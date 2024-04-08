National Cable and Wire Manufacturing Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of electrical wires and low voltage cables and conductors. Its manufacturing plant is designed to produce insulated, sheathed, armored and non-armored copper or aluminum cables and wires. The Company's products include Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Insulated Low Voltage Cables, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Insulated Low Voltage Cables, Twisted and Service Cables, Control and Instrumentation Cables, Rubber (EPDM) Insulated Cables, Overhead Transmission Lines, Coaxial Cables, Computer Cables and Telephone Cables. The Companyâs major shareholders are Jordan Islamic Bank and Al Baraka Investment and Development Company.