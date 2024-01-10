National Credit and Commerce Bank Limited is a Bangladesh-based banking company engaged in providing commercial banking services. The Bank provides a range of commercial banking services, such as loans and deposits services, personal and commercial banking, trade services to its customers through its branches. Its segments include Conventional Banking, Islamic Banking, Off-Shore Banking Units, NCCB Securities and Financial Services Limited (NCCBSFSL) and NCCB Capital Limited (NCCBCL). Its Off-Shore Banking Units operations include financial services, such as accepting deposits, making short term loans/advances and investments, discounting bills, negotiating bills, issuing letter of credit and guarantee. NCCBSFSL acts as a full edged stockbroker and stock dealer to execute buy and sell order and to maintain own portfolio, as well as customers' portfolio under the discretion of customers. NCCBCL offers merchant banking services, such as issue management, underwriting, advisory services.

Sector Banks