National Bankshares, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023

BLACKSBURG, VA., July 20, 2023 -- National Bankshares, Inc. ("the Company")(Nasdaq: NKSH), parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg ("the Bank"), today announced its results of operations for the second quarter and first half of 2023. The Company reported net income of $3.90 million, or basic earnings per common share of $0.66, for the second quarter and $8.43 million, or basic earnings per common share of $1.43, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to net income of $5.57 million, or basic earnings per common share of $0.93, for the second quarter of 2022 and $10.46 million, or basic earnings per common share of $1.74, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. National Bankshares, Inc. ended June 30, 2023 with total assets of $1.63 billion.

President and CEO F. Brad Denardo commented, "Financial institutions across the nation have encountered intense interest rate pressure in the first half of 2023. Drastic increases in the interest paid on deposits outpaced the return on loans and other assets, resulting in lower net interest income for the quarter. In addition to reduced net interest income, the costs incurred by National Bankshares in a successfully-averted proxy contest and the increased salary expense resulting from last year's 4th quarter base pay increase also contributed to lower net income when compared to the same period in 2022."

Mr. Denardo continued, "While the current economic environment may last for some time, we are never satisfied with reduced earnings and are doing everything within our power to return to increased profitability in the second half of 2023. National Bankshares remains well-capitalized, and our lenders are working tirelessly to deploy that capital through sound, profitable loans. Our talented community bankers are seeking new opportunities for growth and deepening existing relationships to deliver profits through multiple lines of service. As always, we are working to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs while maintaining our outstanding customer experience."

Highlights

Dividends

The Company paid a semiannual dividend of $0.73 per share in June 2023. Along with a special one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per common share during the first quarter of 2023, the Company rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout ratio of 120.84% for the first half of 2023.

Growth

The Company is pleased to announce that construction on a new branch in Roanoke, Virginia will begin during the third quarter of 2023. The full service branch will expand our already successful Loan Production Office and enhance our service in the Roanoke Valley.

Net Income

Net income for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 decreased when compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2022. Key items that impacted results are discussed below.

Net Interest Income

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points between March 2022 and May 2023, improving interest income when results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are compared with the same periods of 2022. However, rising rates and competition for deposits during 2023 increased interest expense and compressed the net interest margin when compared with 2022.

101 Hubbard Street / Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

P.O. Box 90002 / Blacksburg, Virginia 24062-9002

540 951-6300 / 800 552-4123

www.nationalbankshares.com

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 improved from the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter, the Company recognized a gain of $2.97 million on the sale of its VISA Class B securities, as well as a gain of $1.04 million from the payout of a Bank Owned Life Insurance policy. The Company also sold securities during the second quarter and recorded a loss of $3.34 million. The sale of securities is discussed in more detail below.

Noninterest income for the first half of 2023 improved when compared with the first half of 2022, due primarily to the same factors discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased when compared with the first quarter of 2023, reflecting lower expenses for professional services, partially offset by increased FDIC insurance expense. Professional services include legal and other expenses for the Company's response to the previously mentioned proxy contest that amounted to $327 thousand for the second quarter and $441 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The Company does not anticipate any further material expense for this matter. FDIC insurance expense increased due to an increase in the FDIC's general assessment rate.

When the first half of 2023 is compared with the first half of 2022, noninterest expense increased due to the FDIC assessment and the proxy contest, as discussed above, as well as salary and employee benefits, data processing and ATM, and pension non-service cost. As mentioned above, the Company increased its base compensation during 2022 in order to attract and retain talent, which is reflected in 2023 results. Data processing and ATM expense increased due to higher maintenance costs. Pension non-service cost, included in other operating expense, increased $174 thousand based upon actuarial calculations.

