NCM and Affinity Solutions' Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experiences and Elevated Consumer Spend in New Economic Impact Report

Today, Affinity Solutions, the leading Consumer Purchase Data platform focused on delivering improved business outcomes, and National CineMedia (NCM®), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young diverse audiences, unveiled a breakthrough report that proves a predictive relationship between in-theater movie experiences and elevated consumer spend. The study entitled “Economic Impact Study: Moviegoing as an Indicator of Spend” analyzed NCM audiences of over eight million moviegoers per week and their spending habits.

The Economic Impact Report is broken down in two studies. The first part looked at the total spending by category between the months of March and June 2022. The second analyzed the specific spending habits of NCM audiences attending two of the biggest blockbuster films released this year, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick.

Affinity Solutions worked with NCM’s data and technology platform, NCMxTM, to analyze the purchase behavior of millions of NCM moviegoers after watching a movie. Affinity’s consumer purchase data, based on over 100 million card members, uncovered that NCM moviegoers spend at two times the rate of non-moviegoers [in the eight hours following their in-theater movie experience] in specific and measurable ways – depending on age and demographic.

In the study, purchases were broken out by merchant categories and brands and then benchmarked against non-moviegoers during the same period. The research looked at the total spend as well as two different demographics when analyzing consumer behaviors: the more heavily Gen Z and Young Millennial audience of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Gen X and Boomer audience of Top Gun: Maverick.

The analysis shows that NCM can help advertisers identify when, where, and how their consumers are spending at and around the movie experience. Brands also have the ability to impact sales by reaching those consumers when they are ready and most inclined to spend.

Key takeaways from the Economic Impact Report based on consumers’ eight hours following their in-theater movie experience were as follows:

Moviegoers are highly active consumers, demonstrating two times elevated spend compared to non-moviegoers – spending more and spending more frequently – across key categories such as retail, dining, travel, and automotive.

Movie attendance overall triggers a spending spree. Regardless of what day the attendees went to the movies, these consumers spent more at bars and restaurants and on sporting goods, apparel, and digital content than those who stay home.

Different movies appeal to different consumers and impacts how they spend. Dr. Strange viewers (Gen Z and Millennials) spent more on flowers, jewelry, and online gaming. Top Gun: Maverick viewers (Gen X and Boomers) spent more on appliances and landscaping.

All moviegoers drive significant incremental spend but differ when it comes to their preferred brands. For example: Delta, T-Mobile, and McDonalds received incremental sales lift for attendees of Dr. Strange. Amazon, United Airlines and Disney received incremental sales lift for attendees of Top Gun: Maverick.

but differ when it comes to their preferred brands. For example:

Overall, the study demonstrated that to drive business outcomes, marketers need to reach relevant buyers when they are primed to shop.

“The data has validated what we have always known – that moviegoers have their wallets out and are spending more than non-moviegoers, with their preferred brands. Not only can we measure and track that spend, but through NCMx we can target and retarget consumers before, during and after the movie experience. Advertisers should take note. Cinema has become the metaphorical last click – we are it,” shares Manu Singh, NCM’s SVP-Insights, Analytics & Sales Data Strategy.

“Our analysis, spanning hundreds of millions of credit and debit card transactions, proves that moviegoing is an excellent signal for future consumer spend, “said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions. “Brands must continuously identify new opportunities for tangible outcome based marketing and true ROI. Affinity’s unique data driven performance analytics, combined with NCM’s media engagement illustrates valuable path to purchase insights.”

To learn more about how moviegoing is a strong indicator of consumer spend, visit: https://report.ncm.com/

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions is the leading Consumer Purchase Data Platform. We provide comprehensive purchase Insights and media measurement via exclusive, fully permissioned real-time, consumer purchase data, integrated with key ecosystem partners. This allows for seamless, privacy-centric, data access at unprecedented scale. Affinity powers solutions for financial institutions, marketers, investment firms, consulting firms and media & marketing enterprises by providing real-time demand signals and insights on consumer spend which drive high value decisions that lead to better business outcomes.

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,100 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.5% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

