National Enterprises : 15 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (NEL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from NEL advising that a Director purchased 5,000 NEL shares on February 14th, 2023.
February 15th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
National Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:17:05 UTC.