Securities

As part of its interest rate risk management, the Company periodically evaluates its position in financial assets. During the second quarter, the Company strategically selected and sold securities with a market value of $25.52 million. The loss on the sale was largely offset by a gain on the sale of the Company's VISA Class B stock. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold $18.00 million of securities, resulting in a small net gain. The strategy for both sales prioritized enhancement of long-term earnings. Though not a primary objective, proceeds from the sales also bolstered liquidity.

The Company's Asset Liability Management Committee is closely monitoring interest rate risk on all of the Company's financial assets and liabilities. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has the ability to hold securities until maturity and there are no further sales planned. Analysis as of June 30, 2023 did not indicate any credit risk concerns with any of the Company's securities.

Deposits

Competition continued to pressure the Company's deposits during the second quarter of 2023, a trend that began impacting the Company during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company implemented competitive pricing on CDs, raised offering rates on other deposits and negotiated with depositors to strengthen the deposit base, at costs well below the cost of borrowing.

The Company's depositors within its market area are diverse, including individuals, businesses and municipalities. The Company does not have any brokered deposits. Depositors are insured up to the FDIC maximum of $250 thousand. Municipal deposits, which account for approximately 26% of the Company's deposits, have additional security from bonds pledged as collateral, in accordance with state regulation. Of the Company's non-municipal deposits, approximately 22% are uninsured.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position remains solid. The Company maintains borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve and another correspondent bank that provide substantial borrowing capacity. During the first half of 2023, the Company accessed FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings to reinforce liquidity. The advances were fully repaid due to the success of the Company's deposit strategy. Combined with a low loan-to-deposit ratio, positive results of the latest liquidity stress testing and success of deposit marketing, the Company believes it is well-positioned to meet foreseeable liquidity demands.

2

Loans and Credit Risk

Loans decreased from 2022 and from March 31, 2023 as higher interest rates decreased demand. The Company is positioned to continue to make every loan that meets its underwriting standards.

Loan quality continues to reflect low credit risk, with low charge-off and past due levels. The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") was 1.26% of loans as of June 30, 2023, compared with 1.24% of loans as of March 31, 2023. At both dates, the Company held a surplus in excess of the calculated requirement to account for uncertainty in the general economic environment. The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 ("ASU 2016-13") as of January 1, 2023, which increased the ACL by $2.34 million from December 31, 2022.

Stockholders ' Equity

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 decreased from March 31, 2023 due to dividends of $4.30 million and an increase of $2.21 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss, offset to an extent by earnings of $3.90 million. Compared with June 30, 2022, stockholders equity at June 30, 2023 decreased due to dividends, share repurchases during 2022 and an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, offset to an extent by net income. The unrealized loss on securities impacts stockholders' equity through accumulated other comprehensive loss. Accumulated other comprehensive loss is excluded from the Bank's regulatory capital and does not impact regulatory capital ratios. The Bank is considered well capitalized, with capital ratios considerably higher than minimum regulatory requirements, and meets all requirements for borrowing from the FHLB.

The Company's stockholders approved a new equity compensation plan at the annual meeting held in May 2023. Under the plan, part of the June 2023 semi-annual retainer for non-employee directors was paid in a restricted stock grant. The equity compensation plan aims to align decision making with long-term value creation for the Company's shareholders.

Key Ratios

The impact of margin compression accounts for the decrease in the return on average equity and the return on average assets and the increase in the efficiency ratio when the second quarter of 2023 is compared with the first quarter of 2023. Margin compression also resulted in the decrease in the return on average assets and increase in the efficiency ratio when the first half of 2023 is compared with the first half of 2022. Return on average equity increased when the first half of 2023 is compared with the first half of 2022 primarily due to a lower denominator for 2023, attributable to an increase in unrealized securities losses reflected in the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(1)Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average assets excluding the impact of unrealized securities loss and average equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net.

The net interest margin is calculated using the fully taxable equivalent interest income, using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income, less non-recurring items, and net interest income on an FTE basis. Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill. The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 24 full-service offices, primarily in southwest Virginia, and three loan production offices. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NKSH."

3

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may,""will,""anticipates,""believes,""expects,""plans,""estimates,""potential,""continue,""should," and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company's other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

4

National Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,815 $ 11,695 $ 11,798 Interest-bearing deposits 55,241 42,966 95,812 Securities available for sale, at fair value 614,178 651,047 682,251 Restricted stock, at cost 929 929 941 Mortgage loans held for sale - - 488 Loans: Real estate construction loans 56,984 54,052 69,724 Consumer real estate loans 226,453 223,438 217,143 Commercial real estate loans 423,396 438,843 425,388 Commercial non real estate loans 56,079 60,516 52,338 Public sector and IDA loans 47,791 47,359 49,856 Consumer non-real estate loans 36,236 33,188 34,825 Total loans 846,939 857,396 849,274 Less: unearned income and deferred fees and costs (398 ) (431 ) (460 ) Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs 846,541 856,965 848,814 Less: allowance for credit losses (10,626 ) (10,650 ) (8,069 ) Loans, net 835,915 846,315 840,745 Premises and equipment, net 11,044 10,431 9,773 Accrued interest receivable 5,718 6,007 5,506 Other real estate owned, net 662 662 957 Goodwill 5,848 5,848 5,848 Bank-owned life insurance 43,081 43,551 42,833 Other assets 38,110 34,826 32,636 Total assets $ 1,625,541 $ 1,654,277 $ 1,729,588 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 300,713 $ 311,137 $ 334,576 Interest-bearing demand deposits 841,382 871,748 943,574 Savings deposits 197,958 202,996 218,716 Time deposits 146,979 125,571 80,965 Total deposits 1,487,032 1,511,452 1,577,831 Accrued interest payable 260 314 46 Other liabilities 9,805 11,468 15,471 Total liabilities 1,497,097 1,523,234 1,593,348 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock of $1.25 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,891,739 (including 2,052 unvested) shares at June 30, 2023, 5,889,687 at March 31, 2023 and 5,980,775 at June 30, 2022 7,367 7,362 7,476 Retained earnings 195,320 195,718 191,541 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (74,243 ) (72,037 ) (62,777 ) Total stockholders' equity 128,444 131,043 136,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,625,541 $ 1,654,277 $ 1,729,588

5

National Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,644 $ 9,333 $ 8,324 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 540 228 202 Interest on securities - taxable 4,066 4,118 2,949 Interest on securities - nontaxable 347 365 447 Total interest income 14,597 14,044 11,922 Interest Expense Interest on time deposits 1,054 359 37 Interest on other deposits 4,314 2,454 610 Interest on borrowings 12 285 - Total interest expense 5,380 3,098 647 Net interest income 9,217 10,946 11,275 Provision for credit losses 10 2 310 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,207 10,944 10,965 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 637 592 603 Other service charges and fees 49 53 51 Credit and debit card fees, net 414 467 535 Trust income 481 445 439 BOLI income 1,279 239 241 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 55 16 35 Gain on sale of investment 2,971 - - Other income 249 375 208 Realized securities (loss) gain, net (3,344 ) 12 - Total noninterest income 2,791 2,199 2,112 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,465 4,434 4,011 Occupancy, furniture and fixtures 411 542 464 Data processing and ATM 879 873 793 FDIC assessment 254 117 111 Net costs of other real estate owned 4 11 - Franchise taxes 358 375 371 Professional services 551 753 214 Other operating expenses 635 559 347 Total noninterest expense 7,557 7,664 6,311 Income before income tax expense 4,441 5,479 6,766 Income tax expense 540 948 1,192 Net Income $ 3,901 $ 4,531 $ 5,574 Basic net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.77 $ 0.93 Fully diluted net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.77 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 5,889,687 5,889,687 6,004,425 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 5,890,048 5,889,687 6,004,425 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.73 $ 1.00 $ 0.72 Book value per share $ 21.81 $ 22.25 $ 22.78

