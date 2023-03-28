Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   JO4103911015

NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(WIRE)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.1500 JOD    0.00%
05:18aNational Cable And Wire Manufacturing : G.a (wire) 2023 03 28
PU
03/02National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/02National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Cable And Wire Manufacturing : G.A (WIRE) 2023 03 28

03/28/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE MANUFACTURING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE MANUFACTURING

Date: 28-03-2023 11:49:46 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:49:46 2023-03-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE MANUFACTURING cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 03-04-2023 at teams to discuss the following matters:

ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ teams ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 28-03-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: reham zurqieh

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

reham zurqieh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

National Cable and Wire Manufacturing Company PSC published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
05:18aNational Cable And Wire Manufacturin : G.a (wire) 2023 03 28
PU
03/02National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
03/02National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/01National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Board Of Directors Decision-(WIRE)-2023-03-01
PU
02/23National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Disclosure (WIRE) 2023 02 23
PU
02/23National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Board Of Directors-(WIRE)-2023-02-23
PU
01/12National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Board Of Directors-(WIRE)-2023-01-12
PU
2022National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Trading (WIRE) 2022 12 11
PU
2022National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
2022National Cable And Wire Manufacturin : Trading (WIRE) 2022 10 17
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,0 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net income 2022 -1,91 M -2,69 M -2,69 M
Net Debt 2022 9,60 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,89 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haitham Fahmy Youssef Sabah General Manager
Ayman Ismail Al-Jawabreh Director-Finance & Administration
Naim Mohammed Najm Al-Khamous Chairman
Hamza Ali Hamdan Salim Head-Operations & Planning
Eyad Ali Mustafa Al-Qurum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY-16.67%4
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.5.48%10 388
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-28.28%4 860
NEXANS4.74%4 145
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION27.05%3 211
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.73%2 457
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer