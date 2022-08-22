Log in
    NBP   PK0078001010

NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

(NBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
30.38 PKR   -0.10%
05:56aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/11Pakistan's largest city flooded in latest bout of torrential rain
RE
04/28National Bank of Pakistan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
National Bank of Pakistan : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

08/22/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Half Yearly Report June 2022

Inclusive

Development

The Nation's

Sustainable

Leading Bank

Growth

Strong

Performance

Where the Nation Banks

KZWKZd/E&KZDd/KE

ŽĂƌĚŽĨŝƌĞĐƚŽƌƐ

Chairman & President (A)

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie

Directors

Mr. Farid Malik, CFA

Mr. Asif Jooma

Mr. Ahsan Ali Chughtai

ƵĚŝƚŽŵŵŝƚƚĞĞ

Chairman

Mr. Ahsan Ali Chughtai

Mr. Farid Malik, CFA

Mr. Asif Jooma

ŚŝĞĨ&ŝŶĂŶĐŝĂůKĨĨŝĐĞƌ

Mr. Abdul Wahid Sethi

ŽŵƉĂŶǇ^ĞĐƌĞƚĂƌǇ

Syed Muhammad Ali Zamin

ƵĚŝƚŽƌƐ

A.F. Ferguson & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Yousuf Adil

Chartered Accountants

>ĞŐĂůĚǀŝƐŽƌƐ

Mandviwalla & Zafar

Advocates & Legal Consultants

ZĞŐŝƐƚĞƌĞĚΘ,ĞĂĚKĨĮĐĞ

NBP Building

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan

Phone: 92-21-99220100 (30 lines),

92-21-99062000 (60 lines),

Phone Banking: 111-627-627

ZĞŐŝƐƚƌĂƌΘ^ŚĂƌĞZĞŐŝƐƚƌĂƚŝŽŶ KĨĮĐĞ

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B,Block-B,

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shara-e-Faisal

Karachi-74400, Pakistan.

111-111-500

tĞďƐŝƚĞ

www.nbp.com.pk

NATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN

UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Pakistan published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 09:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
