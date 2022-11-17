Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National CineMedia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCMI   US6353091076

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
0.5800 USD   -2.32%
09:13aNCM and Affinity Solutions' Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experiences and Elevated Consumer Spend in New Economic Impact Report
BU
11/09NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
11/08Wedbush Trims National CineMedia's Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCM and Affinity Solutions' Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experiences and Elevated Consumer Spend in New Economic Impact Report

11/17/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Affinity Solutions, the leading Consumer Purchase Data platform focused on delivering improved business outcomes, and National CineMedia (NCM®), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young diverse audiences, unveiled a breakthrough report that proves a predictive relationship between in-theater movie experiences and elevated consumer spend. The study entitled “Economic Impact Study: Moviegoing as an Indicator of Spend” analyzed NCM audiences of over eight million moviegoers per week and their spending habits.

The Economic Impact Report is broken down in two studies. The first part looked at the total spending by category between the months of March and June 2022. The second analyzed the specific spending habits of NCM audiences attending two of the biggest blockbuster films released this year, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick.

Affinity Solutions worked with NCM’s data and technology platform, NCMxTM, to analyze the purchase behavior of millions of NCM moviegoers after watching a movie. Affinity’s consumer purchase data, based on over 100 million card members, uncovered that NCM moviegoers spend at two times the rate of non-moviegoers [in the eight hours following their in-theater movie experience] in specific and measurable ways – depending on age and demographic.

In the study, purchases were broken out by merchant categories and brands and then benchmarked against non-moviegoers during the same period. The research looked at the total spend as well as two different demographics when analyzing consumer behaviors: the more heavily Gen Z and Young Millennial audience of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Gen X and Boomer audience of Top Gun: Maverick.

The analysis shows that NCM can help advertisers identify when, where, and how their consumers are spending at and around the movie experience. Brands also have the ability to impact sales by reaching those consumers when they are ready and most inclined to spend.

Key takeaways from the Economic Impact Report based on consumers’ eight hours following their in-theater movie experience were as follows:

  • Moviegoers are highly active consumers, demonstrating two times elevated spend compared to non-moviegoers – spending more and spending more frequently – across key categories such as retail, dining, travel, and automotive.
  • Movie attendance overall triggers a spending spree. Regardless of what day the attendees went to the movies, these consumers spent more at bars and restaurants and on sporting goods, apparel, and digital content than those who stay home.
  • Different movies appeal to different consumers and impacts how they spend. Dr. Strange viewers (Gen Z and Millennials) spent more on flowers, jewelry, and online gaming. Top Gun: Maverick viewers (Gen X and Boomers) spent more on appliances and landscaping.
  • All moviegoers drive significant incremental spend but differ when it comes to their preferred brands. For example:
    • Delta, T-Mobile, and McDonalds received incremental sales lift for attendees of Dr. Strange.
    • Amazon, United Airlines and Disney received incremental sales lift for attendees of Top Gun: Maverick.

Overall, the study demonstrated that to drive business outcomes, marketers need to reach relevant buyers when they are primed to shop.

“The data has validated what we have always known – that moviegoers have their wallets out and are spending more than non-moviegoers, with their preferred brands. Not only can we measure and track that spend, but through NCMx we can target and retarget consumers before, during and after the movie experience. Advertisers should take note. Cinema has become the metaphorical last click – we are it,” shares Manu Singh, NCM’s SVP-Insights, Analytics & Sales Data Strategy.

“Our analysis, spanning hundreds of millions of credit and debit card transactions, proves that moviegoing is an excellent signal for future consumer spend, “said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions. “Brands must continuously identify new opportunities for tangible outcome based marketing and true ROI. Affinity’s unique data driven performance analytics, combined with NCM’s media engagement illustrates valuable path to purchase insights.”

To learn more about how moviegoing is a strong indicator of consumer spend, visit: https://report.ncm.com/

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions is the leading Consumer Purchase Data Platform. We provide comprehensive purchase Insights and media measurement via exclusive, fully permissioned real-time, consumer purchase data, integrated with key ecosystem partners. This allows for seamless, privacy-centric, data access at unprecedented scale. Affinity powers solutions for financial institutions, marketers, investment firms, consulting firms and media & marketing enterprises by providing real-time demand signals and insights on consumer spend which drive high value decisions that lead to better business outcomes.

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,100 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.5% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
09:13aNCM and Affinity Solutions' Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experienc..
BU
11/09NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/08Wedbush Trims National CineMedia's Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
11/07National Cinemedia : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07Transcript : National CineMedia, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
11/07National Cinemedia : Non GAAP Reconciliations Q3 2022
PU
11/07NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/07National CineMedia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/07Earnings Flash (NCMI) NATIONAL CINEMEDIA Reports Q3 Loss $-0.13, vs. Street Est of $-0...
MT
11/07Earnings Flash (NCMI) NATIONAL CINEMEDIA Reports Q3 Revenue $54.5M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 248 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,50x
Yield 2022 17,2%
Capitalization 47,6 M 47,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Y. Ng Chief Financial Officer
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Lawrence A. Goodman Independent Director
Kurt C. Hall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-79.36%48
DENTSU INC.9.51%8 515
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%409
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-12.28%356
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-11.40%225
GENIEE, INC.73.05%172