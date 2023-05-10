Advanced search
    NKSH   US6348651091

NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.

(NKSH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
27.96 USD   +0.22%
National Bankshares : DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
05:09pNational Bankshares : Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
National Bankshares Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
NATIONAL BANKSHARES : DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

05/10/2023 | 05:10pm EDT

05/10/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC. DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

BLACKSBURG, VA, MAY 10, 2023: The Board of Directors of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: NKSH) today approved payment on June 1, 2023 of a semi-annual dividend of $0.73 per share to all stockholders of record as of May 22, 2023. This is an increase from the $0.72 per share dividend paid on June 1, 2022. President and CEO, F. Brad Denardo, commented, "National Bankshares remains a safe financial haven in uncertain times. In the midst of banking sector volatility and broader economic concerns, we are thankful for the opportunity to reward shareholders with this increased dividend payment. Your Company remains profitable, well-capitalized, and committed to driving long-term value. Thank you for your continued support."

In other business, the Board renewed its authorization of a stock repurchase plan under which management is authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares of National Bankshares, Inc.'s common stock in the open market. The authorization extends from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. The Company's current stock repurchase plan expires on May 31, 2023. The Company's management has not yet determined how many shares, if any, might be purchased under the continued stock repurchase plan.

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 24 full-service offices, primarily in southwest Virginia, and three loan production offices. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NKSH."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may,""will,""anticipates,""believes,""expects,""plans,""estimates,""potential,""continue,""should," and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company's other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

101 Hubbard Street / Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

P.O. Box 90002 / Blacksburg, Virginia 24062-9002

540 951-6300 / 800 552-4123

www.nationalbankshares.com

National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52,5 M - -
Net income 2023 17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 9,07%
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,90 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Brad Denardo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lora M. Jones Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David K. Skeens Senior VP-Senior Operations, Risk & Technology
Lara E. Ramsey Secretary, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William A. Peery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.-32.41%164
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED19.78%189 254
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%74 577
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.59%52 710
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.44%48 591
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.30.92%47 615
