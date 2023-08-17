FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

This presentation contains various forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and results of operations, including statements concerning the ultimate impact of the restructuring on the Company and National CineMedia, LLC's ("NCM

LLC") business, advertiser's perception of our network, box office and theatrical attendance, ongoing business prospects, programmatic development and launch, and the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategy, among others. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking

statements involves risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are, among others, 1) level of theater attendance or viewership of the Noovie® show; 2) changes to relationships with NCM LLC's largest exhibitors and results of any disputes related to contractual rights; 3) the impacts of NCM LLC's emergence from bankruptcy on NCM LLC's ongoing business, 4) the availability and predictability of major motion pictures displayed in theaters, 5) the impact of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the success of actions taken to mitigate such situations, vaccine rollouts and potential changes to consumer behavior; 6) increased competition for advertising expenditures; 7) inability to implement or achieve new revenue opportunities; 8) failure

to realize the anticipated benefits of NCM LLC's agreements with cinema exhibitors; 9) technological changes and innovations; 10) economic conditions,

including the level of expenditures on and perception of cinema advertising; 11) our ability to renew or replace expiring advertising and content contracts; 12) reinvestment in our network and product offerings may require significant funding and resulting reallocation of resources; 13) fluctuations in and timing of operating costs; and 14) changes in interest rates. In addition, the outlook provided does not include the impact of any future unusual or infrequent transactions; sales and acquisitions of operating assets and investments; any future non-cash impairments of intangible and fixed assets; amounts related to litigation or the related impact of taxes that may occur from time to time due to management decisions and changing business circumstances.

The Company is currently unable to forecast precisely the timing and/or magnitude of any such amounts or events. Please refer to the Company's

Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Risk Factor" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 29, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for further information about these and other risks. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are presented only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

