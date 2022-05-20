Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  National CineMedia, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NCMI   US6353091076

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 03:56:43 pm EDT
1.275 USD   -1.92%
03:28pNational CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
05/20NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Wall Street Set for Losses After Powell's Hawkish Remarks
MT
Summary 
Summary

National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference

05/20/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 47.4% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • 50th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held May 23-25, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, and CFO, Ronnie Ng, will be hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:40 AM EDT, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
05/18Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/10B. Riley Trims National CineMedia's Price Target to $4 from $5 After Mixed Q1 Results, ..
MT
05/10National CineMedia, Place Exchange partner to bring OOH to cinema lobbies
AQ
05/10National CineMedia Launches Programmatic Offering in Partnership with Place Exchange
BU
05/09NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : National CineMedia, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (NCMI) NATIONAL CINEMEDIA Posts Q1 Revenue $35.9M, vs. Street Est of $33..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,62x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 97,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,33 $
Average target price 4,13 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Y. Ng Chief Financial Officer
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Lawrence A. Goodman Independent Director
Kurt C. Hall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-52.67%109
DENTSU INC.5.49%9 190
THREE'S COMPANY MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.51%1 244
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-1.50%403
ADWAYS INC.-5.93%243
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-17.33%220