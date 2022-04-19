National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain PSC : Report for the three months ending 31 March 2022

National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain has posted a net profit of AED 96.57 million for the three months of the year 2022. Net profit has increased by 26.26% compared to AED 76.49 million for three months of previous year due to improving external environment.

Cost to income stood at 27.11% during three months, reflecting the Bank's operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

Bank is focused on exercising prudence and building up provisions to ensure adequate cushions during current challenging times.

Bank holds collateral and specific provision to the tune of 193.18% for vast majority of the non-performing loans, which reflects prudent management and effective monitoring of our loans and advances portfolio.

Other major highlights as at 31 March 2022