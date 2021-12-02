Log in
Summary

National Beverage Corp. Again Enriches the Holiday Season With a Special Cash Dividend

12/02/2021
National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share to shareholders of record on December 13, 2021. FIZZ will trade ex-dividend on December 10, 2021 and the payment date for this distribution will be on or before February 11, 2022.

“With this special cash dividend, our eleventh in the past 17 years, FIZZ holders will have received $13.28 per share or over $1.2 billion,” stated a company spokesperson. “Our superior performance and innovative products have continued to generate strong operating cash flow and allowed us to reward shareholders while maintaining one of the industry’s strongest balance sheets. As our nation faces new and lingering pandemic-related concerns, supply chain issues and uncertainty regarding future tax legislation, we feel exceptionally blessed to brighten this holiday season for loyal FIZZ holders.”

“One of Team National’s profound tenets is its dedication to do good and give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have refreshed devoted hospital workers with shipments of LaCroix and continue our steadfast support of numerous community groups and charitable organizations. Our sincere hope is to share our mission of giving to others and bringing joy throughout this special time of year,” the spokesperson concluded.

National Beverage plans to announce results for its second quarter ended October 30, 2021 on or before December 9, 2021.

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 139 M - -
Net income 2022 178 M - -
Net cash 2022 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 4 788 M 4 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 23,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51,31 $
Average target price 45,13 $
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella President & Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.20.87%4 788
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.63%225 906
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.88%47 587
COCA-COLA HBC AG0.21%11 606
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED10.41%10 834
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.35.34%10 717