National Bank of Pakistan : RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP

National Bank 0/ Pakistan

HO:SBoD: !n~ April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF NBP

We have to inform you that the Chairman / Directors have completed their tenure on the Board of National Bank of Pakistan on April 16,2022, details mention below:

S.No. Name Position 01 Mr. Zubyr Soomro Chairman 02 Mr. Tawfiq Asghar Hussain Director 03 Mr. Imam Bakhsh Baloch Director 04 Ms. Sadaffe Abid Director

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

(S. M. Ali Zamin) Secretary (Board)

Secretary Board of Directors