6

National Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 18,977 $ 16,424 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 768 251 Interest on securities - taxable 8,184 5,422 Interest on securities - nontaxable 712 875 Total interest income 28,641 22,972 Interest Expense Interest on time deposits 1,413 74 Interest on other deposits 6,768 1,228 Interest on borrowings 297 - Total interest expense 8,478 1,302 Net interest income 20,163 21,670 Provision for credit losses 12 444 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,151 21,226 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,229 1,165 Other service charges and fees 102 106 Credit and debit card fees, net 881 975 Trust income 926 882 BOLI income 1,518 479 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 71 96 Gain on sale of investment 2,971 - Other income 624 700 Realized securities loss, net (3,332 ) - Total noninterest income 4,990 4,403 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,899 7,989 Occupancy, furniture and fixtures 953 956 Data processing and ATM 1,752 1,580 FDIC assessment 371 222 Net costs of other real estate owned 15 10 Franchise taxes 733 733 Professional services 1,304 439 Other operating expenses 1,194 995 Total noninterest expense 15,221 12,924 Income before income tax expense 9,920 12,705 Income tax expense 1,488 2,245 Net Income $ 8,432 $ 10,460 Basic net income per common share $ 1.43 $ 1.74 Fully diluted net income per common share $ 1.43 $ 1.74 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 5,889,687 6,025,709 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 5,889,868 6,025,709 Dividends declared per common share $ 1.73 $ 0.72 Book value per share $ 21.81 $ 22.78

7

National Bankshares, Inc.

Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 853,119 $ 9,730 4.57 % $ 855,093 $ 9,414 4.46 % Taxable securities (4)(5) 654,021 4,066 2.49 % 678,543 4,118 2.46 % Nontaxable securities (1)(4) 65,231 470 2.89 % 67,335 493 2.97 % Interest-bearing deposits 41,947 540 5.16 % 19,715 228 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,614,318 $ 14,806 3.68 % $ 1,620,686 $ 14,253 3.57 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 847,986 $ 4,115 1.95 % $ 856,591 $ 2,373 1.12 % Savings deposits 199,606 199 0.40 % 208,376 81 0.16 % Time deposits 138,261 1,054 3.06 % 91,666 359 1.59 % Borrowings 954 12 5.05 % 23,962 285 4.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,186,807 $ 5,380 1.82 % $ 1,180,595 $ 3,098 1.06 % Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 9,426 1.86 % $ 11,155 2.51 % Net yield on average interest-earning assets 2.34 % 2.79 %

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(3)(6) $ 833,270 $ 8,403 4.04 % Taxable securities (4)(5) 676,064 2,949 1.75 % Nontaxable securities (1)(4) 76,061 598 3.15 % Interest-bearing deposits 90,606 202 0.89 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,676,001 $ 12,152 2.91 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 912,036 $ 573 0.25 % Savings deposits 219,464 37 0.07 % Time deposits 83,753 37 0.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,215,253 $ 647 0.21 % Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 11,505 2.70 % Net yield on average interest-earning assets 2.75 %

(1) Interest on nontaxable loans and securities is computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(2) Interest income includes loan fees of $66 and $40 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Daily averages are shown at amortized cost.

(5) Includes restricted stock.

(6) Interest income includes loan fees of $25 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

8

National Bankshares, Inc.

Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 854,101 $ 19,144 4.52 % $ 818,564 $ 16,584 4.09 % Taxable securities (4)(5) 666,214 8,184 2.48 % 652,319 5,422 1.68 % Nontaxable securities (1)(4) 66,277 963 2.93 % 76,383 1,172 3.09 % Interest-bearing deposits 30,892 768 5.01 % 102,365 251 0.49 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,617,484 $ 29,059 3.62 % $ 1,649,631 $ 23,429 2.86 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 852,264 $ 6,488 1.54 % $ 899,502 $ 1,153 0.26 % Savings deposits 203,967 280 0.28 % 216,210 75 0.07 % Time deposits 115,093 1,413 2.48 % 80,887 74 0.18 % Borrowings 12,394 297 4.83 % - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,183,718 $ 8,478 1.44 % $ 1,196,599 $ 1,302 0.22 % Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 20,581 2.18 % $ 22,127 2.64 % Net yield on average interest-earning assets 2.57 % 2.70 %

(1) Interest on nontaxable loans and securities is computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(2) Interest income includes loan fees of $106 and $113 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Daily averages are shown at amortized cost.

(5) Includes restricted stock.

9

National Bankshares, Inc.

Key Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balances Cash and due from banks $ 12,140 $ 11,412 $ 12,063 Interest-bearing deposits 41,947 19,715 90,606 Securities available for sale, at fair value 629,616 645,097 696,399 Mortgage loans held for sale 338 58 141 Loans, gross 853,196 855,483 833,576 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs 852,781 855,035 833,129 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 842,147 844,411 825,307 Goodwill 5,848 5,848 5,848 Total assets 1,627,794 1,625,041 1,719,128 Noninterest bearing deposits 300,480 308,908 338,795 Interest-bearing and savings deposits 1,047,592 1,064,967 1,131,500 Time deposits 138,261 91,666 83,753 Total deposits 1,486,333 1,465,541 1,554,048 Stockholders' equity 129,738 123,996 149,019 Financial Ratios Return on average assets(1) 0.87 % 1.16 % 1.30 % Return on average equity(1) 10.94 % 15.25 % 15.00 % Efficiency ratio(2) 62.58 % 54.14 % 46.35 % Average equity to average assets 7.97 % 7.63 % 8.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 7.57 % 7.59 % 7.56 % Allowance for Credit Losses Beginning balance $ 10,650 $ 8,225 $ 7,788 Provision for credit losses 10 2 310 Charge-offs (68 ) (92 ) (75 ) Recoveries 34 173 46 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - 2,342 - Ending balance $ 10,626 $ 10,650 $ 8,069

(1) The return on average assets and return on average equity are calculated by annualizing net income and dividing by average period-to-date assets or equity, respectively. Any significant nonrecurring items within net income are not annualized. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income, less non-recurring items, and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(3) Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill of $5,848. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

10

National Bankshares, Inc.

Key Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited)

As and for the Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balances Cash and due from banks $ 11,778 $ 11,879 Interest-bearing deposits 30,892 102,365 Securities available for sale 637,313 696,860 Mortgage loans held for sale 199 179 Loans, gross 854,333 818,841 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs 853,902 818,385 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 843,273 810,643 Goodwill 5,848 5,848 Total assets 1,626,425 1,711,248 Noninterest bearing deposits 304,671 331,524 Interest-bearing and savings deposits 1,056,231 1,115,712 Time deposits 115,093 80,887 Total deposits 1,475,995 1,528,123 Stockholders' equity 126,883 167,072 Financial Ratios Return on average assets(1) 1.03 % 1.22 % Return on average equity(1) 13.15 % 12.45 % Efficiency ratio(2) 58.06 % 48.71 % Average equity to average assets 7.80 % 9.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 7.57 % 7.56 % Allowance for Credit Losses Beginning balance $ 8,225 $ 7,674 Provision for credit losses 12 444 Charge-offs (160 ) (135 ) Recoveries 207 86 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 2,342 - Ending balance $ 10,626 $ 8,069

(1) The return on average assets and return on average equity are calculated by annualizing net income and dividing by average period-to-date assets or equity, respectively. Any significant nonrecurring items within net income are not annualized. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income, less non-recurring items, and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(3) Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill of $5,848. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

11

National Bankshares, Inc.

