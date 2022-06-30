Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Beverage Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIZZ   US6350171061

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
48.94 USD   +2.00%
04:43pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : BOASTS DIVIDENDS AND RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06/29NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06/29National Beverage Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NATIONAL BEVERAGE : BOASTS DIVIDENDS AND RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 8-K

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

BOASTS DIVIDENDS AND RESULTS FOR

FISCAL YEAR 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 29, 2022 . . . National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2022:

Net sales grew 6.1% to $1.14 billion, the highest net sales in the company's history,

Gross profit was $417.8 million,

Operating income was $207.9 million,

Earnings per share was $1.70, the second highest EPS ever reported; and

Cash dividends totaling $6.00 per share were paid during fiscal years 2022 and 2021.

"Our operating results for the year continue to reflect the unexpected and lasting effects of Covid 19. We feel confident that our purpose and diligence have allowed us to react to the untimeliness of these conditions, as evidenced by the slight increase in gross profit per case throughout this unprecedented volatility. We have also heightened our focus on our brands and consumers and were rewarded by brand LaCroix achieving volume gains despite excessive discounting by various competitors. We are fortunate to have retail partners that continuously give their support and brands that respond positively. Throughout this period, we have expanded our social media platform and continue to broaden its importance," stated a Company spokesperson.

-more-

National Beverage Corp.

Page 2

"Additionally, we continue to innovate with flavors and packaging. Following the successful launch of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo in fiscal 2021, we introduced the unique flavor of LaCroix Cherry Blossom late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This launch featured social and outdoor media, spot radio, consumer sampling and attractive retail in-store displays. Cherry Blossom also dazzled onlookers at the iconic National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC and was declared 2022 winner of the flavored water category by PEOPLE magazine. Praised for its fruity 'lightly floral' notes, one staffer declared 'It's like spring in a can'."

"We remain focused on balancing margin management with sound growth and believe our proven brand portfolio positions us well for the new fiscal year. Our proven agility will allow us to adapt to future economic conditions in this time of unprecedented uncertainty and Opportunity, and continue to offer our shareholders a superior return on creativity," concluded the spokesperson.

"Patriotism"-If Only We Could Bottle It!

-more-

National Beverage Corp.

Page 3

National Beverage Corp.

Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Years Ended

April 30, 2022, May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020*

Net Sales

$ 1,138,013 $ 1,072,210 $ 1,000,394

Net Income

$ 158,512 $ 174,146 $ 129,972

Earnings Per Common Share

Basic

$ 1.70 $ 1.87 $ 1.39

Diluted

$ 1.69 $ 1.86 $ 1.39

Avg. Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

93,323 93,280 93,256

Diluted

93,599 93,620 93,656

* Fiscal year 2020 consisted of 53 weeks; both Fiscal year 2022 and 2021 consisted of 52 weeks.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings which may cause actual results or achievements to differ from the results or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

National Beverage Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
04:43pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : BOASTS DIVIDENDS AND RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06/29NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
06/29National Beverage Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/29National Beverage's Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises
MT
06/29National Beverage Corp. Boasts Dividends and Results for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
06/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Waver -2-
DJ
06/24PEOPLE'S FOOD AWARDS 2022 WINNER &ND : "It's Like Spring in a Can!”
BU
06/24NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.(NASDAQGS : FIZZ) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/21UBS Refreshes its Views on US Beverages
MT
06/21UBS Adjusts National Beverage Price Target to $42 From $40, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 140 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 6,25%
Capitalization 4 478 M 4 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,98 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.5.85%4 478
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.18%271 936
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-3.20%50 614
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED24.28%11 690
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.57%11 342
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED6.65%8 497