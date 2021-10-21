National Bankshares : Reports Income for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

BLACKSBURG, VA., October 21, 2021 -- National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH), parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, today announced its results of operations for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $15.13 million, or $2.42 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $11.13 million, or $1.71 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. National Bankshares, Inc. ended the nine months ended September 30, 2021 with total assets of $1.64 billion.



"We are pleased to report that your Company delivered solid results again for the period ended September 30, 2021," said F. Brad Denardo, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bankshares. "Net income was up significantly over the same period last year, with the low cost to fund deposits and a partial reversal of loan loss reserves greatly improving our net interest income. Good loan growth and increased fee income for the period were also very encouraging, as we continue to meet the financial service needs of our customers and communities while enhancing profitability. As always, our success would not be possible without your investment in National Bankshares, and we thank you for your continued support."



Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

We participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") which began in April 2020. The Company assisted local businesses through the PPP by providing 1,259 loans totaling $83.02 million. Gross PPP loans totaling $12.80 million remain on the balance sheet.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, contractual interest earned on PPP loans totaled $253 thousand, while net fees recognized totaled $1.78 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, contractual interest earned on PPP loans totaled $263 thousand and net fees recognized totaled $509 thousand.

Net income of $15.13 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 benefitted from the reversal of a portion of previous loan loss provisions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recovered $338 thousand, compared with a provision expense of $1.99 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The return on average assets and the return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.25% and 10.36% respectively, improved from 1.07% and 7.61% respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 0.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the result of reductions in deposit offering rates.

The Company experienced high levels of calls on securities and loan refinance activity that resulted in a decrease in the yield on earning assets (1) to 3.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

to 3.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Our net interest margin (1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 2.81%, down from 2.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 2.81%, down from 2.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Fees and interest income from PPP loans helped increase our net interest margin. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, PPP loans increased average loans by $32.29 million and added $2.03 million in interest and fee income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, PPP loans increased average loans by $32.56 million and added $772 thousand in interest and fee income. If PPP loans are excluded, the net interest margin would have been 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2.91% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was up $461 thousand, or 7.94%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Higher noninterest income was driven by increased credit and debit card fees and receipt of a one-time bonus from a partnership investment.

Noninterest expense was up $686 thousand, or 3.68%, when the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets increased by $208.53 million, or 14.53%, from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2020 to $1.64 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by $219.15 million, or 18.06%, to $1.43 billion, in part due to government stimulus funds received by depositors, especially municipal accounts.

Gross loans outstanding were $798.61 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.19 million from September 30, 2020. PPP loans decreased $45.23 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021, while non-PPP loans grew $41.04 million.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2021 was $190.85 million. The Company's capital position provides a source of great strength and continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines.

The Company repurchased 73,100 shares in the 3 rd quarter of 2021. Shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 total 247,662.

quarter of 2021. Shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 total 247,662. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.39% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.45% at September 30, 2020.

The efficiency ratio (1) was 51.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an improvement over 54.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

was 51.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an improvement over 54.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2021.

The Company's net charge offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $445 thousand, compared with net charge offs of $420 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The book value per common share as of September 30, 2021 was $31.30, compared with $31.16 as of September 30, 2020.

