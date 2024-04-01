National Bank 0/ Pakistan

HO:SBoD: ~<6

April 01, 2024

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

CERTIFIED COpy OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN AT 75TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In compliance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) ofPSX Regulations, please find attached the attested copy of the Resolutions adopted in the 75th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, held on March 28, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. in Karachi, which have become effective.

The above may be noted for your information and record purpose.

Yours truly,

~'

(S. M. Ali Zamin)

Encl: (02)

Secretary (BOar~

Secretary Board of Directors

NBP, 2nd Floor, Head Office, 1.1. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph: 99220224 Fax: 99220239

Website:www.nbp.com.pk

CERlfiFf~6iSCbpyOF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE 75TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT MOVENPICK HOTEL, CLUB ROAD, KARACHI HELD ON MARCH 28, 2024 AT KARACHI

Ordinary Business:

1. To confirm the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Shareholders held on July 25,2023, physically and through electronic means. "RESOLVED THATthe minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM)of shareholders held on July 25,2023, physically and through electronic means, be and are hereby confirmed."

2. To receive, consider and adopt the annual audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements of National Bank of Pakistan and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31,2023, together with the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Chairman's Review Report thereon. "RESOLVED THAT the annual audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements of National Bank of Pakistan and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Chairman's Review Report thereon, be and are hereby adopted."

3. To appoint auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024, and fix their remuneration. The Board of Directors has recommended the re-appointment of Messrs. PwC A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants at a fee of PKR 35.825 million including some statutory certification and Messrs. BDOEbrahim & Co., Chartered Accountants at a fee of PKR 30.440 million including some statutory certification, to be auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31,2024.

"RESOLVED THAT Messrs. PwCA.F.Ferguson & Co.,Chartered Accountants and Messrs. BDO Ebrahim & Co, Chartered Accountants, be and are hereby appointed as statutory auditors of National Bank of Pakistan for the year ending December 31, 2024, with Messrs. PwCA.F.Ferguson & Co.,Chartered Accountants at' a fee of PKR 35.825 million (including some statutory certification) and Messrs. BDO Ebrahim & Co., Chartered Accountants at a fee of PKR 30.440 million (including some statutory certification)."

Secretary Board of Directors

NBP, 2nd Floor, Head Office, 1.1. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph: 99220224 Fax: 99220239

Website:www.nbp.com.pk

National Bank of Pakistan

Special Business:

4. To approve the renewal with amendments in the Board's Remuneration Policy. "RESOLVED THAT the Board Remuneration Policy is hereby renewed/amended as per the summary of key changes in the Board Remuneration Policy presented and that the updated Policy, be and is hereby adopted."

5. To approve transmission of Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank to the members via QR enabled code and web link. "RESOLVED THAT the Bank shall circulate annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink and shall discontinue circulation of annual financial statements through CD/DVD/USB, be and is hereby approved". "FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Bank shall ensure at all times the requirements given in Securities and Exchange Commission Notification S.R.O.389 (1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 and all other applicable laws in connection with the transmission of Notice of Annual General Meeting and circulation of Annual Report to the members of the Bank are duly complied with, be and is hereby approved."

6. To authorize Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President / CEO,NBP, to sign the necessary legal/regulatory documents pertaining to the closure of NBP-Bishkek Branch, Kyrgyz Republic, NBP-Baku Branch, Azerbaijan and Subsidiary bank -Almaty on behalf of the shareholders of National Bank of Pakistan. "RESOLVED THAT Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President / CEONBP,Head Office,Karachi be and is hereby authorized to sign all the necessary legal/regulatory documents on behalf of Shareholders of National Bank of Pakistan in order to complete the necessary formalities for closure of operations in overseas branches/subsidiaries, be and is hereby approved."

~'

Secretary Board of Directors

NBP, 2nd Floor, Head Office, 1.1. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph: 99220224 Fax: 99220239

Website:www.nbp.com.pk