954
3,017
1,210
TOTAL
334,426
46,702
10,134
308,164
43,104
10,646
CREDIT CONCENTRATION
Total Credit Facilities including guarantees, acceptances and other similar commitments extended to any one customer or group of related customers where amounts exceed 25% of core capital.
SECTOR OF BORROWER
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
K'm
% OF CORE CAPITAL
K'm
% OF CORE CAPITAL
Wholesale/Retail
-
0%
-
0%
LOANS TO DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES
DIRECTORS REMUNERATION, BONUSES AND
MANAGEMENT FEES
Profit
Net
After Tax
Income
K35.48b K101.54b
60%44%
Customer
Loans &
Balance
Deposits
Advances
Sheet
K819.22b K324.29b K1,100.50b
28%
9%
27%
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
The Board is pleased to announce unaudited interim results for the Group for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023.
PERFORMANCE
The Group registered a profit after tax of K35.48 bn representing a 60% increase from K22.12 bn reported in 2022. These results were driven by growth in both net interest income and other income which grew by 25% and 87% respectively. Overall net revenue grew by 44%. Operating expenses increased by 28%. Net Impairment losses decreased by 61% on account of more recoveries.
Customer deposits increased by 28% (2022:34%) while the Bank's loan book grew by 9%. (2022: 31%). Investment in Fixed Income securities grew by 13% (2022:48%).
All the subsidiaries and an associate of the Bank posted profits that contributed positively to the Group half year performance.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company Minority interest
Total liabilities and equity
ASSETS
Cash and funds with Central Banks
Placements with other banks
Other money market investments
Other assets
Income Tax Receivable
Equity investments
Government of Malawi Promissory Notes
Government Securities
Loans and advances to customers
Investment in associates
Investment in subsidiaries
Property and equipment
Intangible assets
Right of use assets
Deferred tax
Goodwill
Total assets
Memorandum items
Contingent liabilities - Letters of credit and guarantees
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
As at beginning of period
Total comprehensive income for the year
Dividends paid
Translation differences
As at end of period
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of right of use of assets Interest on lease liability
Net gains on financial instruments classified as held for trading
Gains on disposal of financial instruments classified as held for trading (Profit) loss on disposal of property and equipment
Dividends received
Share of (profits)/loss of associate
Net fair value loss on revaluation of property Net losses on modified and restructured loans
Movement in allowance for impairment in loans and advances
Operating cashflows before working capital movements Increase in operating assets
Movement in investments
Movement in liabilities to other banks
Increase in operating liabilities
Net cash flow from operating activities Tax paid
Net cash from operating activities
Net cash outflow from investing activities Net cash outflow from financing activities
Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
197,470
149,509
172,180
193,117
144,912
169,231
1,704
3,012
1,644
-
-
-
1,100,495
868,103
1,073,349
881,383
710,096
808,283
56,497
51,216
64,650
45,127
38,484
53,604
101,507
45,555
83,515
100,692
45,555
83,302
139,422
65,869
169,277
19,123
-
-
21,436
9,633
16,580
15,709
6,057
11,408
-
947
16
-
-
-
15,498
4,905
6,892
15,498
4,905
6,892
307
-
-
307
-
-
363,249
321,251
345,939
326,933
283,058
309,930
324,292
297,516
310,440
273,087
257,293
262,768
1,050
1,450
918
992
992
992
-
-
-
18,169
15,641
15,641
46,675
40,121
44,936
45,642
39,569
44,338
10,582
8,965
9,496
10,355
8,717
9,268
4,228
5,577
4,946
401
1,177
792
11,793
11,139
11,785
9,348
8,648
9,348
3,959
3,959
3,959
-
-
-
1,100,495
868,103
1,073,349
881,383
710,096
808,283
22,536
18,283
29,376
22,536
18,283
29,376
173,824
146,169
146,169
169,231
140,376
140,376
35,483
22,118
51,672
33,888
22,540
54,863
(10,002)
(18,041)
(26,045)
(10,002)
(18,004)
(26,008)
(131)
2,275
2,028
-
-
-
199,174
152,521
173,824
193,117
144,912
169,231
57,336
32,657
69,363
54,813
32,667
71,217
1,885
1,556
3,146
1,697
1,414
2,913
654
638
1,356
654
638
1,288
705
663
1,347
395
393
787
454
500
1,035
143
230
417
(8,606)
387
(931)
(8,606)
387
(931)
-
23
163
-
23
163
(76)
3
3
(76)
3
3
(113)
(48)
(202)
(863)
(558)
(731)
(131)
10
1,042
-
-
-
-
-
(93)
-
-
(93)
(55)
553
126
(55)
553
126
3,445
4,884
6,141
3,345
4,737
2,785
55,498
41,826
82,496
51,447
40,487
77,944
(21,726)
(50,456)
(81,201)
(17,384)
(50,772)
(58,534)
-
-
(2,174)
-
-
6,173
(21,543)
-
(16,037)
(21,692)
-
(21,551)
13,793
71,646
256,547
66,522
46,739
115,564
26,022
63,016
239,631
78,893
36,454
119,596
(14,560)
(9,647)
(18,511)
