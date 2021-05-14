Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKSH   US6348651091

NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.

(NKSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NATIONAL BANKSHARES : DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC. DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

BLACKSBURG, VA, MAY 12, 2021: The Board of Directors of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: NKSH) today approved payment on June 1, 2021 of a semi-annual dividend of $0.70 per share to all stockholders of record as of May 24, 2021. This is an increase from the $0.67 per share dividend paid on June 1, 2020. President and CEO F. Brad Denardo commented, 'This increased semi-annual dividend payment reflects our strong capital position and improved profitability as well as our commitment to shareholder value. We thank you for your continued support of National Bankshares and look forward to serving you for many years to come.'

In other business, the Board renewed its authorization of a stock repurchase plan under which management is authorized to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of National Bankshares, Inc.'s common stock in the open market. The authorization extends from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The Company's current stock repurchase plan expires on May 31, 2021. The Company's management has not yet determined how many shares, if any, might be purchased under the continued stock repurchase plan.

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full-service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'NKSH.' Additional information is available at www.nationalbankshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact and that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations with regard to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual Company results will not differ materially from any future results implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may be materially different from past or anticipated results because of many factors, some of which may include changes in economic conditions, the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory requirements, new products, competition, changes in the stock and bond markets and technology. The Company does not update any forward-looking statements that it may make.

Disclaimer

National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.
02:11pNATIONAL BANKSHARES  : DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
05/12NATIONAL BANKSHARES  : Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
PU
05/12NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/12NATIONAL BANKSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/12NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
04/22NATIONAL BANKSHARES  : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PU
04/22NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES  : Reports Rise in Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES  : Earnings Flash (AMNB) AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHAR..
MT
04/14NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,0 M - -
Net income 2021 18,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 35,35 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Brad Denardo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Skeens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Lara E. Ramsey Secretary & Senior Vice President-Administration
William A. Peery Independent Director
Charles E. Green Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.12.90%223
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.69%173 796
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.09%73 699
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.19.29%69 392
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19.60%59 219
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.28%56 093