  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain (PSC)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBQ   AEN000701013

NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL-QAIWAIN (PSC)

(NBQ)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  04-17
1.660 AED   -2.35%
1.660 AED   -2.35%
02:54aNATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL QAIWAIN PSC : NBQ Q1 2022 Published on 17-04-2022
PU
04/17National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/12NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL QAIWAIN PSC : 2021 Annual Report - Published on 12-04-2022
PU
National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain PSC : Report for the three months ending 31 March 2022

04/19/2022 | 05:15am EDT
National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain has posted a net profit of AED 96.57 million for the three months of the year 2022. Net profit has increased by 26.26% compared to AED 76.49 million for three months of previous year due to improving external environment.

Cost to income stood at 27.11% during three months, reflecting the Bank's operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

Bank is focused on exercising prudence and building up provisions to ensure adequate cushions during current challenging times.

Bank holds collateral and specific provision to the tune of 193.18% for vast majority of the non-performing loans, which reflects prudent management and effective monitoring of our loans and advances portfolio.

Other major highlights as at 31 March 2022

  • Total assets stood at AED 13.30 billion.
  • Deposits to advances ratio is maintained prudently at 115.73%
  • Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 43.71% as at 31 March 2022, which continues to be well over the minimum threshold stipulated by the UAE Central Bank in accordance with Basel III guidelines. This provides opportunities to leverage. Tier I ratio is maintained strongly at 42.57%.
  • Share Capital is AED 1.85 billion and total Shareholders' Equity is AED 5.18 billion.
  • Bank has maintained high liquiditywith stable resources to advances ratio of 157.60% as at 31 March 2022, while the Central Bank of UAE has set 100% as the minimum limit.
  • Net Stable funding ratio as at 31 March 2022 as per Basel III guidelines stood at 122.97% compared to minimum stipulated ratio of 100%. This will enable the Bank to prudently expand its lending portfolio.

Disclaimer

NBQ - National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 401 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 264 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net cash 2021 3 620 M 986 M 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 3 068 M 835 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL-QAIWAIN (PSC)
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain (PSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adnan Edris Mohamed Sharif Al-Awadhi Chief Executive Officer
Rashid Saud Rashid Ahmad Al-Mualla Chairman
Nasser Rashid bin Al-Mualla Vice Chairman
Marwan Abdullah Hassan Al-Rostamani Director
Abdulla M. Salih A. Rahman Al-Zarooni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL-QAIWAIN (PSC)-10.27%835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%377 300
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.68%313 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%252 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 829
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%178 769