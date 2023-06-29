#inspiregreatness

TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE PERIOD ENDING 30TH JUNE 2023

In terms of the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a listed company is required to publish a Trading Statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial statements for the period to be reported upon will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

National Bank of Malawi Plc accordingly advises that its profit after tax for the half year ending 30 June 2023 is expected to be at least 40% higher than what was reported for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

The information on which the above Trading Statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the external auditors.

By Order of the Board Dated this 27th day of June 2023.

Zunzo E. Mitole

COMPANY SECRETARY