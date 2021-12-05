Log in
    WIRE   JO4103911015

NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(WIRE)
National Cable And Wire Manufacturing : Trading (WIRE) 2021 12 05

12/05/2021 | 03:52am EST
NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE MANUFACTURING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE

ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

MANUFACTURING

AM 09:14:03 2021-12-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-12-2021 09:14:03 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that Orphans Fund Development

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻡﺎﺘﻳﻻﺍ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Corporation purchased/sold on the 02-12-2021 shares

ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2021-12-02

from company NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10175)ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ

MANUFACTURING(10175).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.279

540000

20000

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

20000

540000

0.279

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name:

reham zurqieh

reham zurqieh

:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

National Cable and Wire Manufacturing Company PSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,63 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net income 2020 -2,59 M -3,66 M -3,66 M
Net Debt 2020 7,48 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,25 M 5,99 M 6,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Cable And Wire Manufacturing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adnan Ata Redha Shamlawi General Manager & Director
Ayman Ismail Al-Jawabreh Director-Finance & Administration
Naim Mohammed Najm Al-Khamous Chairman
Eyad Ali Mustafa Al-Qurum Independent Non-Executive Director
Issam Ali Eid Al-Hawamdeh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY-4.35%6
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.12.35%9 714
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.50.46%7 716
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.109.70%5 643
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD133.84%4 740
NEXANS38.99%4 065