National Bank of Pakistan : NBP | National Bank of Pakistan - Annual Corporate Briefing

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

Financial Control Group

Announcement

Annual Corporate Briefing

Annual corporate briefing of the National Bank of Pakistan shall be held at 4:30pm on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.

The President/CEO of the Bank Mr. Arif Usmani along with the Chief Financial Officer and other senior executives will brief the audience on business strategy and financial performance of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The briefing will be held as follows:

  • Venue: Auditorium, 1st Floor, NBP Head Office, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

- Briefing:

4:30 p.m.

  • Q&A Session: 5:00 p.m.
  • Refreshment: 5:15 p.m.

Interested participants are requested to share details by email to shamim.bukhari@nbp.com.pk

As per the Covid-19 related SoPs, invitation to a limited number of participants will be confirmed on a 'first-come' basis.

Abdul Wahid Sethi

SEVP/CFO

Disclaimer

National Bank of Pakistan published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
