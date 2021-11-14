Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. National Central Cooling Company PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TABREED   AEN000501017

NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC

(TABREED)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Central Cooling : Tabreed's Q3 2021 Financial Results are Announced, with Increased Profitability resulting from Sound Business Planning

11/14/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company now more agile than ever, paving the way for further expansion

14November, 2021 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed), headquartered in the UAE, today released its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2021, reporting a net profit of AED 388 million - an increase of 5% compared to its 2020 performance for the same period.

The results ably demonstrate the effectiveness of Tabreed's approach to sustainable growth, with the company divesting its 44% stake in Qatar District Cooling Company while increasing ownership of the 80,000 Refrigeration Ton (RT) Al Maryah Island district cooling scheme in Abu Dhabi to 100% during the quarter.

Financial highlights - nine months ended 30September 2021:

  • Group revenue increased by 16% to AED 1464.7 million (Q3 2020: AED 1257.9 million)
  • Core chilled water revenue increased by 16% to AED 1412.9 million (Q3 2020: AED 1219.1 million)
  • EBITDA increased by 15% to AED 775.7 million (Q3 2020: AED 676.6 million)
  • Profit from Operation increased by 19% to AED 483.5 million (Q3 2020: AED 406.4 million)
  • Share of results of associates and joint ventures reduced by -9% to AED 33.7 million (Q3 2020: AED 37.1 million)
  • Net profit attributable to the parent increased by 5% to AED 388.0 million (Q3 2020: AED 370.4 million)

Operational highlights - nine months ended 30 September 2021:

  • Total connected capacity reduced to 1,202,760 Refrigeration Tons (RT), following divestment of Qatar District Cooling Company shareholding
  • Tabreed achieved a record 14,307,638 hours worked without a single lost time incident (LTI), the most recent occurring in July 2015

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Tabreed's Chairman, said: "Tabreed continues to shine, posting more record results that demonstrate the effectiveness of its long-term strategy. Shrewd investments make for steady and manageable growth and this company's rock-steady resilience is something everyone involved in can be proud of. Customer service, operational reliability and an unwavering pursuit of efficiency are what Tabreed's unrivalled reputation is built upon and I look forward to seeing the company's future plans come to fruition, particularly as district cooling will play an essential role in the UAE's drive toward carbon neutrality. We are a force for good - for the environment, our customers, our people, our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate."

Khalid Abdullah Al Marzooqi, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, added: "The company experienced rapid and exceptional growth of its portfolio during 2020 and we are now seeing real return on investment with steady, reliable and efficient performance across our networks. Our shareholders appreciate this considered approach to growth and we have exciting plans for the near future, with an even more diverse array of services that will help to bolster our leading market position while adding to our environmental credentials.

"We keep mentioning the word 'resilient' when referring to Tabreed and for good reason: it perfectly sums up our approach to business - we were the first district cooling company to be established in the UAE and after nearly a quarter of a century are stronger and more agile than ever. Tabreed's medium- and long-term plans are sound and attainable, and all of us in this remarkable company have genuine reason for optimism when we look to the future."

For more updates from Tabreed, visit www.tabreed.ae

Disclaimer

Tabreed - National Central Cooling Company PJSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 06:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
01:40aNATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed's Q3 2021 Financial Results are Announced, with Increas..
PU
10/10NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed Honoured with Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and &lsqu..
PU
08/29NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed acquires additional stake in exclusive district cooling..
PU
08/29National Central Cooling Company PJSC acquired remaining 50% stake Al Wajeez Developmen..
CI
08/17NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed divests stake in Qatari joi..
RE
08/11NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed Announces its H1 2021 Financial Results, Demonstrating ..
PU
06/01NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed celebrates a Year of Collaboration with Emaar and recen..
PU
05/18National Central Cooling Company PJSC Announces Khalid Al Marzouqi as Its New CEO
CI
05/09National Central Cooling Company Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/12NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING : Tabreed lights up Burj Khalifa in celebration of all-new brand ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 959 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2021 605 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2021 5 094 M 1 387 M 1 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 7 600 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
Duration : Period :
National Central Cooling Company PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,74 AED
Average target price 3,44 AED
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khalid Al-Marzooqi Chief Executive Officer
Adel Salem Al-Wahedi Chief Financial Officer
Khaled Abdulla Juma Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Saeed Al Maeeni Vice President-Information Technology
Jean-Francois Chartrain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC5.69%2 069
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT54.51%23 125
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.76%11 912
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC19.78%9 805
SEVERN TRENT PLC23.63%9 509
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-18.88%4 534