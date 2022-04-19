Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Pakistan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBP   PK0078001010

NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

(NBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-17
31.90 PKR   -1.66%
05:44aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Retirement of chairman and directors on the board of nbp
PU
03/30NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Material Information
PU
03/21NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Bank of Pakistan : RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP

04/19/2022 | 05:44am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

.NBP

National Bank 0/ Pakistan

HO:SBoD: !n~ April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP

We have to inform you that the Chairman / Directors have completed their tenure on the Board of National Bank of Pakistan on April 16,2022, details mention below:

S.No.

Name

Position

01

Mr. Zubyr Soomro

Chairman

02

Mr. Tawfiq Asghar Hussain

Director

03

Mr. Imam Bakhsh Baloch

Director

04

Ms. Sadaffe Abid

Director

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

~-

,

(S. M. Ali Zamin) Secretary (Board)

Secretary Board of Directors

NBP, 2nd Floor, Head Office, 1.1. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Ph: 99220224 Fax: 99220239

Website:www.nbp.com.pk

Disclaimer

National Bank of Pakistan published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
05:44aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Retirement of chairman and directors on the board of nbp
PU
03/30NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Material Information
PU
03/21NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Transmission of annual report for the year ended 31-12-2021
PU
03/08National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/07NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : NBP | National Bank of Pakistan - Annual Corporate Briefing
PU
2021National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021National Bank of Pakistan Appoints Ahsan Ali Chughtai as Director
CI
2021National Bank of Pakistan Announces the Cessation of Muhammad Sohail Rajput as Director
CI
2021National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67 868 M 372 M 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 11 005
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Pakistan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,90 PKR
Average target price 49,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arif Usmani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Wahid Sethi CFO, Head-Group Financial Control & SEVP
Muhammad Zubyr Soomro Chairman
Amin Manji SEVP, Group Chief-Technology & Digitalization
Nauman Riaz Group Chief Compliance & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN-7.59%372
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 540
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%81 250
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)17.19%60 536
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%56 599