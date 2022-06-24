PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022 Winner – LaCroix Cherry Blossom: "It's Like Spring in a Can!”

PEOPLE Magazine recognized the sparkling fresh taste of LaCroix Cherry Blossom as the winner of the Flavored Water Category in the PEOPLE’s Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year. Cherry Blossom, the newest LaCroix flavor introduced by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) in March 2022, is available at select retailers nationwide.

PEOPLE’s staffer praised Cherry Blossom: “It's like spring in a can" and gave the new flavor high marks for its fruity, ‘lightly floral’ notes. “It's exactly what you want at a backyard barbecue.”

With more than 150 testers from 32 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, PEOPLE’s discerning group ate, drank, cooked and rated nearly 1,300 new supermarket products to find the most delicious “best of the best.”

“We developed the distinctive taste and stunning packaging of Cherry Blossom to convey the Dazzling Taste of Spring!” a LaCroix spokesperson declared. “The PEOPLE award further confirms the acknowledged leadership and innovation of our LaCroix brand. Cherry Blossom joins such delicious and unique LaCroix flavors as Key Lime, Tangerine, Beach Plum and LimonCello. LimonCello has not only received the prestigious Davey award for creativity of its stunning design – it has also performed extremely well for retailers since its initial launch. Cherry Blossom is destined to follow in its footsteps . . . as another consumer favorite!” the spokesperson concluded.

