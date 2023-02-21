National CineMedia : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 15, 2023

National CineMedia, Inc.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 15, 2023, National CineMedia, LLC ("NCM LLC") elected to enter into a 30-day grace period for the interest payment in the amount of $6.6 million under the Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") under the indenture governing the Notes. National CineMedia, Inc. (the "Company") and NCM LLC are actively engaged in negotiations with certain of NCM LLC's secured lenders regarding NCM LLC's indebtedness. At this time, no agreement has been reached regarding NCM LLC's indebtedness.

The information in this Item 7.01, including the press release, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference to such filing.

Forward Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including with respect to the Proposed Amendments, and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the Proposed Amendments and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in cautionary statements contained in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this Current Report. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.





















