National Cinemedia : Investor Presentation - June 2021

June 16, 2021
This presentation contains various forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are, among others, 1) level of theater attendance or viewership of the Noovie pre-show; 2) the impact of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the success of actions taken to mitigate such situations, vaccine rollouts and potential changes to consumer behavior; 3) the availability and predictability of major motion pictures displayed in theaters, 4) increased competition for advertising expenditures; 5) changes to relationships with NCM LLC's founding members; 6) inability to implement or achieve new revenue o pportunities; 7) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the 2019 amendments to the Company's exhibitor service agreements with Regal and Cinemark; 8) technological changes and innovations; 9) economic conditions, including the level of expenditures on and perception of cinema advertising; 10) our ability to renew or replace expiring advertising and content contracts; 11) our need for additional funding, risks and uncertainties relating to our significant indebtedness; 12) reinvestment in our network and product offerings may require significant funding and resulting reallocation of resources; 13) fluctuations in and timing of operating costs; and 14) changes in interest rates. In addition, the outlook provided does not include the impact of any future unusual or infrequent transactions; sales and acquisitions of operating assets and investments; any future non-cash impairments of intangible and fixed assets; amounts related to litigation or the related impact of taxes that may occur from time to time due to management decisions and changing business circumstances. The Company is currently unable to forecast precisely the timing and/or magnitude of any such amounts or events. Please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Risk Factor" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020,as updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2021, for further information about these and other risks. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of intangibles recorded for network theater screen leases, excluding share based payment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, and CEO transition costs). A reconciliation of these measures is available in this presentation and on the investor page of the Company's website at www.ncm.com.
What is NCM?
National CineMedia operates the largest cinema advertising network reaching movie audiences in the United States.
• In-theater advertising on the big screen and in theater lobbies
• Digital and mobile products and advertising targeting movie audiences on the go
• Digital-Out-of-Home advertising reaching movie audiences beyond theaters in a variety of complementary venues
NCM is an Attractive and Unique Investment Opportunity
•
Over 20,600 screens
CLEAR MARKET LEADER
Over 650 million attendees
• NCM captures approximately 70% market share across top 10 DMAs.
EXCLUSIVE, LONG-TERM
• Approximately 18 years remaining on agreements with the three largest US
theater circuits (AMC, Cinemark and Regal).
2 AGREEMENTS WITH THEATERS
• 50 exclusive agreements with additional Network Affiliate theaters.
MOST SIGNIFICANT CHANGE
•
Advertising platform with improved inventory including 5 minutes of lights down
SINCE COMPANY'S INCEPTION
inventory plus 60-second Premium Platinum Spot.
HIGH MARGINS AND STRONG
• >45% annual Adjusted OIBDA margins
• 95+% unlevered FCF conversion driven by asset light business model with low
4 FCF GENERATION
capex requirements.
ROBUST MEDIA
•
Consistent growth in historic media advertising spending (9% CAGR from 2017-2021(2)).
INDUSTRY TRENDS
•
Projected growth of 18% in media advertising in 2021(2).
HIGHLY RESILIENT
•
Low cost of movie tickets makes cinema the live entertainment medium of
TO RECESSIONS
choice in economic downturns.
