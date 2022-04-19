National Bank of Pakistan : RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP

.NBP
National Bank 0/ Pakistan
HO:SBoD: !n~ April 18, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Dear Sir,
RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP
We have to inform you that the Chairman / Directors have completed their tenure on the Board of National Bank of Pakistan on April 16,2022, details mention below:
|
S.No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
01
|
Mr. Zubyr Soomro
|
Chairman
|
02
|
Mr. Tawfiq Asghar Hussain
|
Director
|
03
|
Mr. Imam Bakhsh Baloch
|
Director
|
04
|
Ms. Sadaffe Abid
|
Director
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
~-
,
(S. M. Ali Zamin) Secretary (Board)
Secretary Board of Directors
NBP, 2nd Floor, Head Office, 1.1. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph: 99220224 Fax: 99220239
Website:www.nbp.com.pk
