Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Beverage Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIZZ   US6350171061

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
46.33 USD   -2.57%
04:27pNATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pNational Beverage Corp. Reports Impressive Third Quarter Revenues Plus Margin Improvement
BU
04:20pEarnings Flash (FIZZ) NATIONAL BEVERAGE Reports Q3 Revenue $268.5M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Beverage Corp. Reports Impressive Third Quarter Revenues Plus Margin Improvement

03/09/2023 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its third quarter ended January 28, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005668/en/

LaCroix New Variety Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

LaCroix New Variety Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

Third Quarter Ended January 28, 2023 vs. Third Quarter Ended January 29, 2022:

  • Net sales increased to $268 million, our highest third quarter sales;
  • Gross profit was $95 million or 35% of sales, the second highest in our history;
  • Net income was $34 million;
  • Earnings per share increased 12% to $.37; and,
  • The Company continued to generate strong cash flows, ending the quarter with $118 million of cash.

“National Beverage was founded and has operated with the courage to follow a set of principles of ‘Good is never enough when better can be founded or invented,’ stated a company spokesperson. “We remain committed to margin management, maintaining solid cash flows and a stronger balance sheet, which combined with our brands and owner-entrepreneur governance model, have positioned National Beverage for long-term success in the changing consumer environment. This earnings report reflects the results of our third quarter with all indicators of revenues and margin performance tracking our targets. This progress reflects the current improvements in certain major costs that have abated from the immediately preceding quarters. The recent volume trends, combined with the higher cost but more stable operating environment, provides both enthusiasm and optimism for continuing improvements in gross margins.”

“We continue to innovate and add new flavors and packaging across all our brands. Recently, we developed two unique packages for LaCroix variety packs designed for the important and growing club store segment that opportunistically supplies families, savvy shoppers and small business owners seeking variety, value and convenience. Our latest Shasta products have been created with new ZERO Sugar flavorings. These and other products will be promoted with social media, in-store merchandising, influencer sponsorship and unique summer campaigns.”

“Name another brand that amplifies its reputation with every new flavor. Our LaCroix sparkling water continues to revitalize its loyal following and attracts new consumers with each new distinctive flavor release. While others have tried adding caffeine or alcohol to revive a sagging brand, LaCroix has stayed true to its promise of providing healthy, flavorful and innocent hydration. We are proud of the exceptional value we continue to provide our consumers and shareholders alike. Newsweek recently named LaCroix one of ‘The Most Trusted Brands in America,’ an accolade we particularly treasure as it is based on a survey of U.S. shoppers. Moreover, FIZZ’s total return to our shareholders in the past ten years, including dividend reinvestment, was 683% – this is the highest among our U.S. beverage peers and compares to the S&P 500’s return of 169% in the same period. Team National continues its commitment to a promising future!” concluded the spokesperson.

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!

National Beverage Corp.
Consolidated Results for the Periods Ended
January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
Three Months Ended     Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
Jan. 28, 2023   Jan. 29, 2022     Jan. 28, 2023
       
Net Sales

$

268,483

 

$

258,923

   

$

1,170,453

       
Net Income

$

34,361

 

$

31,068

   

$

140,205

       
Earnings Per Common Share      
Basic

$

.37

 

$

.33

   

$

1.50

Diluted

$

.37

 

$

.33

   

$

1.50

       
Average Common Shares Outstanding      
Basic

 

93,353

 

 

93,329

   

 

93,343

Diluted

 

93,611

 

 

93,611

   

 

93,596

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings which may cause actual results or achievements to differ from the results or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
04:27pNATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04:21pNational Beverage Corp. Reports Impressive Third Quarter Revenues Plus Margin Improveme..
BU
04:20pEarnings Flash (FIZZ) NATIONAL BEVERAGE Reports Q3 Revenue $268.5M
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Extending Wednesday Gains
MT
01/04Jefferies Downgrades National Beverage to Underperform From Hold, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
2022National Beverage Inspires the Gift of ‘Dreams' for the Children of St. Jude
BU
2022UBS Adjusts National Beverage Price Target to $46 From $42, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
2022Fort Lauderdale, Fl, December 8, 202 : FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarte..
PU
2022Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Continue to Weaken Near Friday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 172 M - -
Net income 2023 126 M - -
Net cash 2023 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 439 M 4 439 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 580
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,55 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.2.19%4 439
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.66%259 775
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-2.33%48 916
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.99%15 036
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-4.88%10 971
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED7.67%10 928