National Cable And Wire Manufacturing : Trading (WIRE) 2021 12 05
NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE MANUFACTURING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE
ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
MANUFACTURING
AM 09:14:03 2021-12-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 05-12-2021 09:14:03 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that Orphans Fund Development
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻡﺎﺘﻳﻻﺍ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Corporation purchased/sold on the 02-12-2021 shares
ﻞﺑﺍﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2021-12-02
from company NATIONAL CABLE & WIRE
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10175)ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﺳﻷﺍﻭ
MANUFACTURING(10175).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.279
540000
20000
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
20000
540000
0.279
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name:
reham zurqieh
reham zurqieh
:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Disclaimer
National Cable and Wire Manufacturing Company PSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 08:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Sales 2020
6,63 M
9,36 M
9,36 M
Net income 2020
-2,59 M
-3,66 M
-3,66 M
Net Debt 2020
7,48 M
10,6 M
10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,71x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
4,25 M
5,99 M
6,00 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,49x
EV / Sales 2020
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
142
Free-Float
37,7%
Chart NATIONAL CABLE AND WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.