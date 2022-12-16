Advanced search
    FIZZ   US6350171061

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:46 2022-12-16 am EST
46.83 USD   -2.04%
National Beverage Inspires the Gift of 'Dreams' for the Children of St. Jude
BU
UBS Adjusts National Beverage Price Target to $46 From $42, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Fort Lauderdale, Fl, December 8, 2022 . . . National Beverage Corp. (nasdaq : FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 29, 2022
PU
National Beverage Inspires the Gift of ‘Dreams' for the Children of St. Jude

12/16/2022 | 11:02am EST
Commemorating its 29th year as a continuing partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) asks all to help St. Jude in its lifesaving mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.®

“St. Jude’s dedication to research and patient care has saved countless lives and deserves our unconditional support,” stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an honor and a blessing to advocate for the incredible work of St. Jude as they work tirelessly to end childhood disease.”

Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that no child should die in the dawn of life. St. Jude affirms it is a ‘place of discovery, innovation and healing.’ Regardless of the duration or the cost of care, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

“Together . . . we can make a significant impact on the success of St. Jude’s mission. We ask all this holiday season to join us in doing everything we can to support St. Jude. What greater joy is there . . . than inspiring dreams of a disease-free future for deserving children!” Caporella concluded.

Donations may be made online at www.stnicks4stjude.com or by calling 1-800-4STJUDE.

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 181 M - -
Net income 2023 123 M - -
Net cash 2023 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 462 M 4 462 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 580
Free-Float 23,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,80 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.5.45%4 462
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY6.59%272 920
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.1.30%51 940
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.07%14 102
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED49.04%11 189
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED134.00%10 827