Asset Quality Data

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 3,075 $ 2,814 $ 2,979 Other real estate owned 662 662 957 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,737 $ 3,476 $ 3,936 Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing $ 21 $ 33 $ 7 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets to loans(1) plus other real estate owned 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(1) 1.26 % 1.24 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 345.56 % 378.46 % 270.86 % Loans past due 90 days or more to loans(1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

(1) Loans are net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs

12

National Bankshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Interest Income, FTE Interest income (GAAP) $ 14,597 $ 14,044 $ 11,922 FTE adjustment 209 209 230 Interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) 14,806 14,253 12,152 Interest expense (GAAP) 5,380 3,098 647 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 9,426 $ 11,155 $ 11,505 Noninterest Expense for Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 7,557 $ 7,664 $ 6,311 Less: proxy contest-related expense (327 ) (441 ) - Noninterest expense for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 7,230 $ 7,223 $ 6,311 Income for Efficiency Ratio Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 2,791 $ 2,199 $ 2,112 Realized securities loss (gain), net 3,344 (12 ) - Gain on sale of investment (2,971 ) - - BOLI benefit payout (1,037 ) - - Noninterest income, adjusted (non-GAAP) 2,127 2,187 2,112 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) 9,426 11,155 11,505 Total income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 11,553 $ 13,342 $ 13,617 Annualized Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 3,901 $ 4,531 $ 5,574 Less: items deemed by management to be non-recurring: Partnership income net of tax of ($44) - (164 ) - Realized securities loss (gain), net of tax of $702 for the period ended June 30, 2023 and ($3) for the period ended March 31, 2023 2,642 (9 ) - Proxy contest-related expense, net of tax of $69 for the period ended June 30, 2023 and $93 for the period ended March 31, 2023 258 348 - Gain on sale of investment, net of tax of $624 (2,347 ) - - BOLI benefit payout (1,037 ) - - Total non-recurring items (484 ) 175 - Adjusted net income $ 3,417 $ 4,706 $ 5,574 Adjusted net income, annualized $ 13,706 $ 19,085 $ 22,357 Add: total non-recurring items 484 (175 ) - Annualized net income for ratio calculation (non-GAAP) $ 14,190 $ 18,910 $ 22,357

13

National Bankshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Interest Income, FTE Interest income (GAAP) $ 28,641 $ 22,972 FTE adjustment 418 457 Interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) 29,059 23,429 Interest expense (GAAP) 8,478 1,302 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 20,581 $ 22,127 Noninterest Expense for Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 15,221 $ 12,924 Less: proxy contest-related expense (768 ) - Noninterest expense for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 14,453 $ 12,924 Income for Efficiency Ratio Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 4,990 $ 4,403 Realized securities loss, net 3,332 - Gain on sale of investment (2,971 ) - BOLI benefit payout (1,037 ) - Noninterest income, adjusted (non-GAAP) 4,314 4,403 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) 20,581 22,127 Total income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 24,895 $ 26,530 Annualized Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 8,432 $ 10,460 Less: items deemed by management to be non-recurring: Partnership income net of tax of ($44) and ($77) for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (164 ) (290 ) Realized securities loss, net of tax of $700 2,632 - Proxy contest-related expense, net of tax of $161 607 - Gain on sale of investment, net of tax of $624 (2,347 ) - BOLI benefit payout (1,037 ) - Total non-recurring items (309 ) (290 ) Adjusted net income 8,123 10,170 Adjusted net income, annualized 16,381 20,509 Add: total non-recurring items 309 290 Annualized net income for ratio calculation (non-GAAP) $ 16,690 $ 20,799

As of ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tangible Assets Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,625,541 $ 1,654,277 $ 1,729,588 Less: Goodwill (5,848 ) (5,848 ) (5,848 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,619,693 $ 1,648,429 $ 1,723,740 Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 128,444 $ 131,043 $ 136,240 Less: Goodwill (5,848 ) (5,848 ) (5,848 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 122,596 $ 125,195 $ 130,392

14