Dubai developer Nakheel considers sale of district cooling assets - sources

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Dubai state developer Nakheel is
considering the sale of its district cooling assets, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as real estate
companies in the United Arab Emirates offload non-core
activities amid the coronavirus downturn.
Nakheel, the developer of the emirate's palm-shaped islands,
has hired financial advisory Synergy Consulting to manage the
process, said two of the sources who declined to be named as the
matter was not public.
Nakheel declined to comment and Synergy did not respond to a
request for comment.
District cooling firms deliver chilled water through
insulated pipes to offices, as well as industrial and
residential buildings.
Nakheel's planned sale comes after Dubai's real estate
sector, sluggish for most of the past decade, took a further hit
from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led many foreign workers to
leave and exacerbated oversupply problems.
Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest developer, sold
a stake of its downtown cooling business last year for $675
million, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties agreed to
sell two district cooling assets in December.
Separately, Dubai is considering selling a stake in the
cooling system operations of Dubai International Airport and has
hired Standard Chartered to arrange the process, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters in November.
Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed)
and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp (Empower) have
expressed interest in Nakheel's deal, the sources said.
The two companies did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
One of the sources said the deal, which could be valued at
around one billion dirhams ($272.27 million), is structured as a
30-year concession agreement.
Nakheel's district cooling assets include 20 units around
Dubai with a total capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes of
refrigeration.
The developer, which was forced into a massive debt
restructuring following the 2009-2010 real estate crash in
Dubai, last year slashed salaries by as much as 50% as it tried
to weather the coronavirus crisis.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)