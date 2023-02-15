Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. National Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEL   TTP708071050

NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(NEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-13
3.750 TTD   -4.09%
03:18pNational Enterprises : 15 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
02/14National Enterprises : 14 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st, 2022
PU
01/27National Enterprises : 27 Jan 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – 2022 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Enterprises : 15 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Trading in Shares

02/15/2023 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (NEL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from NEL advising that a Director purchased 5,000 NEL shares on February 14th, 2023.

February 15th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

National Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
03:18pNational Enterprises : 15 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Trading in..
PU
02/14National Enterprises : 14 Feb 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Unaudited ..
PU
01/27National Enterprises : 27 Jan 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – 2022 Annua..
PU
01/09National Enterprises Limited Announces Dividend, Payable 30 January 2023
CI
01/09National Enterprises : 09 Jan 2023 – National Enterprises Limited – Final Divi..
PU
2022National Enterprises : 29 Dec 2022 – National Enterprises Limited – Audited Co..
PU
2022National Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
2022National Enterprises Limited Announces the Interim Dividend Payable on September 28, 20..
CI
2022National Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
2021National Enterprises Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,3 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net income 2021 -270 M -40,1 M -40,1 M
Net cash 2021 45,3 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 250 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2020 95,4x
EV / Sales 2021 52,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Maynard General Manager
Ingrid L. A. Lashley Chairman
Venita Ramlal Manager-Investment & Accounting
Ross Alexander Director
Navin Rajkumar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED10.29%332
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-13.33%20 350
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.52%15 372
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.77%9 471
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.12.10%6 705
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)18.07%3 984