Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Pakistan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBP   PK0078001010

NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

(NBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
22.67 PKR   -1.05%
03/03Pakistani rupee strengthens 3.5% versus dollar in interbank market
RE
03/03Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38% versus dollar in interbank market
RE
03/03National Bank Of Pakistan : Annual Corporate Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report For The Year Ended 2022-12-31

03/09/2023 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

THE BANK YOU

TRUST

A N N U A L R E P O R T

2

0

2

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Vision & Mission
  • Corporate Information
  • Chairman's Review
  • Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 and Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
  • Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance
  • Statement of Internal Controls
  • Shariah Board's Annual Report NBP Aitemaad
  • Notice for 74th Annual General Meeting
  • Unconsolidated Financial Statements Directors' Report to the Shareholders Independent Auditor's Report Unconsolidated Financial Statements
  • Consolidated Financial Statements Directors' Report to the Shareholders Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Pattern of Shareholding
  • Form of Proxy

Vision

To be the Nation's leading bank enabling sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Mission

We will achieve our Vision by subscribing to the qualities captured by the word 'IMAGINE'

Integrity is the cornerstone of everything we do

Market leadership is what we aim across all our target sectors

Agility and strategic nimbleness will help us adapt to changing market conditions

Good governance and transparency

Innovation to provide for the customer needs of tomorrow Nation building remains our priority

Employee engagement through a merit-based culture

Corporate Information

Name of the Company

National Bank of Pakistan

Legal Form

A listed Public Limited Company established in Pakistan on

November 9, 1949 under the National Bank of Pakistan Ordinance, 1949.

Accounting Year End

December 31

Board of Directors

Mr. Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, Chairman

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, CEO/President(A)

Mr. Asif Jooma, Director

Mr. Farid Malik CFA, Director

Mr. Ali Syed, Director

Mr. Ahsan Ali Chughtai, Director

Mr. Nasim Ahmad, Director

Mr. Amjad Mahmood, Director

Board Committees

  1. Board Audit Committee
  2. Board Risk & ComplianceCommittee
  3. Board HR &Remuneration Committee
  4. Board Technology & Digitalization Committee

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Abdul Wahid Sethi, FCA

Registered & HeadOffice

NBP Building I.I. Chundrigar Road Karachi, Pakistan Phone: 92-21-99220100 (30 lines), 92-21-99062000 (60 lines),

Phone Banking: 111-627-627

Auditors for 2022

Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Website

  1. Board Inclusive Development Committee
  2. NY Governance Council (Sub- Committee of BRCC)

Company Secretary

Syed Muhammad Ali Zamin

Registrar & Share Registration Office

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan UAN: 111-111- 500

Legal Advisors

Mandviwalla & Zafar

Advocates & Legal Consultants

Stock ExchangeListing

Pakistan Stock Exchange Symbol "NBP"

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present this Review Report as the new Chairman of this major National Institution that has been partnering and contributing to Nation's growth for over seven decades.

Your Bank

NBP, stakeholders will join me in appreciating that NBP has always embraced its responsibility in putting the country first as Pakistan's leading financial institution over the decades. The Bank's business model is evolved as an institution which primarily handles the banking needs of the government its entities and their employees. We are now working towards redefining this traditional role to include main stream commercial and retail banking business with more focus on the ever growing SME midmarket segment including the needs of small businesses, agricultural and related farming sector and the supply chain segment which has the capacity to generate short cycle cash flows.

Operating Context

Global economy is facing multiple challenges. The World Bank has slashed the global economic growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. High inflation has triggered rapid and synchronous monetary policy tightening globally. The spill over of sluggish growth is exacerbating headwinds faced by emerging markets and developing economies.

Pakistan's economy is also confronted with multiple challenges like high inflation, low growth, and low levels of official foreign exchange reserves. To stem the rising inflation, the State Bank of Pakistan has increased the policy rate from 7.5% in September'21 to 17%. GDP growth is projected to fall below 2% in FY23.

The Banking industry is now subject to higher base tax rates, additional taxes related to income from government securities, lower ADR and higher minimum lending targets for various segments.

Conventional banking systems are facing competition from the innovative Fintech and less regulated non-bank institutions.

Let me concede at present, our preparation to meet the aforementioned challenges is not adequate. We need to acquire new technology and enhance our skills set and aggressively strategize to retain our prominent role in the competitive market place.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Pakistan published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
03/03Pakistani rupee strengthens 3.5% versus dollar in interbank market
RE
03/03Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38% versus dollar in interbank market
RE
03/03National Bank Of Pakistan : Annual Corporate Briefing
PU
02/27National Bank of Pakistan Appoints Mr. Nasim Ahmad as Director
CI
01/30National Bank of Pakistan Announces Executive Appointments
CI
2022National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Explainer-Pakistan hopes to get off global dirty money watchdog's 'grey list'
RE
2022National Bank of Pakistan(KASE:NBP) dropped from S&P Glob..
CI
2022National Bank Of Pakistan : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended June 3..
PU
2022National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 6,62%
Capitalization 48 231 M 174 M 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 11 005
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Pakistan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,67 PKR
Average target price 71,49 PKR
Spread / Average Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arif Usmani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Wahid Sethi CFO, Head-Group Financial Control & SEVP
Muhammad Zubyr Soomro Chairman
Amin Manji SEVP, Group Chief-Technology & Digitalization
Nauman Riaz Group Chief Compliance & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN-3.90%174
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.60%149 734
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.29%68 544
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.87%50 520
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.83%48 206
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.83%42 548