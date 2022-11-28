Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. National Central Cooling Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TABREED   AEN000501017

NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY

(TABREED)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-11-24
2.930 AED   -0.34%
03:05aNational Central Cooling : Tabreed Appoints Doctor Yousif Abdulrahman Al Hammadi as its new Chief Asset Management Officer
PU
11/15Transcript : National Central Cooling Company PJSC, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/15National Central Cooling Company PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
National Central Cooling : Tabreed Appoints Doctor Yousif Abdulrahman Al Hammadi as its new Chief Asset Management Officer

11/28/2022 | 03:05am EST
All-new role for Executive Management Team, meeting demands of company expansion

Tabreed's Human Capital department also in spotlight following impressive award wins

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 28 November 2022: Tabreed, the UAE's leading district cooling provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr Yousif Al Hammadi as Chief Asset Management Officer - an all-new role for the company - with effect from 1 December 2022.

Having closely analysed its future business requirements, Tabreed's Executive Management Team and Board of Directors agreed to create a new, dedicated function, to manage the company's assets, accounts, and customer relationships, led by a Chief Asset Management Officer.

Khalid Abdullah Al Marzooqi, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said of the appointment: "In recent years, Tabreed's business portfolio and client base have dramatically increased in size and scope. Any company that grows needs to adapt, if it is to maintain healthy and productive relationships with its clients and business partners, and Tabreed is no exception."

He added: "This is a resilient and dynamic company that stays 'ahead of the curve' by being ready and quick to meet constantly shifting business demands. Tabreed's vision and long-term strategic business plan includes regional and international expansion, and Dr Yousif's appointment means we have a highly experienced industry veteran overseeing the vitally important relationships we have with our clients. Everyone in the company congratulates him on this new position."

Dr Yousif Al Hammadi joined Tabreed in 2014 and has held various positions, including Executive Vice President - Key Stakeholders, Asset Management and Government Relations, Head of Business Development, and Senior Vice President - Projects, in which he proved to be a crucial part of Tabreed's success across the region. Since 2020, Dr Yousif Al Hammadi has served as Managing Director of Downtown DCP LLC (DDCP), which is a partnership between Tabreed and Emaar, leading operations and facilitating growth in key areas of Dubai.

Before joining Tabreed, he was Vice President of Mubadala's Construction Management Unit, where he helped deliver key projects in Abu Dhabi, including Zayed University, Paris Sorbonne University, Rosewood Hotel and New York University. Earlier in his career, Dr Yousif Al Hammadi also worked for esteemed organisations such as ADNOC and Ministry of Interior in the UAE.

Tabreed's Human Capital department has also been in the headlines, having been the recipients two prestigious industry accolades: the GCC GOV HR Award for 'HR Team of the Year 2022' and The Future Workplace Awards' 'HR Team of the Year'.

Al Marzooqi, commenting on these wins, said: "These awards are hotly contested, with stiff competition from other highly regarded organisations, and are received on merit after lengthy and detailed deliberations of comprehensive submissions. Everyone at Tabreed benefits from the tireless work of our HC colleagues, and we could not be prouder of their achievements with these prestigious awards. This company has a well-deserved reputation for putting its people first and, being recognised and rewarded for accomplishments in Human Capital, by our peers, is particularly humbling."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tabreed - National Central Cooling Company PJSC published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 08:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
