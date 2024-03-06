National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI), the managing member of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the operator of the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18, 2024. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-8521 or for international participants (412) 317-6026. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, April 3, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 10187153. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About NCM

