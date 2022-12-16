National Beverage Inspires the Gift of ‘Dreams' for the Children of St. Jude

Commemorating its 29th year as a continuing partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) asks all to help St. Jude in its lifesaving mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.®

“St. Jude’s dedication to research and patient care has saved countless lives and deserves our unconditional support,” stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an honor and a blessing to advocate for the incredible work of St. Jude as they work tirelessly to end childhood disease.”

Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that no child should die in the dawn of life. St. Jude affirms it is a ‘place of discovery, innovation and healing.’ Regardless of the duration or the cost of care, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

“Together . . . we can make a significant impact on the success of St. Jude’s mission. We ask all this holiday season to join us in doing everything we can to support St. Jude. What greater joy is there . . . than inspiring dreams of a disease-free future for deserving children!” Caporella concluded.

Donations may be made online at www.stnicks4stjude.com or by calling 1-800-4STJUDE.

