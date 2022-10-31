Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.4410 USD   -4.09%
04:36pNational CineMedia, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
10/18News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/18AMC-Backed National CineMedia, Spotlight Cinema to Collaborate on Cinema Advertising
MT
National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/31/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 47.4% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 or for international participants (323) 994-2093. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, November 21, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 7196711. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,27x
Yield 2022 28,3%
Capitalization 37,7 M 37,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Y. Ng Chief Financial Officer
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Lawrence A. Goodman Independent Director
Kurt C. Hall Independent Director
