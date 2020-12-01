Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National CineMedia, Inc.    NCMI

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/01 02:45:01 pm
3.725 USD   +10.53%
02:25pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Investor Presentation - December
PU
11/24NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
11/13NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Cinemedia : Investor Presentation - December

12/01/2020 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

December 1-2, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains various forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are, among others, 1) level of theater attendance or viewership of the Noovie pre-show; 2) the impact of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19);3) increased competition for advertising expenditures; 4) changes to relationships with NCM LLC's founding members; 5) inability to implement or achieve new revenue opportunities; 6) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the 2019 amendments to the Company's exhibitor service agreements with Regal and Cinemark; 7) technological changes and innovations; 8) economic conditions, including the level of expenditures on cinema advertising; 9) our ability to renew or replace expiring advertising and content contracts; 10) our need for additional funding, risks and uncertainties relating to our significant indebtedness; 11) reinvestment in our network and product offerings may require significant funding and resulting reallocation of resources; 12) fluctuations in operating costs; and 13) changes in interest rates. In addition, the outlook provided does not include the impact of any future unusual or infrequent transactions; sales and acquisitions of operating assets and investments; any future non-cash impairments of intangible and fixed assets; amounts related to litigation or the related impact of taxes that may occur from time to time due to management decisions and changing business circumstances. The Company is currently unable to forecast precisely the timing and/or magnitude of any such amounts or events. Please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Risk Factor" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2019, as updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 26, 2020, June 25, 2020 and September 24, 2020, for further information about these and other risks. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation discusses NCM's business plans and strategies. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many of these plans and strategies. Unless otherwise noted, discussions of NCM's business plans and strategies assume a resumption of normal operating conditions, although there can be no assurance when or if operating conditions will return to normal.

This presentation contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of intangibles recorded for network theater screen leases, excluding share-based payment costs and CEO transition costs). A reconciliation of these measures is available in this presentation and on the investor page of the Company's website at www.ncm.com.

What is NCM?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker December 2019

NCM Snapshot

National CineMedia operates the largest cinema advertising network reaching movie audiences in the United States.

A progressive, integrated media company.

  • On-screen advertising

  • Lobby advertising

  • Cinema Accelerator

  • Digital platforms

    • Commerce

    • Content

    • Gaming

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National CineMedia Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:24:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
02:25pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Investor Presentation - December
PU
11/24NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
11/13NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Q3'20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation
PU
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 2018 - Present Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to..
PU
11/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020
BU
10/20NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Con..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,09x
Yield 2020 11,9%
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,69 $
Last Close Price 3,37 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Lesinski Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Clifford E. Marks President
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Lee Roy Mitchell Director
Lawrence A. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-53.77%268
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.54.95%21 288
DENTSU GROUP INC.-9.93%9 166
VERITONE, INC.968.67%738
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%735
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED123.29%650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