(14,080)
(9,288)
(18,350)
11,462
53,369
221,120
64,813
27,166
101,246
(23,118)
(7,863)
(38,927)
(23,677)
(3,996)
(41,654)
(8,360)
(19,024)
(27,567)
(13,100)
(18,558)
(29,690)
(20,016)
26,482
154,626
28,036
4,612
29,902
317,442
111,139
162,816
136,906
57,494
107,004
297,426
137,621
317,442
164,942
62,106
136,906
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
K'm
K'm
DIRECTORS:
Balance at beginning of the half year
173
429
Loans granted during the half year
130
140
Repayments
(67)
(361)
Balance at end of half year
236
208
SENIOR MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS:
Balance at beginning of year
12,861
1,150
Loans granted during the half year
5,266
157
Repayments
(68)
(134)
Balance at end of half year
18,059
1,173
OTHER RELATED PARTIES:
Balance at beginning of half year
1,098
7,554
Loans granted during the half year
135
6,726
Repayments
(325)
(2,542)
Balance at end of half year
908
11,738
Total related party lending
19,203
13,119
Total related party lending as a
percentage of core capital
16%
15%
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES
Name of
Percentage
Subsidiary
Holding
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
NBM Capital Markets Limited
100%
100%
100%
NBM Securities Limited
100%
National Bank of Malawi Nominees Limited
100%
100%
NBM Bureau De Change Limited
100%
100%
NBM Development Bank Limited
100%
100%
NBM Pension Administration Limited
100%
100%
Akiba Commercial Bank
60.48%
60.48%
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
75%
75%
LENDING RATES
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
Malawi Kwacha facilities
Base Lending Rate
21.4%
13.9%
Lending Rate Spread
1% to 11%
1% to 11%
Foreign Currency facilities
7% to 12%
7% to 12%
30th
30th
June 2023
June 2022
K'm
K'm
Directors Remuneration
774
696
Total Bonuses Paid by
the Group
6,110
5,959
DEPOSIT RATES
30th
30th
Type of Deposit
June 2023
June 2022
Rate %
Rate %
Malawi Kwacha
Current Account
0.00
0.00
Savings
6.25
3.50
Special savings
4.50
2.00
Savings Bond
12.00
9.00
Student Save
5.50
2.20
Fiesta Save
9.25
6.50
7 Day Call
5.50
3.00
30 Day Call
6.50
3.50
2 Months
7.00
4.50
3 Months
8.00
5.00
6 Months
8.50
5.50
9 Months
Negotiable
Negotiable
12 Months
Negotiable
Negotiable
Foreign Currency Denominated Accounts (FCDAs)
USD
0.50
0.50
GBP
0.50
0.50
ZAR
1.50
1.50
EUR
0.25
0.25
THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The growth in the first half of 2023 was adversely affected by exogenous weather-related shocks in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Freddy and dry weather conditions in the Northern Region. The excess foreign exchange demand conditions remain the catalyst for continued local currency depreciation against currencies of the major trading partners despite the ongoing tobacco auction season. The monetary policy authorities signaled the introduction of a foreign exchange rate price discovery initiative by introducing currency auctions, the first one of which was conducted mid-June 2023. The auction resulted in a mild 3% depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha. The country also experienced fuel supply shortages.
Headline inflation edged up to an average of 26.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from 26.0% in the last quarter of 2022. It closed at 27.30% in June 2023 and the reference rate closed at 21% (December 2022: 17.3%).
DIVIDEND
The directors declared an interim dividend of K11.0bn (2022: K8bn) for the half year ended 30 June 2023 representing K23.50
per share (2022: K17.14 per share). The Dividend will be paid on 29th September 2023 to members whose names appear on the register as at the close of business on 15th September 2023.
OUTLOOK
The outlook for 2023 is for inflation to remain elevated, premised on the short crop size and heightened demand side inflationary pressures emanating from fiscal risks, second round effects of cyclone Freddy and the exchange rate depreciation.
The economy is expected to grow by approximately 1.9% in 2023. This is a revision downwards from a preliminary estimate of 2.7%. The downward revision resulted from exogenous weather-related shocks as explained above. It is expected that these conditions will contribute to lower-than-projected agriculture output and affect non-agricultural output as well.
The Board envisages a continuing challenging operating environment. Pressure on inflation and foreign exchange is expected to continue. In spite of this, the Board remains cautiously optimistic and expects the Bank to continue with its strong performance in the second half of the year.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
M.M.Kawawa, Chief Executive Officer
M. Katsala, Chief Financial Officer
Mr J.Lipunga, Chairman
Mrs D. Ngwira, Director
28th July, 2023
Registered Office:
7 Henderson Street,
BLANTYRE
