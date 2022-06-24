Log in
    FIZZ   US6350171061

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45 2022-06-24 pm EDT
48.56 USD   +4.16%
02:26pPEOPLE'S FOOD AWARDS 2022 WINNER &NDASH; LACROIX CHERRY BLOSSOM : "It's Like Spring in a Can!”
BU
06/21UBS Refreshes its Views on US Beverages
MT
06/21UBS Adjusts National Beverage Price Target to $42 From $40, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022 Winner – LaCroix Cherry Blossom: "It's Like Spring in a Can!”

06/24/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
PEOPLE Magazine recognized the sparkling fresh taste of LaCroix Cherry Blossom as the winner of the Flavored Water Category in the PEOPLE’s Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year. Cherry Blossom, the newest LaCroix flavor introduced by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) in March 2022, is available at select retailers nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005447/en/

LaCroix Cherry Blossom . . . Dazzling Taste of Spring! (Graphic: Business Wire)

LaCroix Cherry Blossom . . . Dazzling Taste of Spring! (Graphic: Business Wire)

PEOPLE’s staffer praised Cherry Blossom: “It's like spring in a can" and gave the new flavor high marks for its fruity, ‘lightly floral’ notes. “It's exactly what you want at a backyard barbecue.”

With more than 150 testers from 32 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, PEOPLE’s discerning group ate, drank, cooked and rated nearly 1,300 new supermarket products to find the most delicious “best of the best.”

“We developed the distinctive taste and stunning packaging of Cherry Blossom to convey the Dazzling Taste of Spring!” a LaCroix spokesperson declared. “The PEOPLE award further confirms the acknowledged leadership and innovation of our LaCroix brand. Cherry Blossom joins such delicious and unique LaCroix flavors as Key Lime, Tangerine, Beach Plum and LimonCello. LimonCello has not only received the prestigious Davey award for creativity of its stunning design – it has also performed extremely well for retailers since its initial launch. Cherry Blossom is destined to follow in its footsteps . . . as another consumer favorite!” the spokesperson concluded.

LaCroix . . . beyond taste!!


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 140 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 6,43%
Capitalization 4 351 M 4 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,62 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella Director
George R. Bracken Executive Vice President-Finance
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Cecil D. Conlee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.2.85%4 226
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.28%265 087
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.48%49 479
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.88%11 640
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.21%11 247
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED3.49%8 241