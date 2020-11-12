Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dubai Financial Market  >  National Central Cooling Company    TABREED   AEN000501017

NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY

(TABREED)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Central Cooling : Tabreed reports 2020 third quarter; delivers 13% increase in net profit YoY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 02:45am EST

12 November, 2020 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed), the leading UAE-based international district cooling developer, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Tabreed maintained a strong performance in a challenging environment, and the company was able to outperform several key metrics year-on-year (YoY). Third quarter net profit was at AED 370 million, a 13% increase YoY from the same period in 2019, whilst total revenue also increased by 12% YoY, to AED 1,258 million.

The results demonstrate that Tabreed's flexible and dynamic strategy has adapted well ensuring business continuity and pursuing growth. The company has proceeded to take every precaution to ensure its services remain uninterrupted, whilst also adopting industry-leading health and safety practices and sanitization programmes to ensure the safety of its staff, customers and suppliers.

Financial highlights - nine months ended 30 September 2020:

  • Group revenue increased by 12% to AED 1,258 million (Q3 2019: AED 1,128 million)
  • Core chilled water revenue increased by 14% to AED 1,219 million (Q3 2019: AED 1,073 million)
  • EBITDA increased by 20% to AED 677 million (Q3 2019: AED 563 million)
  • Net profit attributable to the parent increased by 13% to AED 370 million (Q3 2019: AED 329 million)
  • Share of results of associates and joint ventures decreased by 17% to AED 58 million (Q3 2019: AED 70 million)

Operational highlights - nine months ended 30 September 2020:

  • Total Group connected capacity across the GCC increased to 1352.4k Refrigeration Tons (RT), with 169.7 RT of new customer connections added in the first nine months of the year as follows:
    • 4 RT in the United Arab Emirates
    • 3k RT outside United Arab Emirates

Commenting on the results, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Tabreed's Chairman, said: 'Tabreed's resilience and agility to adjust to the unique operating environment this year is not only demonstrated in our current results, but also in the team's continued focus on advancing solutions that have helped make us the district cooling partner of choice across the region and continuing our growth despite the challenges.'

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Tabreed remains well positioned from an operational and capital perspective despite the uncertainties and challenges brought on by this year's events, as reflected by the resilient and strong performance of our businesses. In turn, we are making progress on executing on our long-term plans, including investing in infrastructure, and deploying capital in attractive long-term opportunities.'

Last month, Tabreed raised $500 million (Dh1.8 billion) with a seven-year, 2.5% coupon bond issuance. The issuance was oversubscribed almost five times at its initial size of $400 million which demonstrates international investors' confidence in Tabreed's past and future performance.

For over 22 years, Tabreed has been the partner of choice for organizations seeking environmentally friendly cooling solutions to support their sustainability goals and to reduce their overall energy consumption and carbon footprint. With 83 district cooling plants, Tabreed currently delivers over 1.352 million refrigeration tons to key developments, including iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Maryah Island, Yas Island and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Dubai Metro, the Bahrain Financial Harbour and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer

Tabreed - National Central Cooling Company PJSC published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY
02:45aNATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed reports 2020 third quarter; delivers 13% incr..
PU
10/13Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit -source..
RE
10/13Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit-sources
RE
09/03NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed launches ‘Tabreed Cares' initiative acr..
PU
08/12NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Bilfinger Middle East signs its first Digitalization ..
AQ
07/26NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed announces 2020 H1 financial results, resilien..
PU
04/06NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Dubai's Emaar sells 80% stake in cooling system for $..
AQ
03/24NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/04UAE's Tabreed close to buying Emaar Properties' district cooling unit -source..
RE
2019NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed Concludes its Participation in UN Climate..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 771 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2020 499 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2020 5 033 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 7 028 M 1 913 M 1 914 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Central Cooling Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,69 AED
Last Close Price 2,59 AED
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bader Saeed Mohammedd Salem Al-Lamki Chief Executive Officer
Khaled Abdulla Juma Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Jean-Francois Chartrain Chief Operating Officer
Adel Salem Al-Wahedi Chief Financial Officer
Julien Pierre Olivier Borredon VP-Technical Development Support & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY34.90%1 913
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.61%12 345
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-1.28%11 366
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-1.04%8 099
SEVERN TRENT PLC1.75%7 880
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-23.46%5 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group