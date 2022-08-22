National Bank of Pakistan : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

Half Yearly Report June 2022
Chairman & President (A)
Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie
Directors
Mr. Farid Malik, CFA
Mr. Asif Jooma
Mr. Ahsan Ali Chughtai
ƵĚŝƚŽŵŵŝƚƚĞĞ
Chairman
ŚŝĞĨ&ŝŶĂŶĐŝĂůKĨĨŝĐĞƌ
Mr. Abdul Wahid Sethi
ŽŵƉĂŶǇ^ĞĐƌĞƚĂƌǇ
Syed Muhammad Ali Zamin
ƵĚŝƚŽƌƐ
A.F. Ferguson & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Yousuf Adil
>ĞŐĂůĚǀŝƐŽƌƐ
Mandviwalla & Zafar
Advocates & Legal Consultants
ZĞŐŝƐƚĞƌĞĚΘ,ĞĂĚKĨĮĐĞ
NBP Building
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Phone: 92-21-99220100 (30 lines),
92-21-99062000 (60 lines),
Phone Banking: 111-627-627
ZĞŐŝƐƚƌĂƌΘ^ŚĂƌĞZĞŐŝƐƚƌĂƚŝŽŶ KĨĮĐĞ
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B,Block-B,
S.M.C.H.S., Main Shara-e-Faisal
Karachi-74400, Pakistan.
111-111-500
tĞďƐŝƚĞ
www.nbp.com.pk
NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN
UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
