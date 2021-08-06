Log in
    FIZZ   US6350171061

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

08/06/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

On August 4, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $481,000 fine and cease-and-desist order levied against the Company for failing to disclose benefits received by the Company’s CEO from 2016 to 2020 consisting of regular use of a company-owned aircraft to take personal domestic and foreign trips.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of National Beverage shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fizz/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 123 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net cash 2022 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 4 125 M 4 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 44,03 $
Average target price 42,38 $
Spread / Average Target -3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella President & Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.4.15%4 108
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.03%243 889
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.7.69%48 846
COCA-COLA HBC AG16.87%14 129
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED5.75%10 869
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.60%10 775